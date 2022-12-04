Read full article on original website
Study suggests mind-wandering is an underlying dysfunction among children with ADHD
A study published in Research on Child and Adolescent Psychopathology explored the consequences of mind-wandering for children diagnosed with ADHD in medicated and unmedicated conditions. The study concludes that unmedicated children diagnosed with ADHD are more vulnerable to mind-wandering, resulting in off-task behavior. The fundamental question of the study was...
New study explores effects of a sleep robot on sleep problems, depression and anxiety in adults
A sleep robot is a smartphone-controlled device meant to increase sleep quality. It is soft to the touch, meant to be held close to one’s body while sleeping, like a pillow. This allows the user to experience the physical sensation of the robot “breathing” and this is meant to synchronize the user’s breathing rate to a meditative state, allowing the user to fall asleep faster. Unfortunately, a new three-week study did not show any effect of the sleep robot on insomnia problems of the participants nor were there any effects on arousal, anxiety or depression. The study was published in the Journal of Sleep Research.
The link between body dissatisfaction and relationship dissatisfaction is weaker among those with higher BMI
There’s an old cliché that no one can love you until you love yourself. While this may be an oversimplification, an individual’s relationship with themselves can definitely play a role in their relationships with others. A study published in the Journal of Social and Personal Relationships suggests that dissatisfaction with one’s own body is related to dissatisfaction in one’s romantic relationships.
A low-dose of caffeine suppresses alpha brain waves and improves executive functioning
A study in Thailand using electroencephalography (EEG) and cognitive tests showed that working memory improved after drinking a caffeinated drink in the morning. Additionally, EEG recordings showed a reduction of alpha wave activity, a type of brain activity often associated with drowsiness, after drinking the caffeinated drink compared to the activity level before. The study was published in Physiology & Behavior.
Active smokers quit smoking after suffering injuries to specific regions of the brain
A new study analyzed medical data of patients who were addicted to smoking cigarettes at the time they suffered injuries to specific regions of the brain and reported that certain brain injuries resulted in the addiction disappearing. The researchers report that these injuries were to different parts of the brain, but were all characterized by a specific pattern of brain connectivity that was associated with reductions in other types of addictions. The study was published in Nature Medicine.
Listening to birdsongs might help to alleviate anxiety and paranoia
Many people flock to cities, but can urban areas actually be detrimental to mental health? A study published in Nature’s Scientific Reports suggests that traffic sounds may be related to increased depression, while birdsongs may be related to reduced anxiety. Our environments have profound effects on our mental health....
Children with autism show improvement after being treated with cannabidiol-rich medicinal cannabis
A study of children with autism spectrum disorders in Israel reported significant improvements in their social communication abilities after six months of treatment with cannabidiol-rich cannabis oil. Additionally, parents reported a reduction in restrictive and repetitive behaviors of children. Children’s cognitive scores were not changed. The study was published in Translational Psychiatry.
