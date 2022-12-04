ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Chicago

Driver leaves scene after car is hit by Metra train by train

PALATINE, Ill. (CBS) -- A Metra train hit a vehicle in Palatine Monday evening, but by the time first responders arrived, the car was nowhere to be found.Police said they were called to Brockway and Slade streets just before 7:30 p.m.They found debris littering the ground after a car was hit by a Metra Union Pacific-Northwest train – but the driver was gone.No one was hurt, but the accident caused major disruptions on the Metra line.A day after the accident, police in Palatine were looking for the driver who left. The vehicle was described as a black Jeep.
Fox 32 Chicago

Crew robbed 6 people on same morning across Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - A crew went on an armed robbery spree Monday morning, targeting at least six pedestrians across Chicago's West Side. In each incident, the suspects pulled up in a dark-colored SUV and exited the car before approaching victims and demanding their belongings at gunpoint, according to a community alert from Chicago police.
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police warn South Loop residents of recent robberies

CHICAGO - In the past few months there have been multiple robberies in a specific part of the South Loop neighborhood. Chicago police say there have been at least five robberies near Jefferson Street and Roosevelt Road since mid-October. In each incident, one to four offenders approach lone, unsuspecting victims...
fox32chicago.com

Person shot throwing out garbage on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - A person was shot while taking out the garbage Tuesday evening in the Bronzeville neighborhood. The male, whose age was unknown, was outside throwing away garbage around 7 p.m. in the 5100 block of South Drexel Boulevard when he was struck by gunfire, police said. The victim suffered...
fox32chicago.com

Boy, 15, fatally shot on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy was fatally shot on Chicago's West Side Tuesday afternoon. At about 3:16 p.m., the teen was near the sidewalk in the 5100 block of West Harrison when he was shot in the body, police said. He was transported to an area hospital in critical condition....
fox32chicago.com

Car stolen from South Loop found with 11-month-old boy inside

CHICAGO - A baby is home safe after a car was stolen in South Loop Wednesday morning with the infant inside. Police say a 32-year-old woman was parking her car in the 1900 block of South Michigan Avenue around 10 a.m. with an 11-month-old boy in the backseat. The victim...
CBS Chicago

Chicago shooting leaves 15-year-old CPS student dead

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 15-year-old Chicago Public Schools student was shot and killed while leaving school in the South Austin neighborhood on Tuesday.Kevin Davis Jr. attended Michele Clark Magnet High School right on the block at 5101 W. Harrison St., near Laramie Avenue and the Eisenhower Expressway. Someone fired several rounds in his direction as he left the school at 3:16 p.m. Tuesday.Kevin was rushed to Stroger Hospital of Cook County, where he was later pronounced dead.Chicago Police and school officials spoke at a news conference Tuesday night to talk about the shooting and the district's response."We all have our...
fox32chicago.com

Woman, 19, shot while riding in car on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - A woman was shot and wounded early Tuesday in the Washington Heights neighborhood. The 19-year-old was traveling in a car around 2 a.m. in the 9900 block of South Halsted Street when gunfire broke out and she was struck in the arm, according to Chicago police. She was...
fox32chicago.com

Chicago boy, 15, fatally shot near CPS school identified

CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy was fatally shot Tuesday afternoon down the street from a magnet high school he attended in South Austin on the West Side, according to Chicago police. The teen was near a sidewalk in the 5100 block of West Harrison Street when he was shot multiple...
fox32chicago.com

Chicago juveniles crash stolen car at Villa Park auto repair shop

CHICAGO - Two Chicago juveniles have been charged after they crashed a stolen vehicle last weekend at a west suburban auto repair shop. On Saturday, a Bellwood police officer stopped a stolen 2021 Kia SUV on Chicago's West Side, the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office said in a statement.
Riverside Brookfield Landmark

Missing Berwyn man found dead in North Riverside

An 83-year-old Berwyn man reported missing and endangered late last week was found dead in the rear area of a North Riverside car dealership around 11 a.m. on Dec. 6. Jose G. Arevalo, who suffered from Alzheimer’s disease, had walked away from his residence near 19th Street and Scoville Avenue in Berwyn sometime after 1:45 p.m. on Dec. 1.
fox32chicago.com

Man, 14-year-old boy shot inside convenience store in West Garfield Park

CHICAGO - Two people, including a 14-year-old boy, were shot in a convenience store in West Garfield Park Tuesday afternoon. At about 4:38 p.m., two people were in a convenience store in the 0-100 block of South Kostner when unknown offenders exited a vehicle and fired shots, Chicago police said.
