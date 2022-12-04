ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Elon Musk went to war — then made up — with Apple. Here's what happened.

By Matt Turner,Jordan Parker Erb,Hallam Bullock
Business Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yLCkg_0jWwrCN100

Hi, I'm Matt Turner, the editor in chief of business at Insider. Welcome back to Insider Weekly, a roundup of some of our top stories.

On the agenda today:

But first: Jordan Parker Erb, the author of Insider's 10 Things in Tech newsletter , is taking us behind the scenes of Elon Musk's feud with Apple.

Elon Musk goes to war — then makes up — with Apple

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EsoG6_0jWwrCN100
Tim Cook and Elon Musk

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images and Philip Pacheco/AFP via Getty Images

This week, Elon Musk, the world's richest man and new Twitter owner, declared "war" with the world's biggest tech company: Apple.

At the heart of the issue was Apple's 30% App Store fee, our associate editor Jordan Parker Erb writes. Musk isn't the first to enter this fight — developers, tech CEOs, and regulatory bodies have long decried Apple's "monopolistic" grip — but he may be the most mainstream figure to do so. Even so, history says he'll probably lose .

Here's what went down:

Now, on to this week's top reads.

'Everybody's a free agent'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JGXYu_0jWwrCN100

Tyler Le/Insider

More and more job candidates are applying for new roles with no intention of jumping ship, according to recruiters. They're just looking to land an offer that they can use to force their employer to give them a raise.

Employers hate that people are using job offers as bargaining chips. If you weren't serious, hiring managers are complaining, you shouldn't have wasted their time. And the bosses scrambling to put together counteroffers are grumbling, "Where's the loyalty?" But employees are responding: "Loyalty isn't free."

How employees are winning big raises.

Why are the streetlights turning purple?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jm8v2_0jWwrCN100

Anna Kim/Insider

You may have seen it for yourself. From California to Wisconsin to Florida, there have been reports of hundreds of thousands of streetlights spontaneously turning purple.

There has been no shortage of wild theories for why. But no, it isn't ghost- or football-related. Nor is it some grand conspiracy. Instead, the mystery of the purple lights is more mundane and worrisome than anyone has ever realized.

Read more on 'The Great Purpling.'

See Insider's list of real-estate rising stars

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FY9Z8_0jWwrCN100

Redfin; Era Ventures; Darwin Homes; David Marlow; AirDNA; Alyssa Powell/Insider

Insider's third-annual slate of emerging talent in commercial and residential real estate is in.

Amid Zoomtown booms and the warehouse-construction frenzy , we sorted through more than 100 nominations to identify the top 30 professionals in real estate who are 35 and under.

See the full list here.

Inside Noom's promise of psychology-driven weight loss

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z8sgp_0jWwrCN100

Tara Anand for Insider

The promise of the popular app Noom for psychology-driven weight loss attracted users who appeared to be suffering from depression, eating disorders, and other acute mental-health conditions, according to interviews with more than 30 people, including former coaches and former employees.

Some users understood Noom's "psychology-based" offerings to be something like therapy.

But Noom's coaches lacked the qualifications, preparation, and training to be psychological counselors and often found themselves working with clients who exhibited complex and sometimes frightening behaviors.

Read the full story.

Also read:

This week's quote:

"I wrote a memoir for one executive two months ago. He served in the French military and it was like writing an adventure story."

  • Billy McIntyre, a ghostwriter who makes about $14,000 a month on Fiverr and works just five hours a day. Read how he does it.

More of this week's top reads:

Curated by Matt Turner. Edited by Jordan Parker Erb, Hallam Bullock, and Lisa Ryan. Sign up for more Insider newsletters here.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 21

steve waldron
3d ago

when Elon said that he will produce his own cell phone I am sure that made apple panic. way to go Elon you are changing things for the better

Reply(1)
7
Viva Satire!
3d ago

Translation: "I can tweet whatever I want now that I own the Company! Oops, I shouldn't have tweeted that..."

Reply(1)
10
Rich Stri
3d ago

kid this is why space x is a new MEDIA ON THE INTERNET FOR ITS LIKE THE WIND YES , THE INTERNET IS FREE QUESTION

Reply
3
