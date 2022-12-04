ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA World Cup 2022: England v Senegal - How To Watch FREE, TV Channel, Live Stream Details

By Neil Andrew
 3 days ago

All the key details as Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jordan Henderson, and England take on Senegal in the Round of 16 at the World Cup.

Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jordan Henderson , and Reds target Jude Bellingham could all in be in action for England as they try to qualify for the World Cup quarter-finals when they take on Senegal on Sunday.

The winners of the tie will take on either France or Poland who will play their Round of 16 match on Sunday afternoon.

Jude Bellingham and Jordan Henderson could partner Declan Rice in midfield when England take on Senegal on Sunday.

IMAGO / PA Images

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 7:00pm GMT

United States of America

Eastern time: 2:00pm ET

Pacific time:   11:00am PT

Central time:  1:00pm CT

India

Kick-off is at 12:30am IST (Monday)

Australia

Kick-off is at 5:00am AEST (Monday)

Nigeria

Kick-off is at 8:00pm (GMT+1)

How To Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on ITV1 and can also be watched on ITVX.

For viewers in the United States , the match can be watched on fuboTV .

Viewers in India can watch the match on Sports18, Sports18 HD, and JioTV.

In Canada , the match can be watched on TSN, RDS, TSN.ca, and the TSN, and RDS apps.

In Australia , the game will be shown on SBS and SBS On Demand.

Viewers in Nigeria can watch the match on Supersport.

Comments / 0

