Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
EPAC’s ‘A Streetcar Named Desire’ Delivers the Right Punch!Colin Munro WoodEndicott, NY
NY pilot-engineer says multiple glowing lights were UFOsRoger MarshBinghamton, NY
Broome County Thanksgiving Food Drive collecting nonperishable food items November 14-18Kristen WaltersBroome County, NY
City of Ithaca to be awarded Climate Champion Community AwardGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
Related
owegopennysaver.com
Family tradition of giving
Last Saturday, Franz Family members and others from the community gathered at Hyde Park in Owego for the 10th Annual Franz Family 5K Run / Walk around “The Flats”. Gathering for a 9 a.m. registration, family members and friends arrived in running shoes and on bicycles, and even 4-year-old Nick arrived with a battery operated John Deere.
Last Call for Holiday Giving Boxes
The Holiday Giving Box program resulted from the collaboration between Cornell Cooperative Extension of Broome County, CHOW, Broome-Tioga BOCES, and the Agency to provide complete, holiday meals to local families in need.
BOCES students help build house for Habitat for Humanity
Local high school students raised the roof, or rather a wall at the newest Habitat for Humanity house.
owegopennysaver.com
Photo: Winter Coat Drive Success!
The Apalachin Lions would like to thank the community for the hundreds of winter coats that were donated for those in need during their annual drive. They would also like to thank St. Margaret Mary’s, the Apalachin Library, Johnson’s Pools & Spas, and the Apalachin Methodist Church for serving as drop off points for the coats. The Open Door Mission was able to distribute the coats.
owegopennysaver.com
Shop and Win!
Historic Owego Marketplace is gearing up for Moonlight Shopping, taking place every Thursday up until Christmas in downtown Owego. During Moonlight Shopping, participating restaurants and stores in Owego will be open until 8 p.m. every Thursday leading, giving holiday shoppers a few extra hours to shop local. Many Owego businesses,...
Katie Titus SADD Tree gets a red bulb for first time
18-year-old Kadin Abdullah's death is being marked by those outside of Vestal.
owegopennysaver.com
Spalding Memorial Library News
The Threads group meets at the Spalding Memorial Library, located at 724 S. Main St. in Athens, Pa. on Tuesdays, from 6-8 p.m. This is a group open to all ages wishing to explore knitting, crocheting, and other crafts. Members usually come with individual projects to work on and share with the group. Advice is often given on different techniques. Those wishing to learn a new skill are welcome to come in for help.
owegopennysaver.com
Maddie’s Meadows Pet of the Week
Greetings to you kitty lovers out there, my name is Pepper and I am a little girl that came from a colony with 13 other cats in Candor. Fortunately this nice lady by the name of Gail came and rescued me. I was supposed to be a trap / neuter...
Upstate NY town named among best, must-see Christmas towns in the U.S.
Seneca Falls, N.Y. — It’s a wonderful life in Upstate New York. But no Upstate place is as wonderful during the holiday season as the “real” Bedford Falls. Seneca Falls has been named one of the best Christmas towns in America by Reader’s Digest. The Finger Lakes town made the festive roundup of places “you should visit at least once” alongside North Pole, Alaska and Stockbridge, Massachusetts.
owegopennysaver.com
Ballroom Dance Lessons continue on Wednesdays at the Owego Elks Lodge
Want to learn how to dance and not just sway to the music? Wednesday night dance lessons at the Owego Elks Lodge might be for you!. Join Tim and Peggy Sayers as they continue monthly dance lessons on Wednesday nights, at 7 p.m. at the Elks Lodge. Lessons last an hour, followed by a session of open dance for practice.
Card skimmer placed at register in area Walmart
TAYLOR, Pa. — According to Taylor police, four men seen in a security camera photo placed a skimmer on a card reader at an employee-manned register inside the Taylor Walmart days before Thanksgiving. "One has a scanner, and the other three are distracting. And it takes about five seconds,...
owegopennysaver.com
Holiday Magic returns to Newark Valley on December 10
On Dec. 10, from 4-8 p.m., the Village of Newark Valley will light up like magic as their annual event, Holiday Magic, returns. At 5 p.m., Mayor Jim Tornatore will officially pull the switch to light over 50 Christmas Trees on the Village Green. Activities include wagon rides around the...
Pierogies and Halubki Ukraine fundraiser
The First Ukrainian Pentecostal Church is hosting a tasty fundraiser to raise money for those fighting and suffering in Ukraine.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
100 Years Ago: December 5, 2022
100 Years Ago is brought to you by the Kilmer Mansion. 100 years ago today, Mr. Willis Sharpe Kilmer announced today that the annual Christmas dinner for Binghamton newsboys will be held again this year. This is the 20th year the party has been held, and it’s open to every boy in Binghamton who sells or delivers newspapers.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Endwell Pack and Mail Urges Residents to Ship Early Ahead of Expected Surges Nationwide
National carriers like UPS, FedEx and Amazon are expecting the peak shipping days for the holidays to come later in December. For that reason, Pack and Mail in Endwell is encouraging residents to get their items sent out early, to stay ahead of the national surge. "[The national carriers] are...
Holiday carousel and ice skating at Recreation Park
On Saturday, December 10th, the City of Binghamton will host a free Holiday Carousel Event at Recreation Park from 5 to 8 p.m.
owegopennysaver.com
Local Editor, Publisher and Historian to introduce two new book releases
The foundational history of the Susquehanna Valley and Tioga County is revealed in two newly published books; Charles Pumpelly Avery’s “The Susquehanna Valley, from its Indian and Pioneer History” and William F. Warner’s “Centennial History of Tioga County, NY, 1784 to 1876”. The Riverow Bookstore, located at the corner of Front and Lake Streets in the Village of Owego, will host a book signing by the Editor and Publisher Peter C. Gordon on Saturday, Dec. 10, from 1 to 3 p.m.
Charles “Pudgie” Cleary, founder of Pudgies Pizza, dies at 82
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Elmira Icon and business owner Charles E. “Pudgie” Cleary, founder of Pudgie’s Pizza and Subs, died early Sunday after injuries sustained from a stroke just days prior, he was 82. The news was confirmed by a member of the Cleary family, as well as, an obituary posted online. Born January 9, […]
12 Binghamton Restaurants Residents Say Make the Trip Worth It
You have family or friends coming to town. Or maybe a client or work-related person about to visit the Binghamton area. What would you suggest to that person, one Southern Tier restaurant that would be worth making the trip for?. That's a tough question. We have so many great places...
wrfi.org
Headlines for December 5, 2022
The State Comptroller’s Office is seeking to return $20 million of unclaimed money to people in Tompkins County. According to the Ithaca Voice, the funds consist of remaining cash from old bank accounts, misplaced paychecks, and unused insurance claims. Statewide, the owed money has racked up to $17.5 billion. Just last year, the state returned $348 million in formerly unclaimed funds. New York residents, organizations, and businesses can check for any lost funds owed to them using the comptroller’s database.
Comments / 0