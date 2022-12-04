A sleep robot is a smartphone-controlled device meant to increase sleep quality. It is soft to the touch, meant to be held close to one’s body while sleeping, like a pillow. This allows the user to experience the physical sensation of the robot “breathing” and this is meant to synchronize the user’s breathing rate to a meditative state, allowing the user to fall asleep faster. Unfortunately, a new three-week study did not show any effect of the sleep robot on insomnia problems of the participants nor were there any effects on arousal, anxiety or depression. The study was published in the Journal of Sleep Research.

1 DAY AGO