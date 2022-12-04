ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Motley Fool

Retirees: Will You Get the Maximum Social Security Benefit of $4,555 Per Month in 2023?

By Trevor Jennewine
 3 days ago

The Social Security Administration (SSA) adjusts retirement benefits on an annual basis to account for rising prices and changes in general wage levels. As a result, the maximum Social Security benefit for retired workers increases each year. For individuals that claim benefits in 2023, that sum will climb to $4,555 per month, up from $4,194 per month in 2022.

After battling runaway inflation for the past year, anyone planning to start Social Security next year is probably hoping for the maximum benefit. But only a small percentage of retired workers will actually qualify.

Here is what it will take to get the biggest Social Security check.

Image source: Getty Images.

How to get the maximum Social Security retirement benefit

How much income a retired worker receives from Social Security depends on two things: lifetime earnings and retirement age, meaning the age at which they claim retirement benefits (whether or not they are still actively working ).

Lifetime earnings: The first step is calculating a worker's primary insurance amount (PIA), the benefit they would receive by claiming Social Security at full retirement age (FRA). The PIA is based on how much that worker earned during the 35 highest-paid years of their career. Specifically, their wages are indexed (adjusted for changes in wage levels that occurred over time) and averaged, then that figure is run through a formula to find the PIA. However, only wages that fall below the maximum taxable earnings limit are included in the calculation. That figure was $147,000 in 2022, and it will rise to $160,200 in 2023 .

Retirement age: The next step factors age into the equation. Workers can claim Social Security retirement benefits as early as age 62, but claiming benefits before FRA results in a permanent penalty. For instance, a worker born in 1961 that claims benefits when they turn 62 next year would only receive 70% of their PIA. Alternatively, delaying benefits until after FRA results in a permanent credit. For instance, anyone born in 1953 who claims benefits when they turn 70 next year would receive 132% of their PIA. As a caveat, the delayed retirement credits stop at age 70, meaning it never makes sense to delay benefits any later.

Putting those pieces together, retired workers must meet two criteria to qualify for the maximum Social Security benefit. First, their wages must have met or exceeded the maximum taxable earnings limit for at least 35 years. Second, they must wait until age 70 to claim retirement benefits. Anyone that can check both boxes is on track to receive $4,555 per month in Social Security income in 2023.

What happens to retired workers that can check the first box but not the second? The chart below shows how the maximum benefit in 2023 will vary across different retirement ages.

Retirement Age

62 Years Old

Full Retirement Age

70 Years Old

Maximum Benefit

$2,572

$3,627

$4,555

Data source: Social Security Administration.

For context, only 6% of Americans made more than the maximum taxable earnings limit last year, meaning the vast majority of retired workers will not qualify for the maximum benefit.

Generally speaking, Social Security replaces about 40% of annual pre-retirement earnings, but anyone looking for a more exact estimate of their future Social Security income can use these calculators from the SSA, or they can create a my Social Security account.

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 28

Elizabeth Gevorcik
3d ago

somebody's crazy I've never seen that much money never will when I retired I retired from being a waitress so believe me there is don't not even close to that somebody can not even a fruitcake

Reply(5)
13
TotalPackage
2d ago

Bring it on I will take whatever I get and be happy with what I get because anything is better than nothing at all

Reply
6
Amanda Creed
3d ago

Stop liar!!! I got small raise gain not enough to support our living!!

Reply
10
Related
CNET

Social Security Payments for December: When Will Your Money Arrive?

December Social Security payments are getting disbursed soon and will be the final checks before you see your increased benefit amount, which starts in January 2023. For SSI recipients, you'll get your first increase in December. We'll explain why below and how the timing of Social Security payments works. (Here's the schedule for Social Security Disability Insurance beneficiaries.)
Blogging Big Blue

SSDI Payments: Social Security Cash Assistance Is Also Available for Those with Disability; Here’s How To Apply!

The Social Security System also provides Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) payments, which are financial aid for people with disabilities. If an applicant has worked long enough and has a medical condition that prevents them from working for at least a year or 12 months, Social Security will pay disability benefits to them and certain members of their household.
Motley Fool

3 Social Security Changes Arriving in 2023

Social Security will look pretty different once the new year kicks in. It's important to be aware of changes to the program, even if you're nowhere close to collecting benefits. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
msn.com

Who Gets Your Social Security If You Die Tomorrow?

Slide 1 of 8: Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on The Penny Hoarder. Most of us never see the first 6.2% of our paychecks. That money goes straight to Social Security, with the primary goal of giving you a monthly retirement benefit someday. But what if you suddenly died tomorrow? What happens to all that money you’ve paid into the system? First, let’s address a common misconception: Social Security doesn’t set money aside in an account for you. Your payroll taxes fund the Social Security trust. Once you’re eligible, you receive benefits from the trust. But the Social Security Administration doesn’t have a pot of money with your name on it. When you die, your Social Security payments will stop. If you die before starting benefits, you won’t get the money you’ve paid in. But sometimes, someone else can receive Social Security benefits based on your record. That’s the case with spousal benefits, ex-spouse benefits and survivor benefits. Another person may be able to receive a Social Security benefit based on your benefit — but they aren’t taking your Social Security. If you have a spouse, ex-spouse or dependents, they may be able to use your record to qualify for survivor benefits when you die. Here’s who gets what. It’s not the usual blah, blah, blah. Click here to sign up for our free newsletter. Sponsored: Add $1.7 million to your retirement A recent Vanguard study revealed a self-managed $500,000 investment grows into an average $1.7 million in 25 years. But under the care of a pro, the average is $3.4 million. That’s an extra $1.7 million! Maybe that’s why the wealthy use investment pros and why you should too. How? With SmartAsset’s free financial adviser matching tool. In five minutes you’ll have up to three qualified local pros, each legally required to act in your best interests. Most offer free first consultations. What have you got to lose? Click here to check it out right now.
Jake Wells

Social Security payment increases have been officially announced

man holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons) If you or a loved one is on Social Security, you know that a payment increase is required to help keep up with the rising cost of living in Ohio. Thankfully, here is some good news for you. Tens of millions of older Americans are going to be bringing in larger checks from Social Security starting in January of 2023.
OHIO STATE
North Platte Post

IRS: 9M families who did not claim free COVID money notified

WASHINGTON — Starting this week, the Internal Revenue Service is sending letters to more than 9 million individuals and families who appear to qualify for a variety of key tax benefits but did not claim them by filing a 2021 federal income tax return. Many in this group may be eligible to claim some or all of the 2021 Recovery Rebate Credit, the Child Tax Credit, the Earned Income Tax Credit and other tax credits depending on their personal and family situation.
Sharee B.

Holiday Stimulus Checks up to $3,200 Coming to These 5 States

The end of the year is fast approaching and many families are feeling the pinch as they deal with mass layoffs, high-interest rates, and ever-increasing bills. As the Christmas holiday is just weeks away, and tax season has yet to begin, many states have created a fiscal stimulus that will put a little extra padding in your budget.
COLORADO STATE
