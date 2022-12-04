ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2.500 dead seals found on Russia’s Caspian coast

 7 days ago
MOSCOW (AP) — About 2,500 seals have been found dead on the Caspian Sea coast in southern Russia, officials said Sunday.

Authorities in the Russian province of Dagestan said it was unclear why the mass die-off happened but that it was likely due to natural causes.

Regional officials initially reported Saturday that 700 dead seals were found on the coast, but the Dagestan division of the Russian Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment later raised the figure to about 2,500.

Zaur Gapizov, head of the Caspian Environmental Protection Center, said in a statement that the seals likely died a couple of weeks ago. He added that there was no sign that they were killed or caught in fishing nets.

Experts of the Federal Fisheries Agency and prosecutors inspected the coastline and collected data for laboratory research, which didn’t immediately spot any pollutants.

Several previous incidents of mass seal deaths were attributed to natural causes. Kazakhstan, which has a long Caspian coastline, reported at least three such incidents this year.

Data about the number of seals in the Caspian vary widely. The fisheries agency has said the overall number of Caspian seals is 270,000-300,000, while the Caspian Environmental Protection Center put the number at 70,000.

Comments / 122

Speedysue
6d ago

mostly likely died because of the sound of the bombs going off...or their death was caused by the oil leak from their oil pipe line. Putin doesn't care for any life. he doesn't value men or beast.

Reply(2)
66
Outer Limits
6d ago

putinkilled them testing new chemical weapons in the water. no way 1700 all at once die from natural causes. Or he electrocuted them by blowing up power lines and they fell in the water. it is a shame putin can't wash up on shore. Natural Causes ehe!!

Reply(2)
42
Positive 22
6d ago

You say they died of natural causes. 1700 all at the same time. That is ridiculous. Man is destroying everything and It can't be reversed. It's not what people want to hear but it needs to be said. It's clear at Ecclesiastes 8:9- man has dominated man to his own injury or harm". GOD help us all. This world needs prayers....

Reply(10)
76
