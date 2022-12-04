Read full article on original website
White model who 'changed race' claims her babies will 'come out black'
A white glamor model who underwent a series of tanning injections now claims she has ‘changed race’ and will give birth to babies that are ‘black’. Martina Big, a 30-year-old German model who has been receiving melanin injections for two years, claimed while making an appearance with her new husband, Michael, on a TV show, that she will give birth to black babies. But she has revealed that they are not planning to have a baby.
Here's How Fred Armisen Reacted To Finding Out Selena Gomez Named Her Kidney After Him
Selena Gomez underwent a kidney transplant back in 2017.
Chrishell Stause Called Out The People's Choice Awards For Not Letting Her Bring Her Partner G Flip
"EVERY single cast member invited and some had plus ones. I was nominated for best realty star and yet they said NO."
Corydon Times-Republican
It's impossible to describe my fame, says Billie Eilish
It's impossible to describe my fame, says Billie Eilish. Pop star Billie Eilish has compared describing her fame to explaining a "color that doesn't exist".
Aaron Carter’s Twin Sister Angel Conrad Says His Death ‘Was The Worst Day Of My Life’
A bittersweet occasion. Aaron Carter‘s twin sister, Angel Conrad, took to her Instagram account on Wednesday, December 7, to observe her shared 35th birthday with the late popstar in a heartrending post. “I want to start by sharing how much I appreciate all the birthday wishes,” she began in the caption. “While today is incredibly tough, I am overwhelmed by your love and support… thank you from the bottom of my heart. Angel went on to remember the death of her sister Leslie Carter at age 25 in 2012, and Aaron’s death on November 5. “And now, over a decade later, I am forced to once again deal with the extreme grief of the death of a sibling,” she continued. “This time, it’s my beloved twin, Aaron. We had an indescribable bond… and now… he is gone.”
Shirley Manson was inspired by 'cool' Kylie Minogue
Shirley Manson was inspired by 'cool' Kylie Minogue. Shirley Manson was "captivated" by Kylie Minogue's transformation from girl-next-door pop star into a "cool alt" figure.
