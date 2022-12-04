Read full article on original website
Middleburg man arrested after threatening to kill law enforcement, deputies sayZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Deputies: Orange Park man resisted arrest after high-speed chase along Madison Avenue, faces 5 felony chargesZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
State Rep. Sam Garrison asks public to attend Clay County hearing on state, local issuesZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Fleming Island motorcyclist pronounced dead after accident on I-295, Florida Highway Patrol saysZoey FieldsFleming Island, FL
Middleburg RideOut Elementary student featured on The Kelly Clarkson showZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Packers' Aaron Rodgers screams at head coach Matt LaFleur for not throwing challenge flag vs. Bears
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers seemed to voice his frustrations with head coach Matt LaFleur after not throwing a challenge flag against the Chicago Bears.
Joe Burrow Had 4-Word Postgame Message For Patrick Mahomes
Joe Burrow got the better of Patrick Mahomes once again on Sunday afternoon. The Cincinnati Bengals topped the Kansas City Chiefs in an AFC Championship Game rematch on Sunday afternoon. Cincinnati topped Kansas City, 27-24, on Sunday. Following the game, Burrow had a simple four-word message for Mahomes. "We'll see...
Jerry Jones reveals Dallas Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott benched for disciplinary reasons
Before Sunday, Ezekiel Elliott had started all 97 games of his career dating back to 2016. He was benched in the 98th game for disciplinary reasons.
Odell Beckham Jr. Next Move: Bills Sign OBJ to 'Prove-It' Contract?
Odell Beckham's third visit is coming to a close, which means a decision might be pending. But as the Bills surely know, there has been a Cowboys "red flag.''
Patrick Mahomes learns who his daddy is in loss to Bengals with amazing stat
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes may have a new archrival after yet another loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow drew MVP praise when he became the first quarterback to beat the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes in three straight head-to-head matchups, according to a Sunday tweet from NFL Research. Burrow joined Tom Brady as the only QB to beat Mahomes three times in their career.
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Furious With The Refs On Sunday
The Cincinnati Bengals are currently leading the Kansas City Chiefs, 14-3, on Sunday afternoon. It's early, but Chiefs fans are already pretty upset with the officiating on Sunday afternoon in Cincinnati. A couple of questionable calls have gone against the Chiefs in the first half. Patrick Mahomes' wife is noticing.
Cowboys 'Uncomfortable' with Signing OBJ? What Jerry Means
“I’d probably do something uncomfortable with him. I could possibly do something uncomfortable with him. I’m going to have to because he’s coming back from an injury.” - Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on OBJ ... but what does that statement mean?
Major NFL Contender Is Trending To Land Baker Mayfield
The headline news in the NFL on Monday is that the Carolina Panthers are releasing former No. 1 draft pick Baker Mayfield. Even though Mayfield has not yet officially hit the waiver wire, many NFL followers believe they already know where he will end up. While Mayfield is searching for a new team, ...
Legendary actor Henry Winkler explains why he calls Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes a hero
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
Ravens Signed Veteran Quarterback On Monday
The Baltimore Ravens have made a move at quarterback. On Sunday, the Ravens lost Lamar Jackson to a knee injury. While it's not believed to be that serious, he could end up missing some time. On Monday, the Ravens signed veteran quarterback Brett Hundley to give the team some depth.
NFL World Is Demanding Head Coach Be Fired Sunday
You have to do it now, Broncos. On Sunday, Denver lost to the Lamar Jackson-less Baltimore Ravens, giving up the lead late. Baltimore topped Denver, 10-9, on Sunday afternoon. This has to be it for head coach Nathaniel Hackett, right? Fans are calling for his immediate firing. "I've said this...
iheart.com
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month. Page Six reports Bündchen was seen with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica, along with her children Benjamin and Vivian.
The 5 Ugliest Divorces in NFL History
Here's a look five notable contenders for the most publicized and ugliest divorces and settlements involving current or retired NFL stars.
Alabama Football Starter Announces He's Transferring
Alabama offensive lineman Javion Cohen is apparently ready for a change. Not long after learning that his Crimson Tide wouldn't be participating in the College Football Playoff, the junior OG announced that he would be entering the transfer portal. I would like to thank Coach Saban, his staff, and the...
Joe Burrow spits hot fire at Justin Reid after Cincy beats Chiefs again
The main story was that Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals got the best of the Kansas City Chiefs 27-24 in their Week 13 showdown in the Queen City. The win was the Bengals’ 3rd straight over the high-powered Chiefs. Burrow once again played a dominant role for the...
Tim Tebow Reacts To Controversial SEC Head Coaching Hire
During this past Saturday's edition of "SEC Nation," former Florida quarterback Tim Tebow shared his thoughts on Auburn hiring Hugh Freeze as its head coach. Tebow believes Freeze makes a lot of sense for Auburn because he won't back down against Alabama. “What’s the most important game for Auburn? Alabama,”...
Tom Just Revealed His Daughter’s Reaction to His & Gisele’s Divorce—She Wants Him to Have a ‘Happy Face’
Ready for a break? Since news they separated, football fans want to know: why are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing and what caused their separation? Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
Rodgers salutes Bears fans after win at Soldier Field
Aaron Rodgers still owns the Chicago Bears. After Christian Watson ran for a 46-yard touchdown to eclipse a win over the Bears – which lifted the Packers to the most franchise wins of all time over the Bears – Rodgers saluted the crowd. The last time Rodgers played...
NFL World Believes Baker Mayfield Wants To Play For 1 Team
Baker Mayfield was officially released by the Carolina Panthers on Monday morning. According to a report, the former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick requested his release from the Panthers. He will now hit waivers. Many in the NFL world believe that Mayfield has one team in mind: San Francisco.
Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings point spread released
On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions improved to 5-7 on the season as they defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars by a score of 40-14. Next Sunday, the Lions will have their work cut out for them as they will host the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field. The Vikings will be looking to clinch the NFC North division, while the Lions will be hoping to stay alive in the NFC playoff picture. The opening point spread has been released for the Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings, and the Vikings are a small favorite.
