Pennsylvania State

The deadliest tornado to strike West Virginia

SHINNSTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia is not known for tornadoes, but they do occur in the Mountain State from time to time. On one summer day in 1944, an area of West Virginia was devastated by an F4 tornado which still holds the record for the deadliest in the state.
Will Pennsylvania Have a White Christmas?

Christmas is still a few weeks away, but people are already wondering if Pennsylvania will have a white Christmas this year. Whether or not it’s a white Christmas, rest assured that Santa has all kind of modern technology on his sleigh, so he really doesn’t need snow to get the job done. That’s all the more reason why I prefer to not have a white Christmas, but that’s just me.
Pennsylvania flags to fly at half-staff until sunset tonight

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf has ordered the commonwealth flag on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings and grounds in York County to fly at half-staff until sunset tonight. Flags are flying at half-staff in honor of Chief Troy Dettinger of the Union Fire and Hose Company #1...
PennDOT offers guidance on when it's time to stop driving

HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) -- Pennsylvania Department of Transportation officials were out Tuesday with guidance on when it's time for someone to give up their car keys."How am I going to get my car up here?" Sharon Beaver, 75, said.That was Beaver's first question to her son Mark when she was moving to a senior home.His answer?"It might be time now to stop driving," Beaver said. "We argued back and forth, and it was a hard thing to give up."In the end?"It was the right thing to do," Beaver said.And the right time, she says."Because I still have my marbles about me,"...
Resources outlined for older Pennsylvanians on the road

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and the Department of Aging highlighted older driver safety at a Tuesday event in Dauphin County. Nearly a quarter of Pennsylvania's 9.1 million licensed drivers are 65 and older, according to PennDOT. In 2021 there were more than 19,700 crashes involving at least one driver aged 65 or older, which resulted in over 300 total fatalities.
New milkshake flavor announced for 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Dairymen’s Association is celebrating 70 years of providing Farm Show milkshakes by offering a new flavor at the 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show as well as during some December events. The new orange cream milkshake will debut this month during some pre-Farm Show events celebrating the 70th birthday of the […]
SHEETZ TO ADD WESTERN PA LOCATIONS

A Western Pennsylvanian convenience store chain has announced that they will expand their presence in their home market. Reports say that Sheetz plans to expand in Western Pennsylvania by opening 30 more stores in the region. Locations have not yet been announced, but Sheetz Real Estate Director Brian Dinges said that he feels many areas can still benefit from the 24/7 convenience options that the stores would provide. The move comes as Sheetz’ main competitor, Wawa, has announced plans to expand its footprint in the state by opening up to 40 stores in Central Pennsylvania over the next three to five years. The two have been natural rivals, offering the same services at their stores.
