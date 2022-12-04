Supply Chain Risks Loom for Semiconductors and Tech Infrastructure

In today's video, Jose Najarro and Nick Rossolillo discuss recent news impacting the semiconductor sector, from recent strikes affecting Apple 's (NASDAQ: AAPL) iPhone production to the E.U. hoping to become a top player in semiconductor manufacturing. Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

*Stock prices used were the market prices of Nov. 29, 2022. The video was published on Dec. 2, 2022.

Jose Najarro has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Nicholas Rossolillo has positions in Apple. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long March 2023 $120 calls on Apple and short March 2023 $130 calls on Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .