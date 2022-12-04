ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers odds, picks and predictions

The New Orleans Saints (4-8) meet the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-6) for Monday Night Football in Week 13. Kickoff at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. , is 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Saints vs. Buccaneersodds, and make our expert NFL picks and predictions.
First look: Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos odds and lines

The Kansas City Chiefs (9-3) head to Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday to take on the Denver Broncos (3-9) in Week 14. This AFC West rivalry kicks off at 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS). Below, we look at Chiefs vs. Broncos odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions.
