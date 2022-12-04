ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Big Ten will be leaving one bowl game vacant

By Kevin McGuire
 3 days ago

On Sunday the entire bowl game lineup for the 2022 season will be locked in once and for all. And as the bowl games are being filled, the Big Ten could be leaving one of its bowl tie-ins without a Big Ten team. With the Big Ten sending two teams to the College Football Playoff, the Big Ten will not be able to fill all of its bowl slots .

Michigan and Ohio State are both expected to be in the College Football Playoff. Michigan is the lock at 13-0 with the Big Ten championship. Ohio State, at 11-1, needed just a little bit of help over the weekend and may have gotten it from Utah, who knocked USC into the two-loss category in the Pac-12 championship game. With two teams in the playoff, that bumps everyone else in the Big Ten’s bowl lineup up one spot, including Penn State going to the Rose Bowl despite finishing in third place in the Big Ten East this season.

The bowl spots expected to be filled by the Big Ten after the Rose Bowl include the Citrus Bowl (vs. SEC), ReliaQuest Bowl (vs. SEC), Music City Bowl (vs. SEC), Duke’s Mayo Bowl (vs. ACC), Pinstripe Bowl (vs. ACC), and Guaranteed Rate Bowl (vs. Big 12). Those spots could be filled by the rest of the Big Ten’s bowl-eligible teams; Purdue, Illinois, Iowa , Minnesota, Wisconsin , and Maryland. The lone remaining bowl game would be the Quick Lane Bowl in Detroit, which pairs a Big Ten team up with a team from the MAC.

While the Big Ten will certainly not be hurting by not being able to fill all of its contracted bowls, it will be more than making up for it with two teams dipping into the College Football Playoff revenue pool, so it’s a win for the Big Ten anyway.

This is also a win for a team like New Mexico State, an FBS independent that finished the year at 6-6, although two of those wins came against FCS opponents. New Mexico State has already received approval from the NCAA to be bowl eligible, which was needed as only one win against an FCS team can count toward a team’s win total for bowl eligibility without NCAA approval.

List

Penn State Twitter reacts to likely Rose Bowl matchup

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FMC8x_0jWwqlAx00

Comments / 43

Tom Rowe
3d ago

No team with a 6-6 record should be going to ANY bowl game except the toilet bowl maybe.

Reply(2)
28
Lacey Perrenoud
3d ago

no that i truly care but they could pick two teams from smaller schools and send them. It could be fun.

Reply(1)
7
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LOOK: Braelon Allen trolls Michigan, announces where he will play next season

There were many rumors surrounding Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen’s future in Madison, and there was fair to reason to be concerned about his plans for next season. Wisconsin’s coaching staff will look night and day from a year ago, with head coach Luke Fickell taking over in Madtown. The offensive staff will undergo a serious overhaul, starting quarterback Graham Mertz is transferring out of the program, and there is little certainty about what Wisconsin’s roster will look like next season.
MADISON, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Oregon’s new OC Will Stein breaks down offensive philosophy

One of the most common questions that Oregon Duck fans all asked on Monday morning was a simple “who?” It was a question that was in response to the announcement that Will Stein had been hired as the new offensive coordinator. It’s not meant to demean Stein, who has spent the last year as co-offensive coordinator of the UTSA Roadrunners, but rather a simple acknowledgment that he was an off-the-radar candidate and is still seen as an up-and-coming coach in the world of college football. RelatedIn UTSA's Will Stein, Dan Lanning and the Ducks are potentially getting a rising star at OC Just...
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

If Lincoln Riley and USC want to upgrade at defensive coordinator, they better act quickly

The coaching carousel is spinning. USC isn’t looking for a head coach, and of course, its defensive coordinator spot is currently occupied. However, with coaching jobs opening up, it’s certainly a situation in which the Trojans and Lincoln Riley could encourage certain members of their staff to “pursue new opportunities,” in the parlance of the industry.
LOS ANGELES, CA
