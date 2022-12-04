Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New York Residents To Get Monthly Payments For One YearAneka DuncanRochester, NY
New Program Gives New York Residents Cash Per MonthC. HeslopRochester, NY
Why Do People Love Moving To Rochester, NY?KyleHiscockRERochester, NY
Popular Rochester NY First Time Home Buyer GrantsKyleHiscockRERochester, NY
How to Win a Real Estate Bidding War in the Rochester NY Real Estate MarketKyleHiscockRERochester, NY
Related
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather: Damp & dreary for Wednesday before some snow this weekend
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — We’re waking up to a mild but damp start to our Wednesday. Temperatures are starting off in the mid 40s but it has come with extra cloud cover and a few isolated showers. As we move forward through Wednesday, unsettled weather will continue along with...
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather: Snow season is off to a slow start
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – After a day full of December sunshine you may be wondering, where is the snow?. No doubt the snow season is off to a very slow start in Rochester. Typically, at this point in the season, the Rochester airport has already measured 10.6 inches of snow. Granted, it is a small sample size considering it is only early December, but thus far the Rochester Airport is running some 6 inches below normal. In the short term, the snowfall deficit will continue. In the longer term, our weather pattern may be more favorable for snowfall later in the week.
Photos: City of Rochester disperses winter crow nests
They say no harm will come to the birds in this process.
waynetimes.com
Winter Maintenance begins on Macedon’s E-30 Canal Lock
Preparations for the removal of the Canal Lock Gates at the Macedon E-30 Lock began weeks before, but were lifted by crane beginning on December 1, 2022. Each gate weighs in at about 30 tons and takes weeks of preparation before they are pulled out by giant cranes. Once prepared, the process of lifting them does not take long.
Every New Yorker Knows: 5 Ways to Keep Your Pipes From Freezing
It is getting super cold in New York State. Snow loves to find places like Buffalo, Rochester, Lake Placid and the rest of the Empire State. As a homeowner, there are certain things that you need to prepare for each and every winter, one of which is keeping your pipes from freezing.
High Wind Warnings in effect around Rochester
Strong to potentially damaging winds possible Saturday.
EXPLAINER: Why your tire pressure goes down in cold weather
To answer the obvious, no, your tires don't have a leak (probably).
Seneca Park Zoo to close temporarily for construction
These improvements include the instillation of new electric conduit, piping, and plumbing at the front of the Zoo to support their Conservation Education Center, Welcome Plaza, and Tropics Complex.
wxxinews.org
Several thousand power outages reported after strong winds on Saturday
Several thousand utility customers were left without power for a time on Saturday after strong winds, gusting more than 50 mph at times, swept through Western NY and the Finger Lakes. But just after 2 p.m., the National Weather Service canceled the High Wind Warning for Monroe and nearby counties...
Sunrise Smart Start: Apartment shooting, Hochul in Rochester
Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Tuesday, December 6, 2022.
Driver Blows Up Gas Pump Doing Donuts in Upstate NY (VIDEO)
What are we thinking here? Police in Gates, New York released video surveillance of an Upstate driver that will blow your mind - while nearly blowing up an entire gas station. Check out the video below of a man who admitted to doing donuts in a gas station parking lot. Moments after he hit the accelerator, he hits a gas pump head-on and then flees.
WGRZ TV
High Wind Warnings issued for portions of WNY Friday & Saturday
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Ahead of another windy day Saturday, the National Weather Service in Buffalo issued a High Wind Warnings for portions of Western New York. A High Wind Warning has been issued for southern Erie and Chautauqua counties beginning 7pm Friday until 5pm Saturday. Strong winds from the south-southwest between 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph are possible.
Car crashes into Henrietta Tops, injures Salvation Army employee
The investigation is ongoing.
iheart.com
Large Police Presence Last Night on Chili Avenue
We are waiting for detail from authorities about the big police presence last night on Chili Avenue, west of Thurston Road. A car crashed into a home, and U.S. Marshals, state troopers and Rochester police were at the scene. We don't know if anyone was hurt. News10NBC reports a person...
iheart.com
Lonsberry: MONDAY NIGHT ON WILLIAM WARFIELD WAY
I once spent an afternoon with William Warfield. He was an old singer and I was a young writer, and after an interview at the Eastman School his staff escort was unavailable and so I stayed there with him and we talked until someone came to get him for dinner.
There’s A Christmas Tree Made Of Kegs In New York State
On this station, we tend to brag about Buffalo and the stuff you can do here a lot. But we gotta give it to Rochester on this one. It’s true. We love Buffalo. We think it’s the best city in America. But after seeing this, when it comes to Christmas tree lightings, Rochester owns New York. Yeah, there’s a huge tree in Rockefeller Center. Sure, your tree might have sentimental ornaments on it. We get it. But where else have you ever seen a beer keg tree like this one?
countryfolks.com
Protecting valuable farmland and open space in the Genesee River watershed
The Genesee Valley Hunt (GVH) is celebrating their 146th anniversary. Steeped in history and tradition, the GVH was organized by Major W. Austin Wadsworth in 1876. Wadsworth served as the Master of the Livingston County Hunt, the precursor to the GVH. “The major achieved a level of fame in the...
Brother Murphy Coat Drive gives free gloves, coats to Rochester youth
Murphy said the reaction from recipients can be overwhelming.
Genny Cream Ale gets new look
The brewery says the new look harkens back to a classic look.
Comments / 0