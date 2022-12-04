ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan cannabis company aims to stay afloat

By Leah Olajide, Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
 3 days ago
Lume is one of the biggest cannabis companies in Michigan and is facing collapsing marijuana prices. However, the company says its key to staying afloat is its outdoor farm.

Outdoor farming is cheaper compared with the cost of growing cannabis plants indoors. But there's still a challenge — Michigan's unpredictable weather, which can make growing cannabis difficult, and the outdoor harvest only happens annually in October — or "Croptober" as it's known in the industry.

In this story, we learn more about Michigan's 3-year-old recreational industry and more about what Lume is doing to stay in business.

