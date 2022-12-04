ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA World Cup 2022: France v Poland - How To Watch FREE, TV Channel, Live Stream Details

By Neil Andrew
 3 days ago

All the key details as Ibrahima Konate, Kylian Mbappe, and France take on Poland in the Round of 16 at the World Cup.

Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate and Reds target Kylian Mbappe will try to help France qualify for the quarter-finals when they take on Poland in the Round of 16 match at the World Cup .

The winners of the tie will take on either England or Senegal who will play their Round of 16 match on Sunday evening.

Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate will try to help France into the quarter-finals of the World Cup.

IMAGO / Sven Simon

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 3:00pm GMT

United States of America

Eastern time: 10:00am ET

Pacific time:   7:00am PT

Central time:  9:00am CT

India

Kick-off is at 8:30pm IST

Australia

Kick-off is at 1:00am AEST (Monday)

Nigeria

Kick-off is at 4:00pm (GMT+1)

How To Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on BBC1, BBC iPlayer and can also be watched on the BBC Sport website.

For viewers in the United States , the match can be watched on fuboTV .

Viewers in India can watch the match on Sports18, Sports18 HD, and JioTV.

In Canada , the match can be watched on TSN, RDS, TSN.ca, and the TSN, and RDS apps.

In Australia , the game will be shown on SBS and SBS On Demand.

Viewers in Nigeria can watch the match on Supersport.

