Kurt Warner helps provide early Christmas surprise for University City mother
Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner returned to the St. Louis area to give back to a family he says is so deserving of a holiday gift.
KMOV
Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital lit up in Christmas cheer
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Lights outside Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital serve as a symbol of hope. And that’s something many kids inside this facility need. That’s where hundreds of people and their flashlights come in. Light up Glennon has become an annual tradition. Outside the windows...
Early morning fire at popular hotel in west St. Louis
A fire broke out Wednesday morning at a popular hotel in west St. Louis.
The Pizza Passport Is the Gift That Every St. Louisan Wants Under the Tree
Tell Santa this is what we want for Christmas
KMOV
Arnold father and veteran surprised with Christmas lights
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis Christmas Decor donated their decorating services to a local father and army veteran in Arnold on Monday. Todd O’Neal served two combat tours in Iraq.
Festive food, drinks to try this holiday season in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — It’s officially the holiday season in St. Louis, and area restaurants and breweries are showing their holiday spirit with festive food and drinks. 5 On Your Side has made a list of local businesses with winter menu items. Try these seasonal offerings before they're gone.
Daughter fights for answers in St. Louis jail mystery
The St. Louis City Justice Center denied the woman’s mother was in their custody, until the daughter kept pressing.
edglentoday.com
Slurped Daiquiri Comes To Granite City On Dec. 16
GRANITE CITY - Granite City will be getting a new business - entrepreneurs Jerheart Huntley and Jami Goodman (owners of the Tax Super Heroes) - are franchising a successful Daiquiri bar named Slurped Daiquiri in Granite City. The grand opening is set for 11 a.m. Friday, Dec 16, 2022, at 3361 Fehling Road, Suite 3 & 4 Granite City IL 62040.
KMOV
Meet Felix, our pet of the week!
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Our four-legged friend this week is Felix!. You can adopt Felix or any other furry friend from the Humane Society of Missouri at their location at 1201 Macklind Avenue, or you can call 314-951-1562.
KSDK
St. Louis 1st grader to perform in the Nutcracker this month
The 30th anniversary of The Nutcracker will perform at the Fabulous Fox theater in St. Louis this month. Sydney will dance as a snowflake in The Nutcracker.
RFT Asks ChatGPT, a Cutting Edge AI, About St. Louis
It composed a song about Ladue and wrote us some limericks
KMOV
Moment of silence on the year anniversary of the Edwardsville tornado
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Saturday marks a year since an EF3 tornado went through Edwardsville. There was a moment of silence before a city council meeting in Edwardsville on Tuesday to honor the six Amazon workers killed last December. The fire chief told News 4 the tragedy exposed many...
FOX2now.com
You can’t help but be happy with dozens or more dancing Santas
ST. LOUIS – The Dancing Santas have traveled the world spreading peace, love, and joy. On Monday, they grace our back lot, spoke about how the group got started, and the next place you can see them and maybe dance along. All problems can be solved with a good dance off.
feastmagazine.com
Best New Restaurants 2022: Buzz's Hawaiian Grill
At Buzz’s Hawaiian Grill, when co-owner Thomas “Buzz” Moore says aloha, he means it from the heart. To Moore, the word is much more than just a greeting: It’s a way of life that represents love and unity, and this philosophy underscores everything he does at the restaurant.
Enter for your chance to win a $250 Schuncks gift card
ST. LOUIS — Enter for your chance to win one of five $250 gift cards to Schuncks!. Watch for the code word on Today in St. Louis then enter it here. Today in St. Louis airs on weekdays from 4 a.m. to 7 a.m. TODAY IN ST. LOUIS HOLIDAY...
St. Louis Hills Man Designs Security App to Combat Crime
Tom Scheifler turned to tech to solve his neighborhood's criminal woes
FOX2now.com
New homeless shelter in north St. Louis needs volunteers, donations
A 24/7 homeless shelter that recently opened in The Ville neighborhood needs donations and volunteers. It’s located at 4145 Kennerly Avenue. New homeless shelter in north St. Louis needs volunteers, …. A 24/7 homeless shelter that recently opened in The Ville neighborhood needs donations and volunteers. It’s located at...
RFT (Riverfront Times)
Everything We Saw at Sugar Rush at Third Degree Glass Factory [PHOTOS]
Third Degree Glass Factory (5200 Delmar Boulevard) was transformed into a candy land last week for the inaugural Sugar Rush. The event packed candy and sweet treats from St. Louis-area stores into the glass studio. Guests were able to sample sweets from favorite local spots, such as The Blue Duck, Yummy Sweetcakes, Strange Donuts, Taco Drip STL, MikeWoolf Desserts, Royally Baked and Mouse in the House.
stlpublicradio.org
Monday: Meet the married duo behind The Fattened Caf
This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Monday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live. When Charlene Lopez Young moved to St. Louis to be with Darren Young in 2014, she saw an opportunity to add something to the city’s barbeque scene.
timesnewspapers.com
Afghan Family Finds Temporary Housing In Kirkwood
An Afghan refugee family of 11 arrived in St. Louis in January 2022. Their relocation journey was a bumpy, tortuous path — until they recently settled safely in Kirkwood. Thanks to volunteers representing St. Louis regional nonprofits and community service centers — Christian Friends of New Americans, HumanKind STL, Circle Of Love STL, Kindness Begins With Me and JustServe — the Afghan family moved into a seven-bedroom, four-bathroom home in Kirkwood near Quan and Woodlawn avenues at the end of October.
