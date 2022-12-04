Read full article on original website
Snow expected in parts of Pa. as temps dip overnight and through Sunday, NWS says
If you are reading this Saturday evening, it might be worth breaking out an extra blanket before calling it a night because the National Weather Service in State College says it is about to get chilly. And parts of the state are expected to see snow, too. If you are...
The deadliest tornado to strike West Virginia
SHINNSTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia is not known for tornadoes, but they do occur in the Mountain State from time to time. On one summer day in 1944, an area of West Virginia was devastated by an F4 tornado which still holds the record for the deadliest in the state.
Some Susquehanna Valley residents frustrated by mail delivery delays
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Some Susquehanna Valley residents are finding their mailboxes empty, and it's frustrating them at one of the busiest mail delivery times of the year. The Postal Service admits it has a problem delivering the mail. A tight labor market has created staffing issues. York County...
Will Pennsylvania Have a White Christmas?
Christmas is still a few weeks away, but people are already wondering if Pennsylvania will have a white Christmas this year. Whether or not it’s a white Christmas, rest assured that Santa has all kind of modern technology on his sleigh, so he really doesn’t need snow to get the job done. That’s all the more reason why I prefer to not have a white Christmas, but that’s just me.
Video shows meteor blazing through night sky in Northeast Ohio
Did you see it? Here's video of the moment as captured on a security camera in Eastlake.
Pennsylvania flags to fly at half-staff until sunset tonight
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf has ordered the commonwealth flag on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings and grounds in York County to fly at half-staff until sunset tonight. Flags are flying at half-staff in honor of Chief Troy Dettinger of the Union Fire and Hose Company #1...
Gas prices continue to fall. Could they drop under $3 a gallon before Christmas?
Gas prices are continuing to fall and are at their lowest level since January, according to GasBuddy. The average prices in Harrisburg and in Pennsylvania have finally fallen under $4. The average in Harrisburg is $3.91 a gallon on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. The average in Pennsylvania is $3.88 a gallon.
PennDOT offers guidance on when it's time to stop driving
HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) -- Pennsylvania Department of Transportation officials were out Tuesday with guidance on when it's time for someone to give up their car keys."How am I going to get my car up here?" Sharon Beaver, 75, said.That was Beaver's first question to her son Mark when she was moving to a senior home.His answer?"It might be time now to stop driving," Beaver said. "We argued back and forth, and it was a hard thing to give up."In the end?"It was the right thing to do," Beaver said.And the right time, she says."Because I still have my marbles about me,"...
How has Lancaster Airport become the third busiest airport in Pennsylvania?
The third busiest airport in Pennsylvania is probably not the one you think. More than 97,000 planes departed and arrived from Lancaster Airport last year – almost 40,000 more than at Harrisburg International Airport and just about 11,000 fewer than at Pittsburgh International Airport. On The Spark Monday, Lancaster...
Maryland campers report multiple shape-shifting objects moving overhead
Assateague Island, MD.Photo byWikimedia Commons. A Maryland witness camping on Assateague Island near Berlin reported watching a series of lights apparently shape-shifting at about 9 p.m. on February 27, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
This Middle-of-Nowhere Restaurant Has Some of the Best Pies in Pennsylvania
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Pennsylvania. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
Gas prices; governor’s memories; Farm Show milkshakes: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. Lot to lots: Plans for the Beltway Towne Center, in Cumberland County at the former Park Inn by Radisson, have been submitted to Hampden Township for review. The center is to be anchored by a warehouse club along with about a dozen smaller units.
Ice cream recall: This brand was recalled in 7 states, including Pennsylvania
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Weis Markets has recalled 108 containers of Weis Quality Sea Salt Caramel Ripple Ice Cream due to undeclared soy and coconut products the dessert might contain, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The product may have been distributed to as many as 197...
3 Pennsylvania Towns Named ‘Hallmark Christmas Movie-Worthy’
I admit that I’m always a sucker for a good Hallmark, or Hallmark-like, Christmas movie. My friends all make fun of me for how many of these movies I watch around the holidays, and even though the plots are usually very similar, I always want to watch until the very end.
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Pennsylvania
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades. During the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
This Small Connecticut Town Was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.
For residents of Connecticut, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic beaches to hilly alpines and an incredible amount of charming towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Nutmeg State?
Resources outlined for older Pennsylvanians on the road
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and the Department of Aging highlighted older driver safety at a Tuesday event in Dauphin County. Nearly a quarter of Pennsylvania's 9.1 million licensed drivers are 65 and older, according to PennDOT. In 2021 there were more than 19,700 crashes involving at least one driver aged 65 or older, which resulted in over 300 total fatalities.
New milkshake flavor announced for 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Dairymen’s Association is celebrating 70 years of providing Farm Show milkshakes by offering a new flavor at the 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show as well as during some December events. The new orange cream milkshake will debut this month during some pre-Farm Show events celebrating the 70th birthday of the […]
Cumberland Valley teacher represents Midstate at Pa. ‘Teacher of the Year’ ceremony
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania named its “Teacher of the Year” today. On, Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, 12 nominees for the award gathered in Hershey for the ceremony. This year’s top teacher is Ryan D. Hardesty who teaches at Blackhawk School District in Beaver County. Cumberland...
SHEETZ TO ADD WESTERN PA LOCATIONS
A Western Pennsylvanian convenience store chain has announced that they will expand their presence in their home market. Reports say that Sheetz plans to expand in Western Pennsylvania by opening 30 more stores in the region. Locations have not yet been announced, but Sheetz Real Estate Director Brian Dinges said that he feels many areas can still benefit from the 24/7 convenience options that the stores would provide. The move comes as Sheetz’ main competitor, Wawa, has announced plans to expand its footprint in the state by opening up to 40 stores in Central Pennsylvania over the next three to five years. The two have been natural rivals, offering the same services at their stores.
