Browns beat Texans 27-14 in Deshaun’s first game

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Deshaun Watson got his first regular-season start in 700 days Sunday with the Cleveland Browns taking on the Texans in Houston … and he came up victorious. The team is now 5-7 on the season.

The game started off slow, but Watson was soon in trouble.

Soon the Texans were in the lead 5-0.

Nearing the end of the second quarter, wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones made a 76-yard punt return, scoring the first touchdown for the Browns.

It’s the first count return since Travis Benjamin in 2015 and only the second in the NFL this season. The score then remained at 7-5 going into halftime.

Back in action in the third quarter, the Cleveland Browns defense was able to help get more points on the board when Denzel Ward picked up a fumble.

The extra point was good and the Browns took a wider lead of 14-5.

With the Browns defense making some silly mistakes, the Texans were able to answer, marching down the field to a field goal, moving the score to 14-8.

Into the fourth quarter, Browns kicker Cade York was able to kick a beautiful field goal. And it was 17-8. The Texans were trying to make moves in the other direction, but instead the Browns defense once again scored and, with a good kick, the score was then 24-8.

Browns getting another opportunity to score, with another boot from York making the game 27-8.

Just under the 2-minute warning, the Texans were able to get the first offensive touchdown of the game and the score became 27-14. And that’s how the game ended.

Prior to the game, DeShaun posted a hype video on his Instagram Sunday morning. The video shows First Energy Stadium and gives some highlights of Watson’s carrier. In the video , Watson says, “All I can do is keep moving forward.







Deshaun led the league in passing yards in 2020. After being sued for sexual assault by more than 2 dozen women and subsequently being suspended for sexual misconduct, he hadn’t played since.

Watson settled 23 of those cases. He does not face any criminal charges.

One case remaining is just beginning to go through court. The other could go to trial in the spring.

A lawyer says some of the accusers plan to be in the stands in Houston on Sunday for Watson’s first game back.

“I’m not worried about the atmosphere,” Deshaun told reporters last week. “I have to go out and execute the game plan.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.