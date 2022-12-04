Read full article on original website
Another $500 Stimulus Payment Available to Chicago ResidentsR.A. HeimChicago, IL
New Korean Fried Chicken Spot in Wood DaleChicago Food KingWood Dale, IL
4 Great Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Chicago's downtown is the 2nd best in the country according to this new rankingJennifer GeerChicago, IL
The richest woman in IllinoisLuay RahilChicago, IL
Classless Packers players take jabs at Chicago Bears after the game
It was a great game, until it wasn’t. The Chicago Bears carried a lead over the Green Bay Packers into the fourth and final quarter, but couldn’t keep it. Stop me if you have heard this story before. Aaron Rodgers and the Packers came back and beat the...
Chicago Cubs are bringing in a former NL MVP to play outfield
The Chicago Cubs are clearly a team trying to make some splashes in free agency. Well, they made their first one of the Winter Meetings by bringing in Cody Bellinger who has spent his entire career with the Los Angeles Dodgers. In 2019, Bellinger won the National League MVP because...
Baker Mayfield claimed by NFC team
Baker Mayfield is once again getting a fresh start, this time with the defending Super Bowl champions. Mayfield, who was waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, has been claimed by the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams will owe him the remaining $1.35 million on his contract for 2022. ESPN’s...
Chicago Cubs worst nightmare has come true this offseason
The Chicago Cubs are actually having a really good off-season so far. They added an outfielder and a pitcher that are going to make a positive impact on the team right away. unfortunately, it is all starting to be overshadowed by this news that Cubs fans will despise. After some...
Cardinals: Day 3 of Winter Meetings brings first move and catcher rumors
Day 3 changes the narrative on catcher a bit while adding a relief pitcher in free agency. The Winter Meetings are one of the busiest times of the year, with Monday’s updates from San Diego already feeling like old news for the St. Louis Cardinals. The club still remains heavily linked to different catchers, but a new favorite may have emerged. There is still talk of the Cardinals in the shortstop market, the Chicago Cubs made their first splash, and the club made their first signing of the week as well.
Sporting News
Tracking Deion Sanders' Colorado recruits: Latest news on Travis Hunter, Winston Watkins, others who could follow 'Coach Prime'
Deion Sanders wasted no time in telling his new players at Colorado what he thinks of them. Namely, that he wants them gone. On top of naming his son Shedeur Sanders as the Buffaloes' starting quarterback for 2023, "Coach Prime" told a group of assembled players that he wants them to enter the transfer portal. That way, they can make room for several Jackson State players likely to follow him to Boulder, Colo.
Nick Saban responds to Alabama being left out of College Football Playoff
The Alabama Crimson Tide had hoped the committee would push them into the College Football Playoff after USC and TCU’s losses. But Nick Saban was left out. Whenever the Alabama Crimson Tide suffered its second loss of the season to LSU after having gone down to Tennessee earlier in the year, it seemed as if the College Football Playoff hopes of Nick Saban’s team were circling the drain. The CFP selection committee disagreed.
The Final Four is coming to Arizona in 2024, but how long before it does again?
When an organizing committee from the Valley bid for the men’s Final Four eight years ago, two important factors were in its favor: The NCAA wanted to go West, where it hadn’t held a basketball championship since 1995, and the only suitable venue in the West was University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale. So, the NCAA awarded the 2017 Final Four to the Valley, which did such a good job hosting that it was chosen to host...
Jesse Edwards leads Syracuse against struggling Oakland
Syracuse has two capable guards in senior Joe Girard and freshman Judah Mintz, but everything the Orange do these days
