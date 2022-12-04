ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

Nobel Peace Prize winners blast Putin’s invasion of Ukraine

OSLO, Norway (AP) — The winners of this year’s Nobel Peace Prize from Belarus, Russia and Ukraine shared their visions of a fairer world and denounced Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine during Saturday’s award ceremony in the Norwegian capital. Oleksandra Matviichuk of Ukraine’s Center...
WCIA

Ecstatic Moroccans celebrate World Cup victory over Portugal

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — Ecstatic Moroccans poured into the streets of cities across the North African country and far beyond on Saturday, waving flags, honking horns and lighting flares to celebrate the national soccer team’s historic victory over Portugal at the World Cup. Morocco beat the Portuguese 1-0...

Comments / 0

Community Policy