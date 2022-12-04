ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Sports

World Cup player rankings: Who are the top 25 players in Qatar?

Our World Cup player rankings have landed, as we select the top 25 players in Qatar as we head into the knockout round at the tournament. Of course, this is going to change a lot during the World Cup and we will be updating this list as all the action happens in Qatar.
theScore

Portugal boss angry with Ronaldo's reaction to substitution

Portugal head coach Fernando Santos was unimpressed with Cristiano Ronaldo's reaction to being substituted during Friday's 2-1 defeat to South Korea and said the matter was dealt with internally. Ronaldo was visibly frustrated when he was called off in the 65th minute, and cameras appeared to catch the 37-year-old claiming...
The Next Web

Europe, take note: France bans short-haul flights

France has been given the green light to ban short-haul domestic flights. Specifically, between locations where there is a train alternative that takes less than 2.5 hours. When the French government suggested the measure in 2021 as part of the country’s Climate Law, it was contested by the Union of French Airports (UAF) and the European branch of the Airports Council International (ACI Europe).
thecomeback.com

Chaotic situation erupts outside World Cup match

The 2022 FIFA World Cup has not exactly been the smoothest or safest edition of the iconic sporting event. The Qatari government admitted that hundreds of lives were lost as a result of the massive construction projects required to build the event’s stadiums and it appears that more fans were put at risk during Tuesday’s match between Morocco and Spain.
NBC Sports

Brazil turns on samba style, dances into World Cup quarterfinals

Five-time world champions Brazil turned in a five-star performance as they dismantled South Korea 4-1 in the round of 16 at the 2022 World Cup on Monday. Up next for Brazil is a quarterfinal clash with Croatia, who survived 120 minutes and penalty kicks to beat Japan earlier on Monday.
