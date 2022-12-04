Read full article on original website
Royal Expert Calls Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix Docuseries Trailer an Attempt to ‘Steal’ Prince William and Kate Middleton’s ‘Thunder’
A royal expert reacts to the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Netflix docuseries trailer, examining both the content and the timing of its release.
White model who 'changed race' claims her babies will 'come out black'
A white glamor model who underwent a series of tanning injections now claims she has ‘changed race’ and will give birth to babies that are ‘black’. Martina Big, a 30-year-old German model who has been receiving melanin injections for two years, claimed while making an appearance with her new husband, Michael, on a TV show, that she will give birth to black babies. But she has revealed that they are not planning to have a baby.
Why Kate Middleton And Prince Will's Friends Are Full On Spiraling Right Now, Per Reports
Netflix finally acknowledged that they're making a docuseries about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. The streamer released a very dramatic trailer, and apparently, people in the ~royal circle~ are spiraling. Specifically, they're upset about "the use of William and Catherine and the image and the way it's presented." After months...
Dakota Johnson Wore A See-Through Crystal Corset That Will Overwhelm You With Surprise
Dakota Johnson has become famous for taking risks with her red carpet attire, and this one is no exception. Back in March, she stepped out to attend the premiere of her film Cha Cha Real Smooth at the 2022 SXSW Conference and Festival in Austin. Instead of wearing a glam...
Winnie Harlow's Legs Are Straight 🔥 In A Gauzy, Hip-High-Slit Dress In New Photos
Winnie Harlow just wore a gauzy, high-slit dress that showed off her super sculpted legs in heels while attending an awards show in London. The model, 28, has a new skincare line and sticks to her health and wellness routines. Winnie prefers cardio and resistance training, but she's also not...
Molly-Mae Hague says boyfriend Tommy Fury 'forgets' she's pregnant
Molly-Mae Hague has worried fans with her latest comments that her boyfriend Tommy Fury 'forgets' that she's pregnant. The couple, both 23, have been together since they met on Love Island in 2019. They regularly spend time apart as Tommy's boxing training takes him to Dubai - which is why Molly-Mae, who is currently 7 months pregnant - believes that he forgets about her growing bump.
