CBS Sports
Brazil vs. South Korea live stream: How to watch 2022 World Cup live online, TV channel, prediction, odds
The World Cup round of 16 rolls on Monday afternoon as mighty Brazil face South Korea. The Brazilians won Group G but are coming off of a surprising 1-0 loss to Cameroon, while South Korea finished as runners-up in Group H after beating Portugal while just edging Uruguay on a tiebreaker to sneak into the knockout stage. Brazil are the heavy favorites, but with just three goals scored in three games, is there attack ready to start clicking?
Soccer-Mbappe misses training, doing recovery work - FFF
DOHA, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Kylian Mbappe was missing from group training on Tuesday as France prepared for their World Cup quarter-final against England, the French football federation said.
theScore
Portugal boss angry with Ronaldo's reaction to substitution
Portugal head coach Fernando Santos was unimpressed with Cristiano Ronaldo's reaction to being substituted during Friday's 2-1 defeat to South Korea and said the matter was dealt with internally. Ronaldo was visibly frustrated when he was called off in the 65th minute, and cameras appeared to catch the 37-year-old claiming...
US News and World Report
Turkey Says It Expects More Extraditions From Sweden
ANKARA (Reuters) - Sweden's extradition to Turkey last week of a Kurdish man with alleged terrorism links is a "good start", but Stockholm needs to do more before Ankara can approve its NATO membership, Turkish Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag said on Monday. Sweden on Friday deported Turkish citizen Mahmut Tat,...
BBC
Germany arrests 25 accused of plotting coup
Twenty-five people have been arrested in raids across Germany on suspicion of plotting to overthrow the government. The group of far-right and ex-military figures are said to have prepared for a "Day X" to storm the Reichstag parliament building and seize power. A minor aristocrat named as Prince Heinrich XIII,...
