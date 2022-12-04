Read full article on original website
I'd cancel Disney Plus, Hulu and HBO Max in December — here's why
Looking to save money on your streaming service bills? We do a deep dive into which ones you should cancel. Here's what we recommend you cancel in December 2022.
Coming to Prime Video in December 2022
Here is what is coming to Prime Video in December 2022. This month includes a full slate of originals including Jack Ryan Season 3 and classic older movies. Breaking News, Season 2 (2022) NYPD Blue, Seasons 1-12 (1994) 2 Days in New York (2012) Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls (1995)
9 new shows and movies to watch this weekend on Netflix, HBO Max and Disney Plus (Nov. 18-20)
Our guide on what to watch this week, including Disenchanted, Dead to Me and A Christmas Story Christmas
In A Time Of Layoffs And Restructures, AMC Just Canceled A Series It Had Already Renewed
AMC has reversed its renewal decision on a show amid network layoffs and restructures.
HBO Max Cancels Reality Dating Show ‘FBoy Island’ After Two Seasons
FBoy Island is no more. HBO Max cancelled the campy dating show after just two seasons, Variety reported Monday, the latest programming casualty following the Warner Bros. and Discovery merger that closed this past April. The show, hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser, followed three women as they attempted to winnow down a field of 24 eligible bachelors—determining along the way if they were “f*** boys” more interested in manipulation or “nice guys” looking for love. Unscripted content like FBoy Island has been hit especially hard by the draconian cuts made by CEO David Zaslav—in fact, not a single unscripted show at HBO Max has been renewed since the merger went through, according to Variety. Read it at Variety
‘Cheers’ Star Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed
Kirstie Alley, the two-time Emmy-winning actor whose work on Cheers, Look Who’s Talking, and Veronica’s Closet won her the hearts of audiences across the world, died following a short fight with cancer, her family said Monday. She was 71.“We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” said her children, True and Lillie Parker. In a statement posted across Alley’s social media accounts, they recalled her “zest and passion for life” and “her eternal joy of creating.”“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought...
Netflix saves doomed series in last-minute deal
Netflix has just saved one of its oldest shows in a last-minute U-turn that will see the fan-favourite series remain on the streaming service for the foreseeable future. Back in October it emerged that Netflix would be getting rid of its oldest original series as the deal to continue hosting it had expired.
AdWeek
Following HBO Max Cancellations, DC Animation Content Could Come from Amazon
Warner Bros. Television Studios is closing a deal with Amazon for DC content. Warner Bros. TV group boss Channing Dungey said at the U.K. TV conference Content London that the studio is “exploring animated IP on different platforms.”. “One of the interesting things that’s exciting for me at this...
Collider
Quentin Tarantino Plans to Shoot an Eight-Episode TV Series in 2023
It has been a while since director Quentin Tarantino’s last feature Once Upon a Time in Hollywood came out. He is currently promoting his new book Cinema Speculation, and recently revealed that his next project might not be far away. According to Variety, during a recent appearance at a New York event hosted by Elvis Mitchell, the director disclosed that he has plans to step back into television. While he didn’t provide any production or plot details, he revealed that he’s looking forward to shooting an eight-episode series in 2023. He also revealed that if ever he makes a Marvel movie, it’ll be Sgt. Fury and His Howling Commandos. The squad previously came to life in 2011’s Captain America: The First Avenger.
FBoy Island Cancelled at HBO Max
HBO Max is saying F-bye to FBoy Island: The Nikki Glaser-hosted dating show has been cancelled by the streamer after two seasons, our sister site Variety reports. The tongue-in-cheek reality series created by The Bachelor producer Elan Gale saw three women choose from a field of potential mates in a tropical locale, with the men secretly divided between “Fboys” who were superficial and commitment-phobic and “nice guys” who were ready for an adult relationship. (When “Fboys” were eliminated, they were condemned to a sparse, Survivor-like shelter, while eliminated “nice guys” were given luxury accommodations and lavish meals.) Glaser hosted and added...
tatler.com
HBO smash-hit The White Lotus will return for Season 3
The impossibly glamorous and wildly popular HBO series The White Lotus is set to return once more following its second season in a Sicily, according to Deadline. The news comes after the Season 2 premiere was watched by 7.6 million viewers, with figures going on to hit an all-time high last month as the show climbed to become the weekly top title on HBO Max, according Warner Media.
TV Fanatic
Watch NCIS: Hawai'i Online: Season 2 Episode 9
On NCIS: Hawai'i Season 2 Episode 9, an Army Ranger accused of murder kidnapped the Commander. As the team tried to find out more about the motive, Jane wondered whether there was more going on with Commander Chase than she first thought. Elsewhere, Noah had an epiphany about his time...
wegotthiscovered.com
Here’s when and where you can watch each new episode of ‘Tulsa King’
Sylvester Stallone’s first major television role has gone off without a hitch as Tulsa King becomes one of Paramount Plus’ most popular shows straight out of the gate. From the mind of Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan, Tulsa King follows mafia leader Dwight Manfredi (Stallone), also known as The General, as he works to create a new criminal empire in Tulsa, Oklahoma after being exiled by his New York boss following a 25-year stint in prison. Trading coffee and cannolis for cowboys and horses, Manfredi begins to set up a racketeering and gambling operation that enacts the kind of slow burn only Taylor Sheridan could pull off.
TV Fanatic
The Flash Final Season Set for February Premiere at The CW
After a lengthy hiatus, the ninth and final season of The Flash has a premiere date at The CW. The final season will premiere on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT), followed by the midseason premiere of Kung Fu(9:00-10:00pm ET/PT). 13 episodes have been ordered, so we should be in...
Popculture
USA Network Just Saved a Canceled Show
The Bachelorette alums JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers' canceled dating series is getting a second chance. Nearly six months after the TBS series was canceled amid the Warner Media and Discovery merger, The Big D has found a new home at USA Network, with Deadline reporting Wednesday that the network is set to pick the 10-part series up.
TV Fanatic
The White Lotus Season Finale Trailer Teases Multiple Fatalities
Every vacation has to end, and for the residents of the White Lotus, not everyone will survive. HBO dropped the official trailer for The White Lotus Season 2 Episode 7 -- the season finale --, and we have plenty of questions. For starters, will Portia manage to save Tanya from...
TVGuide.com
New Amazon Prime Video Shows and Movies (December 2022)
Is it Father's Day or is it Christmas? Because dads are getting the greatest gift of all this December: a third season of Amazon Prime Video's Jack Ryan. The new season comes Dec. 21, more than two years after the second season aired, and it beats a tie and a sweater. There are also a pair of good looking movies coming: the immigrant horror story Nanny and the touching documentary Wildcat. And Freevee, Amazon's free streaming service, is streaming all five seasons of Person of Interest, one of my favorite shows, at the top of the month.
TV Fanatic
Dangerous Liaisons Season 1 Episode 5 Review: The World Should Be Afraid Of Us
Camille will not back down when she's so close to getting everything she wants. On Dangerous Liaisons Season 1 Episode 5, more secrets come to light -- perhaps the most damaging ones yet. Valmont and Camille come to a head, torn for the first time between morality and manipulation. Camille...
TV Fanatic
Servant Final Season Trailer: The Turners Are in Mortal Danger As Leanne Embraces the Darkness!
Ever since the beginning of the trippy Apple TV+ drama Servant, viewers have questioned Leanne's motives, and now, it looks like we'll get some answers. The trailer for Servant Season 4 is here, and there's plenty to unpack as we get some big answers to some of the most burning questions.
TV Fanatic
His Dark Materials Season Premiere Review: Hide and Seek
The stakes have never been higher as we begin the final season of this epic fantasy saga. On His Dark Materials Season 3 Episode 1, the stage is set for an adventure that will span many worlds. It has been two years since the cliffhanger ending of Season 2 (based...
