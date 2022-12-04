Read full article on original website
WSLS
WNBA star Griner freed in swap for Russian arms dealer Bout
WASHINGTON – Russia freed WNBA star Brittney Griner on Thursday in a high-profile prisoner exchange, as the U.S. released notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout. But the U.S. failed to win freedom for another American, Paul Whelan, who has been jailed for nearly four years. The deal, the second...
Ukraine launches missile attack on Russian-occupied Melitopol, explosions reported in Donetsk and Crimea
Multiple explosions have been reported in the Russian-occupied city of Melitopol in southern Ukraine, in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic and in annexed Crimea -- including at a Russian military barracks.
WSLS
Senator Kaine reacts to Brittney Griner’s release from Russian prison
RICHMOND, Va. – Senator Tim Kaine was expressing his joy after hearing about Brittney Griner’s release. The senator said that Griner was wrongfully detained, with no basis for her confinement. Even though Kaine was excited about Griner’s return, he now wants to see more people come home. More...
What Viktor Bout reportedly said to Brittney Griner the moment they were exchanged in a prisoner swap
Viktor Bout, the convicted arms dealer the US swapped with Russia, revealed details of his encounter with Brittney Griner at the prisoner exchange.
WSLS
Japanese company's lander rockets toward moon with UAE rover
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – A Tokyo company aimed for the moon with its own private lander Sunday, blasting off atop a SpaceX rocket with the United Arab Emirates’ first lunar rover and a toylike robot from Japan that’s designed to roll around up there in the gray dust.
WSLS
Afghan academic rebuilds life in Italy, dreams of returning
ROME – Batool Haidari used to be a prominent professor of sexology at a Kabul university before the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. She taught mixed classes of male and female students, and helped patients struggling with gender identity issues. Her husband owned a carpet factory, and together they did...
WSLS
Croatia beats Brazil on penalties in World Cup quarterfinals
AL RAYYAN – Neymar is again going home without a World Cup title. Luka Modric's quest continues unabated. Modric converted one of the penalties as Croatia knocked Brazil out of the World Cup on Friday, beating the five-time champions 4-2 in a shootout to reach the semifinals for the second straight time.
Business Insider
I stayed in a Boeing 747 jet converted into a hotel that has beds in the engines and a wheelhouse and it was the coolest place I've ever slept
The Jumbo Stay 747 once flew for carriers like Singapore Airlines and Pan Am but has since converted its engines and fuselage into unique hotel rooms.
WSLS
Tenacity and penalties, keys to Croatia's deep World Cup run
DOHA – With a population of around 4 million people, the magnitude of Croatia's win against Brazil wasn't lost on the team's coach, Zlatko Dalić. To reach back-to-back World Cup semifinals was “unimaginable,” he said. The runner-up from 2018 is going deep again in Qatar —...
Tensions run high in north Kosovo as Serbs block roads
PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Tensions were high in northern Kosovo on Sunday, with Serbs blocking roads as shots and explosions rang out overnight, Kosovo police and media reported Sunday. No injuries were reported. The blocking of the roads with heavy vehicles and trucks happened a day after the Serbian president said he would ask the NATO-led peacekeeping force in Kosovo to permit the deployment of 1,000 Serb troops in the Serb-populated north of Kosovo, claiming they are being harassed there. The road blocks, which Serbs say were erected to protest recent arrest of a former Kosovo Serb police officer, came despite the postponement of the Dec. 18 municipal election the Kosovo Serbs were opposed to. Serbia’s president Aleksandar Vucic said Sunday that his message to the Serbs in Kosovo is that “there is no surrender and there will be no surrender.” He claimed the Serbs had been “forced” to erect the road barricades to protect themselves from Kosovo security forces.
