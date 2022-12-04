Man stranded in wilderness rescued after using iPhone satellite SOS

(WFLA) — Alaska State Troopers rescued a man Thursday after he got stranded while traveling on a snowmachine, all thanks to his iPhone.

The Alaska Department of Public Safety said at around 2 a.m. Thursday, state troopers got a notification of an Apple iPhone Emergency SOS being activated via the iPhone’s satellite capabilities.

The notification came from a man who was driving a snowmachine from Noorvik to Kotzebue that had gotten stranded on the journey.

“Working with local search and rescue teams, the Apple Emergency Response Center, and the Northwest Arctic Borough Search and Rescue Coordinator, the NWAB SAR deployed four volunteer searchers to the Nimiuk Point area directly to the GPS coordinates provided by the Apple Emergency Response Center,” the department said.

A volunteer search team found the man and safely took him to Kotzebue. No one was injured in the endeavor.

While Emergency SOS has been a feature in previous iPhone model, the iPhone 14 can send out emergency notifications to local emergency services without WiFi or cellular signal by using a satellite connection instead.

“When you use a satellite connection, the experience is different than sending or receiving a message via cellular,” Apple’s support website says. “In ideal conditions with a direct view of the sky and the horizon, a message might take 15 seconds to send, and over a minute to send under trees with light or medium foliage. If you’re under heavy foliage or surrounded by other obstructions, you might not be able to connect to a satellite.”

The feature is free on all iPhone 14s for two years after activation.

