James S. “Boomer” Dawson
A memorial service for 87-year-old James S. “Boomer” Dawson of Wellman will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, December 8 at the Beatty Peterseim Funeral Home in Kalona. The family will be present to receive friends from 9:30-11:30a.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will follow at the Wellman Public Cemetery, with full military rites. A memorial has been established for the Wellman Golf Club.
Main Street Washington December Events
There are still plenty of activities sponsored by Main Street Washington through Christmas. Main Street Washington Executive Director Samantha Meyer stopped by KCII Radio to let us know about upcoming events. Meyer States, “So the 16th and 17th is the Ugly Sweater Crawl. So we want to see everyone in their ugliest sweater and just get out and shop. We will have people out looking for the best ugly sweater, and a prize of $40 in chamber bucks will be given. ” Stay up to date with all of the available events that Main Street Washington has to offer by listening to KCII Radio. Find the link for the Main Street Washington website with this story at KCIIradio.com.
Halcyon House Washington Page with Mike Zahs
On today’s program, we are talking with Mike Zahs about his Nativity Scenes on display at Hills Bank.
Hospice of Washington County Holding Sweet and Salty Online Auction
Hospice of Washington County is holding their Sweet and Salty online auction through December 9th at 3 PM. They have over 100 items in the auction this year, ranging from pies, cakes, and cookies to more specific holiday desserts. The auction is done through the Hospice of Washington County Facebook page. You can find the link for the fundraiser with this story at KCIIradio.com.
WACO Receives Riverboat Grant
On Wednesday, November 16 the Washington County Riverboat Foundation (WCRF) held their benefit event at the Riverside Casino and Golf Resort to hand out spring and fall grants to deserving organizations. A grant totaling $155,000 was awarded to the WACO Community School Foundation, and they plan to use that money...
Washington Wrestles to Another Pair of Dual Victories
It was another strong night in duals competition for Washington Demon wrestling yesterday evening as part of a quadrangular at Center Point of Urbana. Despite falling to Anamosa 41-24, Washington would defeat Center Point 48-30 and knocked off Central of Elkader 42-13. Demon freshman Caden Greiner continued his outstanding debut...
Washington Public Library to hold a Washington Writers Workshop
The Washington Public Library is holding a Washington Writers Workshop on December 10th from 10 AM to 12. They will have a virtual presentation from author Ginnia Kovach, from the Iowa State University Department of English, who writes fiction as well as poetry, in the first hour, and they will workshop submissions in the second hour. This workshop is open to adults and teens. Contact the Washington Public Library with any questions.
JJ NICHTING COMPANY IN TOUCH WITH SOUTHEAST IOWA WITH BRANDON MARQUARDT
On today’s program, we’re talking with Brandon Marquardt, Chief Deputy for Louisa County Sheriff’s Office, about their annual toy drive, going on now.
Demons Fall in Double Dip Against Pella Hoops
It was not a happy home debut for the Washington Demon basketball teams last night, as both squads lost to Pella. In the girls’ game, Washington fell behind 15-4 at the end of the first quarter and could never cut into the margin from there, getting as close as nine but trailing by as much as 18 en route to a 51-41 loss. Senior Alex Murphy led the Demons with 8 points and freshman Leighton Messinger added seven, but it wasn’t enough to get Washington to 3-0 on the young season. The Demon ladies will try to bounce back when they visit Burlington Friday evening.
Riverside Fire Department Displays Local Heroes
The Riverside Volunteer Fire Department is showcasing their local heroes to the community. Beginning in early 2022, four volunteers from the department were periodically featured on their Facebook page as part of “Who’s Protecting Your Town”. Each member answered the same questions: their name, length of time in the department, fire/EMS/both, household life, hobbies, what drew them to the department, and what keeps them there. A photograph of that volunteer is also included.
JJ NICHTING COMPANY IN TOUCH WITH SOUTHEAST IOWA WITH TREVOR SHERPING & OLIVIA KAHLER
On today’s program, we’re talking with Kalona Public Library Director, Trevor Sherping, and Director of Youth Services, Olivia Kahler, about the library’s success in the year 2022.
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
Columbus Junction Holiday Family Night
Columbus Junction will celebrate the holidays with their Family Night on Wednesday, December 7. From 5-7 p.m. in downtown Columbus Junction, guests will be treated to food, fun, and friends. Event organizer, Todd Salazar, is excited for the festivities and encourages the community to attend. “I just hope everyone comes...
A Rare & Expensive Donation Was Dropped in an Iowa Red Kettle
Every year, volunteers with the Salvation Army stand outside area businesses collecting donations with their Red Kettle Campaign. Most people will just drop a few bucks or some loose change inside the kettles, but there are some very generous people out there that go above and beyond!. The Des Moines...
Washington Board of Supervisors Name new Interim Director for Washington County Ambulance Services
The Washington County Board of Supervisors appointed a Temporary Interim Director for Washington County Ambulance Services during their regular meeting Tuesday. The board was able to come to an agreement and vote for a new Interim Director, “I actually think we ought to offer the position right now to Katrina Altenhofen. She is local, she’s in town, she’s worked with almost everybody there. I believe from everything that I’ve heard, she is well respected, and there would be no reason to doubt her credentials, or where her heart is.” Katrina Altenhofen is the Executive Director of Hospice of Washington County. The Interim Director position will be a part time role for the Washington County Ambulance Services. KCII will bring you more information about the department when it becomes available.
Paws and More Pet Costume Fundraiser
The Paws and More Animal Shelter in Washington are having a Pet Costume Fundraiser now through mid-December on their Facebook page. Shop an array of costumes and accessories for your pet for the holidays. All proceeds from this fundraiser will be going towards animal care at the shelter. Find the link for the fundraiser with this news story at KCIIradio.com.
Live Animal Christmas Show Performance for Washington Residents
Forty-eight years ago, Marion Avenue Baptist Church put together the very first Live Animal Christmas Play. What started out as a simple production has turned into a Christmas event. Taking place in the church auditorium, the play features a series of theatrical scenes bringing to life the Christmas story. There is a special performance of the Live Animal Christmas Show scheduled exclusively for residents of Washington County on Wednesday, December 7th at 6 PM, this and every performance of the show are free of charge.
Louisa County Conservation Seeking Bird Count Volunteers
Louisa County Conservation will be taking part in the Audubon Christmas Bird Count next Thursday, December 15, and they are looking for volunteers. From 7:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. they are seeking drivers to transport fellow birders throughout Louisa County, advanced birders to serve as route leaders, and any other volunteers who would like to help with the counts. All ages and experience levels are welcome.
Suspect Wounded In Mount Pleasant Altercation
On Saturday, December 3 at approximately 10:04 p.m. the Mt. Pleasant Police Department, along with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a domestic disturbance at the 700 block of Main Street in Mt. Pleasant. According to the call, a male subject was being held at gunpoint. Upon...
Demons Sweep Team Titles, Bullseye Championships at Home Meet Saturday; Hawks Led by Mueller’s 3D Title
The Washington Demon and Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk archery teams started the year Saturday at the Washington bullseye and 3D tournaments. Washington won the high school bullseye team title with a score of 3286, North Scott was second at 3195. The Demons also swept the individual high school bullseye titles with senior Jonathan Moore firing a 283 that included 16 tens for the boys championship. Freshman Lily Brown went 280 with 13 tens to win the girls championship. Other Washington top 10 boys performers included Curtis Stender third, Cash Pepper fourth, Ethen Mesch fifth, Levi Applegate eighth, Jace Sanders ninth and Landon Messer 10th. For the Demon girls, Allison Rees was runner-up, Avery Marner fourth and Hayden Janecek fifth. The Demons won the 3D shoot over Mid-Prairie 1607 to 1550. Senior Curtis Stender won the individual boys title with a 286 that included 16 tens. Senior Allison Rees had the top Washington girls score, finishing as runner-up with a 266 that included 10 tens. Other Washington top 10’s included boys archers Jace Sanders runner-up, Jonathan Moore third, Ethen Mesch fifth, Levi Applegate eighth, Cash Pepper ninth and Tyler Alderton 10th. For the Washington girls Lily Brown was fourth, Hayden Janecek fifth, Avery Marner seventh, and Kamryn Williams eighth.
