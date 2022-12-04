The Threads group meets at the Spalding Memorial Library, located at 724 S. Main St. in Athens, Pa. on Tuesdays, from 6-8 p.m. This is a group open to all ages wishing to explore knitting, crocheting, and other crafts. Members usually come with individual projects to work on and share with the group. Advice is often given on different techniques. Those wishing to learn a new skill are welcome to come in for help.

ATHENS, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO