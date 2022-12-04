ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Maya Devi

White model who 'changed race' claims her babies will 'come out black'

A white glamor model who underwent a series of tanning injections now claims she has ‘changed race’ and will give birth to babies that are ‘black’. Martina Big, a 30-year-old German model who has been receiving melanin injections for two years, claimed while making an appearance with her new husband, Michael, on a TV show, that she will give birth to black babies. But she has revealed that they are not planning to have a baby.
Women's Health

Why Kate Middleton And Prince Will's Friends Are Full On Spiraling Right Now, Per Reports

Netflix finally acknowledged that they're making a docuseries about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. The streamer released a very dramatic trailer, and apparently, people in the ~royal circle~ are spiraling. Specifically, they're upset about "the use of William and Catherine and the image and the way it's presented." After months...
Women's Health

Molly-Mae Hague says boyfriend Tommy Fury 'forgets' she's pregnant

Molly-Mae Hague has worried fans with her latest comments that her boyfriend Tommy Fury 'forgets' that she's pregnant. The couple, both 23, have been together since they met on Love Island in 2019. They regularly spend time apart as Tommy's boxing training takes him to Dubai - which is why Molly-Mae, who is currently 7 months pregnant - believes that he forgets about her growing bump.

