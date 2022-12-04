Read full article on original website
Maize n Brew
Michigan offers Coastal Carolina transfer portal edge Josaiah Stewart
Announced on his Twitter account Tuesday evening, the Michigan Wolverines have sent out an offer to Josaiah Stewart, a former Coastal Carolina edge who entered the transfer portal the same day Michigan offered him. The 6-foot-2, 230-pounder hails from New York, but played high school football in Massachusetts at Everett...
Maize n Brew
Michigan’s offensive line named a finalist for the Joe Moore Award
The Michigan Wolverines offensive line has been a finalist for the Joe Moore Award — the best offensive line in college football. The Wolverines are joined by one other finalist, the Georgia Bulldogs. Michigan’s offensive line won the award last season and despite losing some key pieces from that...
WILX-TV
Spartans Lose Another Running Back
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State running back Jarek Broussard has declared for the NFL draft. He played four seasons at Colorado before transferring to Michigan State and playing this last season only. He had one more year of eligibility if he wanted it. Broussard was the 2020 Pac 12 offensive player of the year. He ran for 298 yards this past season for the Spartans, third on the team. He also scored four touchdowns, two against Akron in the season’s second game.
Maize n Brew
Discussing Michigan’s transfer commitment of OL LaDarius Henderson, 2023 targets receiving in-home visits
This podcast is brought to you by MANSCAPED! Get 20% off and FREE shipping with code: MNB20 at Manscaped.com. Unlock your confidence and always use the right tools for the job with MANSCAPED. The Michigan Wolverines aren’t focusing solely on the upcoming matchup with TCU in the College Football Playoff,...
Maize n Brew
Michigan offers transfer portal TE Josh Cuevas
The Michigan Wolverines have been active in the transfer portal since the window opened up on Monday. They already acquired a commitment from former Arizona State offensive lineman LaDarius Henderson, sent an offer to former Coastal Carolina edge Josaiah Stewart, and have now offered former Cal Poly tight end Josh Cuevas.
Maize n Brew
How the national media is projecting Michigan vs. TCU
After beating the Purdue Boilermakers and winning the Big Ten Championship, the Michigan Wolverines are in the College Football Playoff for the second year in the row. In contrast to last year’s predictions leaning towards their opponents, the national media is (almost) all-in on the Wolverines’ chances to make the National Championship this year. Let’s dive into what each outlet is saying:
Michigan set to go in-home with OL commit
The Michigan Insider has confirmed that Michigan will be having an in-home visit with Cumming (Ga.) South Forsyth 2023 offensive lineman and Wolverine commit, Nathan Efobi on Thursday. Head coach Jim Harbaugh and co-offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Sherrone Moore are expected to be making the trip down. The Wolverines offered...
Maize n Brew
Michigan loses Jaelin Llewellyn to knee injury in loss to No. 19 Kentucky in London
The Michigan Wolverines and Kentucky Wildcats faced off in London for the Basketball Hall of Fame Showcase on Sunday afternoon. For the second game in a row, the Wolverines would compete with a top-25 opponent and squander an opportunity to put a marquee win on their resume during nonconference play.
Maize n Brew
Recruiting Roundup: Top-100 prospect sets official visit
While the Michigan Wolverines’ staff was not able to go on the road last week due to the Big Ten Championship, winning it for the second straight year is a better recruiting pitch than any in-home visit. On today’s recruiting roundup, we will discuss a few prospects who the...
Michigan Basketball: Gut reactions from loss to Kentucky
Michigan basketball lost another winnable game against Kentucky on Sunday and here are the highlights as well as gut reactions. It feels a little like a broken record but there were some positive moments for Michigan basketball against 19th-ranked Kentucky. However, there weren’t enough and the Wolverines dropped a winnable game by a score of 73-69.
No. 19 Kentucky earns jolly good victory over Michigan
Cason Wallace and Jacob Toppin each scored 14 points to lead five players in double figures as No. 19 Kentucky
Maize n Brew
Unsung heroes of the 2022 Michigan football season
By and large, the 2022 season for the Michigan Wolverines has been dictated by their most significant contributors. Players like Blake Corum and J.J McCarthy on offense, and Junior Colson and Mazi Smith on defense have shaped the identity and outcome of a historic 13-0 season headed into the College Football Playoff.
Maize n Brew
Handing out grades for Michigan’s Big Ten Championship victory
On Saturday, the Michigan Wolverines took home their 44th Big Ten title — the most conference titles from a single league in the country — with a clinical 43-22 victory over the Purdue Boilermakers. The victory also marked the first back-to-back Big Ten championship campaigns for the program since 2003-04.
Maize n Brew
Michigan center Olu Oluwatimi named finalist for Rimington Trophy
Michigan Wolverines offensive lineman Olusegun Oluwatimi has been named one of three finalists for the Rimington Trophy, given to the most outstanding center in college football. This is the second straight year Oluwatimi was named a finalist for the award, as he was among the nation’s best centers a year...
Maize n Brew
Brewcast: Discussing Michigan’s back-to-back Big Ten championships
This podcast is brought to you by MANSCAPED! Get 20% off and FREE shipping with code: MNB20 at Manscaped.com. Unlock your confidence and always use the right tools for the job with MANSCAPED. It’s been a dream season for the Michigan Wolverines football team, going 12-0 in the regular season...
Maize n Brew
What we learned from Michigan’s second straight Big Ten championship
As the clock struck zero and the Michigan sideline ran onto the field to begin their celebration of a second consecutive Big Ten championship, something was different. There was no Gatorade bath for head coach Jim Harbaugh and there were no reverent speeches thanking the fans. Unlike 2021, there was zero finality to Michigan’s 43-22 victory over Purdue.
Maize n Brew
Report: Mike Hart staying at Michigan after interviewing for WMU head coach job
According to a report from The Detroit News’ Tony Paul, Michigan Wolverines running backs coach and run game coordinator Mike Hart interviewed for the head coaching job for the Western Michigan Broncos after the Big Ten Championship victory over Purdue on Saturday night. Thankfully, it appears he will not be taking that job and will stay in Ann Arbor.
Maize n Brew
2022 Michigan Wolverines transfer portal tracker
The college football transfer portal is officially open. Dec. 5 is the first day that players around the country — whether they be FBS or FCS players — can officially deem themselves a free agent looking for a new college football home. Quarterback Cade McNamara entered his name...
Maize n Brew
ESPN’s updated FPI projections for Michigan heading into the playoff
After securing a league-leading 44th Big Ten championship with a win over the Purdue Boilermakers on Saturday night, the Michigan Wolverines earned a spot in the College Football Playoff for the second straight year. Michigan, the No. 2 seed, will square off against the TCU Horned Frogs, the No. 3 seed, in the Fiesta Bowl on New Year’s Eve at 4 p.m.
Maize n Brew
Michigan tight end Louis Hansen enters transfer portal
Former 247Sports Composite four-star tight end recruit Louis Hansen has officially entered the transfer portal. Hansen departs the Michigan Wolverines having appeared in three career games during his two-year stint in Ann Arbor. When Hansen originally committed to the Wolverines, he was the No. 5 tight end in the country and the No. 2 overall player in the state of Massachusetts. At the time, he ranked eighth among all commits in Michigan’s 2021 recruiting class per the 247 Composite.
