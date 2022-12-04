ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Weather: Snow season is off to a slow start

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – After a day full of December sunshine you may be wondering, where is the snow?. No doubt the snow season is off to a very slow start in Rochester. Typically, at this point in the season, the Rochester airport has already measured 10.6 inches of snow. Granted, it is a small sample size considering it is only early December, but thus far the Rochester Airport is running some 6 inches below normal. In the short term, the snowfall deficit will continue. In the longer term, our weather pattern may be more favorable for snowfall later in the week.
ROCHESTER, NY
waynetimes.com

Winter Maintenance begins on Macedon’s E-30 Canal Lock

Preparations for the removal of the Canal Lock Gates at the Macedon E-30 Lock began weeks before, but were lifted by crane beginning on December 1, 2022. Each gate weighs in at about 30 tons and takes weeks of preparation before they are pulled out by giant cranes. Once prepared, the process of lifting them does not take long.
MACEDON, NY
104.5 The Team

Driver Blows Up Gas Pump Doing Donuts in Upstate NY (VIDEO)

What are we thinking here? Police in Gates, New York released video surveillance of an Upstate driver that will blow your mind - while nearly blowing up an entire gas station. Check out the video below of a man who admitted to doing donuts in a gas station parking lot. Moments after he hit the accelerator, he hits a gas pump head-on and then flees.
GATES, NY
WGRZ TV

High Wind Warnings issued for portions of WNY Friday & Saturday

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Ahead of another windy day Saturday, the National Weather Service in Buffalo issued a High Wind Warnings for portions of Western New York. A High Wind Warning has been issued for southern Erie and Chautauqua counties beginning 7pm Friday until 5pm Saturday. Strong winds from the south-southwest between 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph are possible.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
iheart.com

Large Police Presence Last Night on Chili Avenue

We are waiting for detail from authorities about the big police presence last night on Chili Avenue, west of Thurston Road. A car crashed into a home, and U.S. Marshals, state troopers and Rochester police were at the scene. We don't know if anyone was hurt. News10NBC reports a person...
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Lonsberry: MONDAY NIGHT ON WILLIAM WARFIELD WAY

I once spent an afternoon with William Warfield. He was an old singer and I was a young writer, and after an interview at the Eastman School his staff escort was unavailable and so I stayed there with him and we talked until someone came to get him for dinner.
ROCHESTER, NY
96.1 The Breeze

There’s A Christmas Tree Made Of Kegs In New York State

On this station, we tend to brag about Buffalo and the stuff you can do here a lot. But we gotta give it to Rochester on this one. It’s true. We love Buffalo. We think it’s the best city in America. But after seeing this, when it comes to Christmas tree lightings, Rochester owns New York. Yeah, there’s a huge tree in Rockefeller Center. Sure, your tree might have sentimental ornaments on it. We get it. But where else have you ever seen a beer keg tree like this one?
ROCHESTER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy