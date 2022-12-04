ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

WCAX

New residence for women in recovery opens in Barre

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - There’s a new residence in Barre to help women in recovery, the first of its kind in central Vermont. Downstreet Housing & Community Development opened its doors Tuesday to its Foundation House. The project includes two individual apartments on the first floor and one multi-floor communal living apartment that can house up to four families of varying sizes.
BARRE, VT
WCAX

Local seniors looking for a few good Santas

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Want to make a local senior’s holiday a little brighter? The “Be a Santa to a Senior” program is back this year. The program has provided 2.2 million gifts for more than 750,000 seniors nationwide since 2003. The goal locally this year is to collect gifts for about 700 seniors. Those are anything from clothing items -- to makeup and accessories. And the program got off to a helpful early start on that effort, putting the trees out in late October.
BURLINGTON, VT
vermontcatholic.org

‘Your giving matters’

As the days grow shorter and the nights grow longer, we become more and more aware of the need for light. It naturally leads us, it guides us, it draws us in. That is why we can so clearly understand what Jesus meant when He said, “I am the light of the world.” He leads us. He guides us. He draws us to Himself.
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
montpelierbridge.org

Art Theft at the Barre Opera House

Blank spaces on the lobby’s walls where Tracy Hambleton’s original artwork had been displayed greeted Barre Opera House staff Nov. 22. It was the first sign that someone had broken in and stolen cash and four paintings. One painting has since been recovered. “During the day, we saw...
BARRE, VT
WCAX

Burlington business community on edge after deadly downtown stabbing

South Burlington’s Benjamin Williams sure knows how to make a knife. It’s all thanks to a historical reenactment event he attended two decades ago. Montpelier celebrates the holiday season with Statehouse tree lighting. Updated: 5 hours ago. Montpelier is in the holiday spirit! Monday, the tree on the...
BURLINGTON, VT
sevendaysvt

UVM Students Charged for 'Extreme' Dorm Damages

This fall semester, nearly 450 University of Vermont students have been billed for the destruction of property in residence halls “unlike anything we’ve seen before,” vice provost for student affairs Erica Caloiero said during an October 26. video message to UVM families. Since the beginning of the...
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Castleton nurses pass licensure test well above national average

CASTLETON, Vt. — Thirty-nine nursing students at Castleton University have something to be proud of. Passing the nursing certification. “We're really, really excited that something's going very well here,” said Helen Papeika, assistant professor and nursing chair at Castleton University. “We're meeting the needs of the community, we're meeting the needs of the students, faculty and staff across nursing and other departments.”
CASTLETON, VT
mynbc5.com

Lake Placid police 'ticket' drivers with cash surprises during holiday season

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. — Sgt. Strack with the Lake Placid Police Department spent Monday patrolling traffic and sometimes issuing tickets. While some of the drivers who got pulled over are guilty of common traffic violations, Strack and other members of the department aren't only handing out tickets: this month, they’re also giving out second chances, sometimes paired with $100 cash.
LAKE PLACID, NY
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Vermont

New England is a unique area in the northeastern United States, but it’s often known specifically for one thing: being cold! Vermont is one of the states that make up New England and is therefore known as one of the coldest states in the entire country. Today, we will see if that reputation holds up when we discover the coldest place in Vermont. Let’s get started!
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

Williston becomes first fire department in Vermont with a Cyanokit

WINOOSKI, Vt. — Following a series of fires in Vermont this weekend — including two fatal ones in Brattleboro and Readsboro — the Williston Fire Department is taking measures to prevent future deaths. The department is investing in a potentially life-saving medication called a Cyanokit — becoming...
WILLISTON, VT
WCAX

South Burlington church hosts drive-thru Christmas parade

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - At least a thousand people spent the night looking at Christmas lights in the parking lot at Vibrant Church. The event, Jay’s Christmas Party for Kids, has been going on for years, but because of COVID, it looks very different. Pre-pandemic, they would host an indoor Christmas party. Now instead, people drive a route around the parking lot to see decorated vehicles and displays with some of their favorite characters. Doing it this way allows more people to get in on the festivities.
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
VTDigger

Bread and Puppet Theater adds 23 acres to its Northeast Kingdom farm

The arts organization has acquired a neighboring property in Glover with a massive barn that is expected to be used for puppet, prop and set storage, as well as an archive and rehearsal and performance space. Bread and Puppet has launched a half-million-dollar fundraising campaign to fund the expansion. Read the story on VTDigger here: Bread and Puppet Theater adds 23 acres to its Northeast Kingdom farm.
GLOVER, VT
VTDigger

Health equity grants awarded in the NEK

Northern Counties Health Care (NCHC) and its community partners awarded $307,300 in grant funds to ten projects working to address health equity and improve the lives of residents in the Northeast Kingdom. The projects build capacity to combat systemic inequities and ensure everyone has a fair and just opportunity to...
ORLEANS COUNTY, VT

