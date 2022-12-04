ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Chelsea Among Clubs In The Race For Joao Felix

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u7c1h_0jWwlJuK00

Chelsea are one of the clubs that have shown interest in Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix.

Joao Felix could be a world champion by the end of December on an international level, but at club level his future is well and truly up in the air. He could leave Atletico Madrid.

Things haven't went to plan since his big money move from Benfica in July 2019, and the Portuguese forward is reportedly looking to take on a new venture at this stage in his career.

Chelsea are one of the clubs interested in acquiring his services.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AmKXs_0jWwlJuK00
Chelsea are reportedly in the race to sign Joao Felix.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

According to Spanish publication La Ser, Jorge Mendes has reportedly informed Atletico Madrid that Joao Felix has already received offers to leave the club, and he will accept one of those and leave in January.

The report suggests that the clubs interested in Felix are Manchester United, Chelsea and PSG. Manchester United have long standing interest and Felix, and it's a deal that definitely intrigues Chelsea.

A move to the Premier League may be something Felix wants at this stage of his career, and Manchester United's relationship with Jorge Mendes is expected to be strained after the Cristiano Ronaldo situation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1thTD2_0jWwlJuK00
Joao Felix is currently at the World Cup with Portugal.

IMAGO / Ulmer/Teamfoto

Chelsea could use this to their advantage and swoop in on Joao Felix, who will be available for significantly less than his transfer fee in 2019 of €127million.

There is nothing imminent as of now, but it's a story of interest for Chelsea, and one to keep an eye on as it progresses.

