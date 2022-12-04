ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Maya Devi

White model who 'changed race' claims her babies will 'come out black'

A white glamor model who underwent a series of tanning injections now claims she has ‘changed race’ and will give birth to babies that are ‘black’. Martina Big, a 30-year-old German model who has been receiving melanin injections for two years, claimed while making an appearance with her new husband, Michael, on a TV show, that she will give birth to black babies. But she has revealed that they are not planning to have a baby.
HollywoodLife

Aaron Carter’s Twin Sister Angel Conrad Says His Death ‘Was The Worst Day Of My Life’

A bittersweet occasion. Aaron Carter‘s twin sister, Angel Conrad, took to her Instagram account on Wednesday, December 7, to observe her shared 35th birthday with the late popstar in a heartrending post. “I want to start by sharing how much I appreciate all the birthday wishes,” she began in the caption. “While today is incredibly tough, I am overwhelmed by your love and support… thank you from the bottom of my heart. Angel went on to remember the death of her sister Leslie Carter at age 25 in 2012, and Aaron’s death on November 5. “And now, over a decade later, I am forced to once again deal with the extreme grief of the death of a sibling,” she continued. “This time, it’s my beloved twin, Aaron. We had an indescribable bond… and now… he is gone.”
Corydon Times-Republican

Shirley Manson was inspired by 'cool' Kylie Minogue

Shirley Manson was inspired by 'cool' Kylie Minogue. Shirley Manson was "captivated" by Kylie Minogue's transformation from girl-next-door pop star into a "cool alt" figure.

Comments / 0

Community Policy