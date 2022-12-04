NFL Games on TV Today (Sunday, Dec. 4)

Here's a quick look at the NFL games on today, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022 with TV channels, tonight's start times and more information.

Maybe you're missing a full lineup of college and pro football games, but Week 13 of the NFL season makes up for the number of college matchups with an absolutely loaded slate of 13 games on Sunday.

There are five different games between teams that have at least seven wins, several of which could be Super Bowl previews. Plus, there's an AFC Championship Game rematch.

Need any more excitement? Try four divisional games. Plus, there are storylines galore between padawan Mike McDaniel facing off against his master Kyle Shanahan and Deshaun Watson's return from suspension against his former team.

So if you're wondering " What NFL games are on today? " know this: There are 13 scheduled for today, Sunday, Dec. 4.

Note: Games are ordered by start time. All times are ET.

NFL Games on TV Today

Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 1 p.m. on CBS /live stream on fuboTV

Oddly enough, the Falcons are one game out of first in the NFC South despite not having a single winning streak this season. The Steelers would also like to start a winning streak of their own, and they'll probably need to in order to avoid Mike Tomlin's first losing season.

Denver at Baltimore, 1 p.m. on CBS /live stream on fuboTV

The Ravens are tenuously holding onto first in the AFC North, and they'll have a good bounce-back opportunity after losing at the last second to Jacksonville last week. Denver has won just one game since October — ironically against those very Jaguars.

Green Bay at Chicago , 1 p.m. on FOX /live stream on fuboTV

The NFL's oldest rivalry resumes, although injury issues with both quarterbacks threaten the intrigue. Few would have imagined the Packers could finish at the bottom of the NFC North, but a tiebreaker is all that will separate them from the Bears if they lose.

Jacksonville at Detroit, 1 p.m. on FOX /live stream on fuboTV

These teams had the worst records in the league last season, and although they both enter at 4-7, they carry plenty of promise. Jacksonville actually has a positive point differential, and the Lions are tied for eighth in scoring (25.0 ppg). Don't sleep on this one.

Cleveland at Houston , 1 p.m. on CBS /live stream on fuboTV

All eyes will be on Deshaun Watson after nearly 700 days off the football field, but Cleveland may well end up easing him back into action in his return from suspension following more than two dozen sexual misconduct allegations. Houston is dead last in run defense, and Cleveland has perhaps the best running back duo in Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt.

New York Jets at Minnesota , 1 p.m. on CBS /live stream on fuboTV

The Vikings have a chance to become the first team to clinch their division, but first they'll have to get through Mike White and the Jets. After temporarily (?) benching Zach Wilson, The White Lotus has breathed life back into a suddenly dangerous offense.

Washington at New York Giants , 1 p.m. on FOX /live stream on fuboTV

Both seven-win teams would make the playoffs if the season ended today, but alas it does not. Instead, this game will essentially punch the playoff ticket for one and make it a lot harder for the other. Washington has won two straight in this rivalry after dropping five straight.

Tennessee at Philadelphia , 1 p.m. on FOX /live stream on fuboTV

Call this the A.J. Brown revenge game if you want, but this matchup should feature a lot of carries considering both teams rank in the top 10 in rushing attempts. Their combined 17 wins are the most for any game this week.

Seattle at Los Angeles Rams , 4:05 p.m. on FOX /live stream on fuboTV

The Rams have dominated this series lately, winning eight of the last 10, but that will be difficult with Bryce Perkins starting at quarterback again this week. But after the Seahawks coughed up 283 rushing yards last week, it may be possible with a strong ground game.

Miami at San Francisco , 4:05 p.m. on FOX /live stream on fuboTV

Few coaches share a connection as strong as Mike McDaniel and Kyle Shanahan, which makes this matchup even more interesting than their records would already make it. The Dolphins thrive in the mid-range passing game, which also happens to be the 49ers' defensive strong point.

Kansas City at Cincinnati , 4:25 p.m. on CBS /live stream on fuboTV

These AFC heavyweights are meeting for the third time this calendar year. The previous two times, the underdog Bengals came out on top. Can they pull off another upset and make a run at the conference's No. 1 seed, or will Patrick Mahomes and Co. regain the upper hand?

Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas , 4:25 p.m. on CBS /live stream on fuboTV

The Chargers are still in the wild-card hunt at 6-5, but they'll need to win games like these to make a run. L.A. beat Vegas back in Week 1 but much has changed since then. Both teams are coming in buzzing after last-second wins.

Indianapolis at Dallas ( SNF ), 8:20 p.m. on NBC/live stream on fuboTV

After an inspiring debut, the Colts have lost two straight under interim head coach Jeff Saturday. Now they find themselves as the biggest underdogs of the week at 10.5 points. This could be a great rushing matchup between Jonathan Taylor and the Tony Pollard-Ezekiel Elliott combo.

