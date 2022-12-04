Read full article on original website
Up to 115,000 postal workers will walk out tomorrow and Friday in row over jobs, pay and conditions after unions rejected Royal Mail's 'best and final offer' in bid to avert strike
Up to 115,00 postal workers will strike tomorrow and Thursday over jobs, pay and conditions after unions rejected Royal Mail's 'best and final offer' to avert the next 48-hour strike. The walk out by members of the Communication Workers Union (CWU) - which represents postal workers - comes after Royal...
Pubs and restaurants expect rail strikes to hit third of Christmas bookings
Action ‘could cost hospitality sector £1.5bn in lost sales’ in peak season as it continues to struggle with rising costs
Royal Mail strike - live: Postal workers hold rally in London as walkout causes delays
Thousands of Royal Mail workers have gathered for a rally in Parliament Square after walking out in the first of a series of strikes in the run-up to Christmas. The area outside parliament was filled with postal workers in pink fluorescent jackets from the Communication Workers Union, who earlier said 15,000 Royal Mail workers were expected to attend the rally. CWU claims Royal Mail imposed a 2 per cent pay increase on members without consultation, with general secretary Dave Ward saying that the organisation is “refusing” to treat employees with respect."Postal workers want to get on with serving the...
BBC
Bristol post workers 'told to bin leaflets' due to mail backlog
Postal workers have allegedly been told to bin large amounts of undelivered out-of-date paid-for leaflets while dealing with a backlog. The Bristol Mail Centre often makes no attempt to deliver paid-for marketing campaigns, according to Ben Watts of the Communications Workers Union (CWU). Mr Watts said staff had reported being...
Christmas rail strikes still on, says Mick Lynch after meeting minister
‘Until we get tangible outcome, action will be on,’ says RMT leader after talks with transport secretary
BBC
Harry and Meghan utterly irrelevant, says minister Guy Opperman
A minister called the Duke and Duchess of Sussex "utterly irrelevant to this country" as he said people should boycott Netflix over their documentary. Guy Opperman said Prince Harry and Meghan were "clearly a very troubled couple" but had faced "unacceptable" press intrusion. The first three episodes of the six-part...
More than 1,000 rail cleaning staff to strike over pay
RMT boss, Mick Lynch, hails ‘historic result’ after cleaner members of the union vote in favour of action
BBC
RMT's London Underground workers vote to continue strike action
The RMT union's London Underground workers have voted to renew their mandate for industrial action for another six months. Some 94% of members voted in favour, based on a turnout of 52%, in the dispute over jobs and pensions. The union said it would now consider its options and had...
Thousands of Royal Mail workers rally outside parliament on day of strike action
Royal Mail workers have gathered to rally in Parliament Square after walking out in the first of a series of strikes in the run-up to Christmas.Thousands of employees from the Communication Workers Union were seen dressed in fluorescent jackets, with as many as 15,000 Royal Mail workers expected to attend the demonstration."No one wants to be on strike... these big companies need to wake up and appreciate their workers," one protester said.The next will take place on Sunday 11 December, while action is also planned for Christmas Eve.
BBC
Royal Mail workers begin wave of Christmas strikes
Thousands of postal workers at Royal Mail are on strike over pay and conditions, potentially causing disruption to customers' festive deliveries. More than 115,000 staff walked out on Friday, with more strikes to follow in the run-up to Christmas. Recent talks between the CWU union and Royal Mail have broken...
Christmas travel chaos: How Border Force and rail strikes could affect festive travel plans
Passengers arriving at some of the UK’s major airports over the festive season could face long queues as UK Border Force staff go on strike – with a threat of Christmas flight cancellations.The Public and Commercial Services (PCS) union has announced industrial action from 23 December until the end of the year, with the exception of 27 December.It comes at the same time as widespread railway walkouts, after the RMT union announced 12 strike dates across December 2022 and January 2023.The PCS general secretary, Mark Serwotka, said: “Like so many workers, our members are struggling with the cost-of-living crisis....
BBC
Harry and Meghan: That sigh of relief? It's the Palace watching Netflix
Are Prince Harry and Meghan the victims of an oppressive royal system? Or are they the millionaire moaners of Montecito?. However the public views their TV show, there will be one set of delighted viewers - and that's in Buckingham Palace and the rest of the Royal Family. They might...
Last Royal Mail post dates for Christmas as strikes delay deliveries
Thousands of Royal Mail workers gathered on Friday for a rally in Parliament Square after walking out in the first of a series of strikes in the run-up to Christmas.The area outside parliament was lined with postal workers in pink fluorescent jackets from the Communication Workers Union (CWU), who earlier said 15,000 Royal Mail workers were expected to attend the rally.CWU claims Royal Mail imposed a 2 per cent pay increase on members without consultation, with general secretary Dave Ward saying that the organisation is “refusing” to treat employees with respect.“Postal workers want to get on with serving...
BBC
Coroner to write to Tesco after Conwy paddleboard death
A coroner plans to write to the UK government and Tesco to raise concerns over the safety of paddleboards. Emma Powell, 24, from Llandudno, died in July while out in the River Conwy estuary on a paddleboard sold by Tesco. Senior coroner John Gittins delivered a verdict of accidental death...
BBC
How lockdown changed Scotland's high streets
Scotland's high streets have more fast food outlets and beauty services but fewer clothes shops, research shows. New analysis by the BBC data team reveals the big changes to the retail and hospitality sectors across the country since lockdown. Scotland-wide, there are now 8% fewer clothes shops but 12% more...
BBC
'Lift and shift' bridge installed at Shropshire rail crossing
A new footbridge is being installed at what was formerly described as a dangerous level crossing in Shropshire. It is the first of its type in the county and the so-called Flow bridge, at Wistanstow, near Craven Arms, is made of fibre-reinforced polymer (FRP). It does not need concrete foundations...
msn.com
Rail strikes: Train firm cancels Midlands half of route network for nearly a month
As members of the RMT union prepare for the next national rail strike, one leading train operator has announced it will close half its rail network as a result of industrial action – for 26 days in a row. Chiltern Railways, which runs trains to and from London Marylebone...
BBC
December train strikes: Extra walkouts planned over Christmas
Fresh rail strikes have been announced for Christmas Eve with the walkout threatening to hit celebrations and travel over the festive weekend. Workers at the UK's biggest rail union RMT will walk out from 6pm on 24 December until 27 December as the row over pay and conditions escalates. The...
BBC
Worker with a chair enforces two-year Coventry road closure
Using a worker with a chair to enforce the partial closure of a Coventry city centre road is not a long-term solution, the local council has said. A 100m stretch outside the council HQ has been one-way to traffic since 2020 to create a pedestrian-friendly street. The local authority's highways...
BBC
Ruthless gang smuggled 2,000 people, court hears
Five men have been jailed for a "ruthless" people-smuggling operation involving nearly 2,000 people. In one case nine people, including five children, were found in a distressed state in a lay-by after being brought from Europe in the back of a lorry. Manchester Crown Court heard most were ethnic Kurds...
