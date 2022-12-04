ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

KMOV

Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital lit up in Christmas cheer

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Lights outside Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital serve as a symbol of hope. And that’s something many kids inside this facility need. That’s where hundreds of people and their flashlights come in. Light up Glennon has become an annual tradition. Outside the windows...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
edglentoday.com

Slurped Daiquiri Comes To Granite City On Dec. 16

GRANITE CITY - Granite City will be getting a new business - entrepreneurs Jerheart Huntley and Jami Goodman (owners of the Tax Super Heroes) - are franchising a successful Daiquiri bar named Slurped Daiquiri in Granite City. The grand opening is set for 11 a.m. Friday, Dec 16, 2022, at 3361 Fehling Road, Suite 3 & 4 Granite City IL 62040.
GRANITE CITY, IL
KMOV

Meet Felix, our pet of the week!

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Our four-legged friend this week is Felix!. You can adopt Felix or any other furry friend from the Humane Society of Missouri at their location at 1201 Macklind Avenue, or you can call 314-951-1562.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
feastmagazine.com

Best New Restaurants 2022: Buzz's Hawaiian Grill

At Buzz’s Hawaiian Grill, when co-owner Thomas “Buzz” Moore says aloha, he means it from the heart. To Moore, the word is much more than just a greeting: It’s a way of life that represents love and unity, and this philosophy underscores everything he does at the restaurant.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

New homeless shelter in north St. Louis needs volunteers, donations

A 24/7 homeless shelter that recently opened in The Ville neighborhood needs donations and volunteers. It’s located at 4145 Kennerly Avenue. New homeless shelter in north St. Louis needs volunteers, …. A 24/7 homeless shelter that recently opened in The Ville neighborhood needs donations and volunteers. It’s located at...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Everything We Saw at Sugar Rush at Third Degree Glass Factory [PHOTOS]

Third Degree Glass Factory (5200 Delmar Boulevard) was transformed into a candy land last week for the inaugural Sugar Rush. The event packed candy and sweet treats from St. Louis-area stores into the glass studio. Guests were able to sample sweets from favorite local spots, such as The Blue Duck, Yummy Sweetcakes, Strange Donuts, Taco Drip STL, MikeWoolf Desserts, Royally Baked and Mouse in the House.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stlpublicradio.org

Monday: Meet the married duo behind The Fattened Caf

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Monday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live. When Charlene Lopez Young moved to St. Louis to be with Darren Young in 2014, she saw an opportunity to add something to the city’s barbeque scene.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
timesnewspapers.com

Afghan Family Finds Temporary Housing In Kirkwood

An Afghan refugee family of 11 arrived in St. Louis in January 2022. Their relocation journey was a bumpy, tortuous path — until they recently settled safely in Kirkwood. Thanks to volunteers representing St. Louis regional nonprofits and community service centers — Christian Friends of New Americans, HumanKind STL, Circle Of Love STL, Kindness Begins With Me and JustServe — the Afghan family moved into a seven-bedroom, four-bathroom home in Kirkwood near Quan and Woodlawn avenues at the end of October.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

