COCOA BEACH, Fla. - Officials want you to be on high alert if you plan to head out to Central Florida's beaches this weekend. The high rip current risk continues all along the coastline. Surf is in the 4-6' range as east-northeast swell comes into the beaches. The rip currents are expected to be even stronger this weekend than they have been this week.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO