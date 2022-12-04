Read full article on original website
Sweden touts nuclear energy as remedy to Russian dependence, high prices: 'a dire situation'
Sweden began the process to join NATO after decades of neutrality following Russia's invasion of Ukraine and Moscow's threat to the security landscape of the region.
Ukraine launches missile attack on Russian-occupied Melitopol, explosions reported in Donetsk and Crimea
Multiple explosions have been reported in the Russian-occupied city of Melitopol in southern Ukraine, in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic and in annexed Crimea -- including at a Russian military barracks.
Free for a month, Kherson still toils to clear Russian traps
Sunday marks exactly one month since Russia’s troops withdrew from Kherson.
What Viktor Bout reportedly said to Brittney Griner the moment they were exchanged in a prisoner swap
Viktor Bout, the convicted arms dealer the US swapped with Russia, revealed details of his encounter with Brittney Griner at the prisoner exchange.
Tensions run high in north Kosovo as Serbs block roads
Kosovo police and the local media have reported explosions, shooting and road blocks over night in the north of the country, where the majority of the population is ethnic Serb
Nobel Peace Prize winners blast Putin’s invasion of Ukraine
OSLO, Norway (AP) — The winners of this year’s Nobel Peace Prize from Belarus, Russia and Ukraine shared their visions of a fairer world and denounced Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine during Saturday’s award ceremony in the Norwegian capital. Oleksandra Matviichuk of Ukraine’s Center...
I stayed in a Boeing 747 jet converted into a hotel that has beds in the engines and a wheelhouse and it was the coolest place I've ever slept
The Jumbo Stay 747 once flew for carriers like Singapore Airlines and Pan Am but has since converted its engines and fuselage into unique hotel rooms.
Ecstatic Moroccans celebrate World Cup victory over Portugal
RABAT, Morocco (AP) — Ecstatic Moroccans poured into the streets of cities across the North African country and far beyond on Saturday, waving flags, honking horns and lighting flares to celebrate the national soccer team’s historic victory over Portugal at the World Cup. Morocco beat the Portuguese 1-0...
