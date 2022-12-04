Read full article on original website
Voice of America
Bombing at Indonesian Police Station Kills Officer, Hurts 7
BANDUNG, INDONESIA — A man blew himself up Wednesday at a police station on Indonesia's main island of Java, killing an officer and wounding seven people, officials said, in what appeared to be the latest in a string of suicide attacks blamed on Muslim militants. The attacker entered the...
Voice of America
Colombia Landslide Leaves at Least 34 Dead
Bogotá, Colombia — Heavy rains in northwest Colombia sent a wall of earth crashing onto a winding road, swallowing up a bus and other vehicles and killing 34 people, emergency services said Monday. The landslide Sunday evening prompted a large rescue effort, with dozens of people in hard...
Voice of America
Taiwanese Follow Chinese Protests with Interested but Muted Support
Taipei — For two weeks, small groups of Taiwanese have gathered in support of a wave of protests across China against the government’s strict COVID-19 restrictions and ongoing lockdowns in the largest movement of civil disobedience since the 1989 Tiananmen Square protests. Rallies at Taipei’s Liberty Square and...
Voice of America
Chinese Security Forces Well-prepared to Silence Protests
Demonstrations broke out in several Chinese cities on November 25 to demand an end to the country’s severe COVID-19 restrictions. Chinese security forces were quick to react to the protests. They fired pepper spray and tear gas against the activists. Later, police and army troops deployed huge numbers of military vehicles, trucks and cars on streets to block demonstrators.
Voice of America
Beijing, Gulf Nations Expected to Sign Dozens of Deals at Summit
Washington — After nearly two years of preparation, the first summit between China and the Arab states is scheduled for this week, a meeting Beijing describes as a "milestone" in Sino-Arab relations. The Global Times, a daily newspaper affiliated with the Chinese Communist Party, said in an opinion column...
Voice of America
China Begins to Revive Arctic Scientific Ground Projects After Setbacks
WASHINGTON — Beijing is taking its first steps toward recovering from years of setbacks to its scientific, land-based projects in the Arctic, sending personnel to two outposts that have been vital to its policy of establishing China as a "near-Arctic" state. China’s Arctic policy document, published in 2018, said...
Voice of America
Uyghur Activists Praise Chinese Citizens for Standing Up for Fire Victims
Washington — News of protests in China and abroad has quieted down, but for Uyghurs living outside of China, the unprecedented message of solidarity is still fresh. Chinese citizens living abroad have been organizing in-person gatherings and voiced support online for the Uyghur victims of a deadly apartment fire November 24 in Urumqi, the capital city of northwest China's Xinjiang region.
Voice of America
25,000 Tons of Ukraine Grain Reach East Africa
NAIROBI, Kenya — The first shipment of grain as part of Ukraine's own initiative to supply countries in need arrived Monday in Djibouti for delivery to neighboring Ethiopia amid the region's worst drought in decades. Ukraine's embassy in Ethiopia confirmed that the "Grain from Ukraine" shipment of 25,000 tons...
Voice of America
Burkina Faso Bans French State Broadcaster in Blow to Press Freedom
Niamey, Niger — Press freedom groups have condemned Burkina Faso's halting of broadcasts by French media outlet Radio France International (RFI). Ouagadougou's military leaders linked the ban to RFI reporting that the junta describes as false. Critics say the military is seeking to control news and information as it struggles against worsening insecurity.
Voice of America
The Billionaire Taking Over India's NDTV
Asia's richest man, Gautam Adani, made his vast fortune betting on coal as an energy hungry India grew swiftly after liberalizing its economy in the 1990s. Now, he's now set his sights on becoming the world's biggest renewable energy player – and making a controversial play to take control of India's fiercely independent TV news channel, NDTV.
Voice of America
Pakistan's Top Court Scrutinizes Probe of Journalist's Killing in Kenya
Islamabad — Pakistan’s Supreme Court Tuesday began scrutinizing an apparently lackluster government investigation into what the top court said was “the brutal killing” of a highly regarded investigative journalist while in self-exile in Kenya. Arshad Sharif, 50, was fatally shot in the head under mysterious circumstances...
Voice of America
Death Toll From Rebels' Massacre Close to 300, Says DRC
Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo — The Democratic Republic of Congo says the civilian death toll from what it calls a massacre by rebels with the March 23 movement, known as M23, has risen to 272. The increased death toll was announced at a press briefing Monday in Kinshasa...
