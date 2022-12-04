Read full article on original website
Who is Lionel Messi’s wife Antonella Roccuzzo? Argentine model and former dental student
LIONEL MESSI lives a quiet life for a football icon, in contrast to that of his great rival Cristiano Ronaldo. He will be looking to win his first World Cup with Argentina, but the nation must get a positive result when they face Mexico this week to stand a chance of doing so.
England soccer star flies home from World Cup after armed intruders broke into his family home in London
Raheem Sterling missed England's 3-0 win over Senegal in the last 16 on Sunday night because of the incident.
Why Portugal benched Cristiano Ronaldo in a crucial World Cup knockout match
Ever since Cristiano Ronaldo made his World Cup debut in 2006 as a 21-year-old star from Manchester United, he had been the undisputed face of the Portugal national team. They’d go as far as Ronaldo could take them. Well, fast forward to 2022, and that’s not necessarily the case...
Why are South Korea star Son Heung-min and others wearing masks at the World Cup?
Is it Batman? Is it Superman? No, it's Son Heung-min flying down the wing for South Korea.
2026 World Cup venues selected: Which cities will host in USA, Canada, Mexico?
On Thursday, nearly four years to the day after it was announced that the men’s FIFA World Cup would be returning to the United States and Mexico (and coming to Canada for the first time) in 2026, 16 host cities were announced as venues for the first-ever 48-team tournament.
Who Is Soccer Star Karim Benzema’s Model Girlfriend Jordan Ozuna?
Find out who Real Madrid's French forward Karim Benzema is dating and where you may have seen the American model before.
The Manchester United Wonderkid Everyone Has Forgotten About
Manchester United have one youth star who is tearing up the Premier League 2 but everyone seems to have forgotten about him.
World Cup player rankings: Who are the top 25 players in Qatar?
Our World Cup player rankings have landed, as we select the top 25 players in Qatar as we head into the knockout round at the tournament. Of course, this is going to change a lot during the World Cup and we will be updating this list as all the action happens in Qatar.
Portugal boss angry with Ronaldo's reaction to substitution
Portugal head coach Fernando Santos was unimpressed with Cristiano Ronaldo's reaction to being substituted during Friday's 2-1 defeat to South Korea and said the matter was dealt with internally. Ronaldo was visibly frustrated when he was called off in the 65th minute, and cameras appeared to catch the 37-year-old claiming...
Where is the next FIFA World Cup? The 2026 tournament is coming to a city near you.
The next FIFA World Cup is coming to North America. Sixteen cities across the United States, Canada and Mexico will host soccer’s most prestigious tournament in what could be a boon to the sport’s growing popularity among Americans. The three nations' joint bid to host the 2026 World...
World Cup 2022: Fifa opens disciplinary proceedings against Uruguay FA and four players
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Fifa has opened disciplinary proceedings against Uruguay's football association and...
Soccer-Spain in mourning, local Moroccans rejoice at World Cup surprise
BARCELONA/MADRID, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Spain fans were left in tears on Tuesday after the team crashed out of the World Cup on penalties to Morocco, whose fans filled the streets with cheers, flares and flags from Barcelona to Madrid and the enclave of Melilla.
In a London restaurant, Senegalese hold heads high despite England disappointment
Lions of Teranga fans gathered with cautious optimism, but left with hopes lost and eyes on the next African Cup Nations
Europe, take note: France bans short-haul flights
France has been given the green light to ban short-haul domestic flights. Specifically, between locations where there is a train alternative that takes less than 2.5 hours. When the French government suggested the measure in 2021 as part of the country’s Climate Law, it was contested by the Union of French Airports (UAF) and the European branch of the Airports Council International (ACI Europe).
Soccer-Migrant workers aim to stay in Qatar far beyond World Cup final
DOHA, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Senegal's loss to England on Sunday saw Africa's hopes of lifting the trophy in Qatar recede even further but the migrant workers watching the game at a specially-built fan zone were still hoping for the biggest prize of all -- work beyond the World Cup.
Chaotic situation erupts outside World Cup match
The 2022 FIFA World Cup has not exactly been the smoothest or safest edition of the iconic sporting event. The Qatari government admitted that hundreds of lives were lost as a result of the massive construction projects required to build the event’s stadiums and it appears that more fans were put at risk during Tuesday’s match between Morocco and Spain.
Brazil turns on samba style, dances into World Cup quarterfinals
Five-time world champions Brazil turned in a five-star performance as they dismantled South Korea 4-1 in the round of 16 at the 2022 World Cup on Monday. Up next for Brazil is a quarterfinal clash with Croatia, who survived 120 minutes and penalty kicks to beat Japan earlier on Monday.
Spain or Morocco? World Cup passions blur in Spanish exclave
CEUTA, Spain (AP) — The World Cup knockout game between Spain and Morocco will bring millions of fans on both sides of the Strait of Gibraltar together around screens in bars and living rooms to see which country will keep alive its dream of soccer glory. Nowhere will loyalties...
Flight heading to UK diverted after 'possible' bomb reported on board
An EasyJet flight bound for the UK from Poland had to be diverted to the Czech Republic on Sunday due to a report of a "possible bomb" on board.
Soccer-'No small teams anymore', FIFA chief hails best group stage
DOHA, Dec 7 (Reuters) - FIFA President Gianni Infantino has hailed the group stage of the Qatar World Cup as the "best ever" and said the number of upsets and geographic breadth of the teams progressing indicated that football was becoming ever more global.
