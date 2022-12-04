ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry Brown Sports

Baker Mayfield claimed by NFC team

Baker Mayfield is once again getting a fresh start, this time with the defending Super Bowl champions. Mayfield, who was waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, has been claimed by the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams will owe him the remaining $1.35 million on his contract for 2022. ESPN’s...
FanSided

Chicago Cubs worst nightmare has come true this offseason

The Chicago Cubs are actually having a really good off-season so far. They added an outfielder and a pitcher that are going to make a positive impact on the team right away. unfortunately, it is all starting to be overshadowed by this news that Cubs fans will despise. After some...
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Cardinals: Day 3 of Winter Meetings brings first move and catcher rumors

Day 3 changes the narrative on catcher a bit while adding a relief pitcher in free agency. The Winter Meetings are one of the busiest times of the year, with Monday’s updates from San Diego already feeling like old news for the St. Louis Cardinals. The club still remains heavily linked to different catchers, but a new favorite may have emerged. There is still talk of the Cardinals in the shortstop market, the Chicago Cubs made their first splash, and the club made their first signing of the week as well.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Sporting News

Tracking Deion Sanders' Colorado recruits: Latest news on Travis Hunter, Winston Watkins, others who could follow 'Coach Prime'

Deion Sanders wasted no time in telling his new players at Colorado what he thinks of them. Namely, that he wants them gone. On top of naming his son Shedeur Sanders as the Buffaloes' starting quarterback for 2023, "Coach Prime" told a group of assembled players that he wants them to enter the transfer portal. That way, they can make room for several Jackson State players likely to follow him to Boulder, Colo.
BOULDER, CO
FanSided

Nick Saban responds to Alabama being left out of College Football Playoff

The Alabama Crimson Tide had hoped the committee would push them into the College Football Playoff after USC and TCU’s losses. But Nick Saban was left out. Whenever the Alabama Crimson Tide suffered its second loss of the season to LSU after having gone down to Tennessee earlier in the year, it seemed as if the College Football Playoff hopes of Nick Saban’s team were circling the drain. The CFP selection committee disagreed.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

The Final Four is coming to Arizona in 2024, but how long before it does again?

When an organizing committee from the Valley bid for the men’s Final Four eight years ago, two important factors were in its favor: The NCAA wanted to go West, where it hadn’t held a basketball championship since 1995, and the only suitable venue in the West was University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale. So, the NCAA awarded the 2017 Final Four to the Valley, which did such a good job hosting that it was chosen to host...
TEMPE, AZ
FanSided

FanSided

