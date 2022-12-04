Read full article on original website
Related
The One Setting You Should Always Have Turned Off For A Faster iPhone
How slow is your iPhone to load pages or download apps? If you rolled your eyes at even the thought of that question, you may be in need of a few good tips to speed things along. There are a few reasons why your phone could be snail-slow. While it’s possible that your device is getting up there in age or the battery needs to be replaced, there’s also a good chance that some of its settings are set in a way that isn’t doing you any favors. The good news? There’s a quick fix for that. This is the one setting you should always have turned off for a faster iPhone.
CNET
Please Don't Forget to Clear Your iPhone Cache
Your iPhone is just like every other piece of technology -- it needs a little routine maintenance. And while you should definitely keep it in good physical condition, like regularly cleaning its screen, some of it should happen digitally, too. Even behemoths like the new iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max can get bogged down if you're not keeping them optimized. One of the simplest pieces of upkeep is clearing your iPhone cache every month.
You’re using Google Maps wrong – all the hidden iPhone features you need to know
RECKON you're a Google Maps pro? There might be a few tricks that you've missed. Here are five tips to instantly upgrade your Google Maps game on iPhone. You can long-press on the Google Maps app to gain quick access to several tricks. It's thanks to an Apple feature called...
TechRadar
How to create and personalize your best iOS 16 Lock Screen for your iPhone
IOS 16 arrived back in September, and one of the biggest talking points (and upgrade incentives) this year is the new customizable lock screens for your iPhone. The iOS lock screen has been fairly stagnant for years, but this latest update gives everyone the opportunity to turn theirs into a conversation starter – particularly if you have the iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max with the always-on display.
TechRadar
Microsoft Teams will finally be a lot easier to use on iPad and iPhone
Apple users are set to get a welcome productivity boost when it comes to using Microsoft Teams on their mobile or tablet device. The video conferencing platform has revealed it is working on bringing Picture in Picture mode to iPhone and iPad users, letting them view multiple windows at once on their device.
technewstoday.com
How to Ping an iPhone
If you lost your iPhone or simply misplaced it somewhere, you can ping it using your PC. This features works even if your iPhone is in silent mode. All iOS has a “Find My” feature that lets you locate your device. You can use the Find My web application on your PC to play an audio queue or enable the lost mode. However, it requires an internet connection or the ping will be pending until the iPhone connects.
TechRadar
Another top password manager is doing away with passwords
Open source password manager Bitwarden has announced that it’s going passwordless in a move that it hopes will make it easier and faster for users to access their Bitwarden vaults. In a press release, Bitwarden explained that its new mechanism, "uses a public and private key exchange between the...
TechRadar
How to Download McAfee Total Protection on Windows
McAfee Total Protection is excellent antivirus software designed to keep up to five Windows devices safe with just one subscription. This program not only stops the worst of malware, including ransomware, but it is also good at keeping an eye on cryptocurrencies and includes both identity theft protection and credit monitoring services as well.
TechRadar
Nothing founder Carl Pei reveals company is working on new phone for the US
Mid-range phone brand Nothing is looking to make its US debut, according to company founder Carl Pei, but is facing some logistical issues – not to mention competition from major rivals. In a conversation with CNBC (opens in new tab), Pei states the company is currently in “early conversations...
Engadget
Apple’s latest iPad drops to $399 at Amazon
Some 256GB models are also discounted. Save on Samsung for the holidays. All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.
TechRadar
Microsoft Teams is finally solving your most annoying PDF problem
Worrying about PDF files on Microsoft Teams should soon be a thing of the past after the collaboration tool launched new in-built integration with Adobe Acrobat, allowing for easy group access to documents directly within the app. In a post (opens in new tab)on the Microsoft Teams Blog, the company...
TechRadar
Passwords got you in a spin? Organize your security with Keeper password manager which is 50% off
Passwords can be a real head-scratcher. You might dread it every time you start up a new online account, just because you’ve got to think up a new password – and that’s not a particularly pleasant task. Striking the right balance between a password which isn’t easy...
CNET
iOS 16.1.2 Arrives With a Few Updates and Fixes
Apple released iOS 16.1.2 on Wednesday with a few fixes and updates. The update comes three weeks after the release of iOS 16.1.1 and more than a month after the release of iOS 16.1. This latest iOS includes some security updates, improved compatibility with wireless carriers and improvements to crash...
LG Smart TV Owners Get Free Apple TV+
LG offers three months of free Apple TV+ for those who bought LG Smart TVs within the past four years.
TechRadar
What is a nameserver?
In order for your website to be accessible online, it needs to be hosted on a web server. This is a machine that is connected to the internet and stores your website files. When a person types in your domain name, their computer looks up the IP address of the web server where your website is stored, and then they are directed to your site. In order for this process to work, you need to set up DNS records with a domain registrar (opens in new tab) or web hosting (opens in new tab) company.
TechRadar
Can Apple Watch Ultra really replace a dive computer? We asked an expert diver
The Apple Watch Ultra is billed as a watch that can support you throughout your adventuring highs and lows – sometimes literally. Designed to withstand temperatures from -4F / -20C to 130F / 55C, and with a built-in altimeter and compass, and water-resistance to 50 meters, this is wearable that promises to be an essential companion whether you're up a mountain or beneath the waves.
TechRadar
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite plummets to its cheapest price ever
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is now unbeatable value for money in this latest offer at Amazon that brings the mid-range tablet down to its lowest price ever. For those of you out there put off by the high price of an iPad or Samsung's latest Tab S8 range, this is a sensible compromise. You still get a powerful and versatile tablet that's great for general browsing, media streaming, and a little gaming, all at a fraction of the cost.
The Verge
Now one swipe is enough to see all your notifications in the latest iOS 16.2 beta
Apple released its latest iOS public beta this week, and it has one convenient new feature that could help reduce your scrolling — at least by one swipe. As pointed out by MacRumors, users who have installed iOS 16.2 beta 4 on their iPhones now only need to swipe upward once within Notification Center to see both their latest and older notifications.
TechRadar
This cheap Bluetooth speaker may not be beautiful, but it'll make your calls clearer
Those headache-educing, tinny Zoom and Teams meetings could become a thing of the past, thanks to a new dialogue-boosting Bluetooth speaker from ZVOX. The Massachusetts-based audio company originally started life as a home theater speaker company, but has more recently specialised in hearing aid tech, and it’s applying that expertise to its latest AV70 Bluetooth AccuVoice Speaker.
TechRadar
What is file syncing and how does it work?
File synchronization is a method for ensuring that the same file, accessed across several different devices, remains consistent and up-to-date. File syncing has become increasingly common as businesses adopt cloud computing on a wider scale. With cloud storage now used to save the majority of enterprise data, employees may access documents using their smartphones, laptops, or tablets.
Comments / 0