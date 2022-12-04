Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In 1994, a mom said she lost her 4-year-old son at the mall but witnesses saw her alone. What happened to D'Wan Sims?Fatim HemrajLivonia, MI
Detroit Pistons owner is giving away millionsAsh JurbergDetroit, MI
Detroit Lions' Chances to Make the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsDetroit, MI
4 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Major supermarket chain opening two new stores in Michigan next monthKristen WaltersMichigan State
Related
Taylor Decker demands apology following Detroit Lions’ dominating performance
Detroit Lions LT Taylor Decker has been around for a while, and he has played in a lot of NFL games. But, of all of the games he has been a part of with the Lions, Decker says Sunday’s 40-14 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars was “by far, our best game.” It was a dominating performance from the get-go for the Lions as they scored on their first eight possessions of the game. In fact, the only time the Lions did not score was when they lined up in victory formation and took a knee.
Ex-Lions QB reportedly signing with San Francisco 49ers for third stint
ALLEN PARK -- Journeyman veteran quarterback Josh Johnson, who opened 2019 as Matthew Stafford’s backup in Detroit, is reportedly signing with the San Francisco 49ers for his third stint. Johnson was signed via the Denver Broncos practice squad, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. And the timing certainly makes sense, with...
What’s being said nationally after Lions stay alive with win over Jaguars
DETROIT -- The Detroit Lions (5-7) kept their slim postseason dreams alive for another week, beating the Jacksonville Jaguars 40-14 in a dominating Week 13 showing from Ford Field. This victory also keeps the Minnesota Vikings (10-2) from celebrating the NFC North crown for another week, too. The Vikings would...
Baker Mayfield to the Detroit Lions? Dan Campbell weighs in
Last week, news broke that the Chicago Bears had poached third-string quarterback Tim Boyle from the Detroit Lions practice squad, meaning it was likely the Lions would go out and find his replacement. That’s precisely what happened on Monday, as the Lions reportedly signed QB Joshua Dobbs to their practice squad. But before that news broke, it was reported that the Carolina Panthers were waiving QB Baker Mayfield. As soon as that report surfaced, plenty of people suggested the Lions put in a claim for the former No. 1 overall pick. We will find out today if any NFL team claimed Mayfield, but according to head coach Dan Campbell, it probably will not be the Lions.
Detroit Tigers sign RHP Brenan Hanifee
The 2022 Major League Baseball season is a wrap, and, once again, the Houston Astros are your World Series Champions. That being said, it is going to be a very important off-season for our Detroit Tigers. During what was a disastrous 2022 season, Tigers owner Chris Ilitch mercifully decided to fire Al Avila, and the team has since hired Scott Harris as their new president of baseball operations. According to reports, the Tigers have signed RHP Brenan Hanifee.
San Francisco 49ers reveal surprising Baker Mayfield plan
The Carolina Panthers made a somewhat shocking decision on Monday afternoon, releasing quarterback Baker Mayfield from the team just a few weeks after he retook the team’s starting quarterback job. The decision came just one day after the playoff-contending San Francisco 49ers lost starting Jimmy Garoppolo to an injury, leading many to believe that the Read more... The post San Francisco 49ers reveal surprising Baker Mayfield plan appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Detroit Tigers could land No. 1 pick in 2023 MLB Draft
On Tuesday night at 8:30 p.m. ET, the first-ever Major League Baseball Draft Lottery will be held and our Detroit Tigers have a chance to land the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft. The Tigers finished the 2022 season with a record of 66-96, which was the sixth-worst record in baseball.
Why Jared Goff Is Lions' Quarterback of Future
Adham Beydoun is the featured guest of this week's NFL podcast.
Michigan set to go in-home with OL commit
The Michigan Insider has confirmed that Michigan will be having an in-home visit with Cumming (Ga.) South Forsyth 2023 offensive lineman and Wolverine commit, Nathan Efobi on Thursday. Head coach Jim Harbaugh and co-offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Sherrone Moore are expected to be making the trip down. The Wolverines offered...
Lions’ Michael Badgley wins NFC special teams player of week after perfect day
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions have cycled through 10 kickers after letting Matt Prater walk when the new regime took over in 2021. But they hoped Michael Badgley would stabilize the position, with that plan starting to take fruition over the previous month. Badgley was named the NFC special...
Michigan starting defensive back returning for a fifth season
Michigan defensive back Mike Sainristil is returning for a fifth season. The 5-foot-10, 182-pounder announced his decision on Twitter late Sunday night – one day after the Wolverines beat Purdue to win their second straight Big Ten title. “I want to start off by thanking Coach Harbaugh and the...
What’s being said nationally about Michigan-TCU, CFP field
The College Football Playoff field is set. Georgia (13-0) retained the top spot and will face No. 4 Ohio State (11-1) in the Peach Bowl semifinal, while No. 2 Michigan (13-0) will meet No. 3 TCU (12-1) in the Fiesta Bowl. The top two teams didn’t require much debate from...
The Grand Rapids Press
Video recap: Not much goes wrong for Detroit Lions in 40-14 beatdown of Jaguars
DETROIT -- The Detroit Lions (5-7) cruised to a 40-14 victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars (4-8) in Week 13 action from Ford Field. Detroit’s offense scored on all eight of its possessions (not counting the game-ending victory formation), and the defense set the tone with an early takeaway leading to points. The Lions never trailed while quarterback Jared Goff played lights-out football, getting into a groove with wideouts Amon-Ra St. Brown and DJ Chark.
Ex-Detroit Lions linebacker signing with Cleveland Browns
ALLEN PARK -- The Cleveland Browns are signing linebacker Reggie Ragland, who played 16 games for the Detroit Lions in 2020, from Las Vegas’ practice squad. Ragland appeared in every game while earning six starts during his lone season with the Lions. He had 52 tackles, one sack and three quarterback hits after signing as a free agent fresh off a Super Bowl win with the Kansas City Chiefs. The 29-year-old was last spotted with the New York Giants, playing 17 games and starting nine times last season.
Jared Goff is Lions’ Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee for work in community
ALLEN PARK -- Jared Goff is this year’s nominee from the Detroit Lions for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award, honoring a player’s commitment to their community and work off the field. All 32 teams nominate one player, with the winner announced during the NFL...
Snap counts, PFF grades: Lions RB D’Andre Swift’s 18 touches match season high
DETROIT -- D’Andre Swift matched his season high with 18 touches, playing more than 30 snaps for the first time in five weeks during Detroit’s 40-14 win against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Swift ran 14 times for 62 yards and one touchdown, adding four catches on six targets for...
Why College Football Playoff committee ranked Georgia No. 1 over Michigan
Michigan is 13-0 for the first time in program history and is No. 1 in the country in scoring margin heading into the College Football Playoff. But its body of work didn’t move the needle enough for the selection committee to put the Wolverines ahead of defending national champion Georgia in the final rankings, which were released Sunday afternoon.
Aidan Hutchinson says Detroit Lions have the Playofs in mind
Heading into the 2022 season, many believed the Detroit Lions would at least double their win total from a season ago, when they finished with a 3-13-1 record. Unfortunately, they got off to a 1-6 start, and it looked like it was going to be another tough season in the Motor City. But since then, the Lions have played extremely well, including winning four of their last five games to get 5-7. Following Sunday’s blowout win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, rookie Aidan Hutchinson told reporters that the Lions have the playoffs in mind.
Lions credit DeShon Elliott’s forced fumble for setting tone in blowout victory
DETROIT -- Lions safety DeShon Elliott set the tone with his forced fumble two plays from scrimmage into Detroit’s 40-14 beatdown of the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 13. And his teammates, from both sides of the ball, were singing his praises for his role after their victory. MLive asked...
MLive.com
Yes, Jameson Williams really was going to start at gunner as Lions ease him back
DETROIT -- Jameson Williams was scheduled to start in his NFL debut. Just not at the position you might think. The Detroit Lions intended to start their prized first-round pick at gunner to help him ease back from an 11-month layoff. The problem, of course, is they never actually punted in their 40-14 bloodletting against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday at Ford Field.
The Grand Rapids Press
Grand Rapids, MI
27K+
Followers
32K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT
The Grand Rapids Press and MLive www.mlive.com/grand-rapids. Part of Michigan's #1 media organization www.mlivemediagroup.comhttps://www.mlive.com/grand-rapids-muskegon/
Comments / 0