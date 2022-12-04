Read full article on original website
JON RYNEARSON
2d ago
time for a tax payer strike. we can't afford nothing anymore, we have our own families to take care of. go work in the private sector. a real job
Reply(1)
3
Related
Strike news live – Christmas Eve travel chaos looms as more rail walkouts announced
Christmas Eve travel chaos is on the cards after new rail walkouts were announced on Monday. Network Rail workers are to stage an extra strike in the long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions.Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) will walk out from 6pm on Christmas Eve until 6am on 27 December and will press ahead with two 48-hour strikes next week.The union announced it will put the latest offer from Network Rail (NR) to its members, with a recommendation to reject.The RMT said there had been no improved offer from the train operating companies, claiming...
BBC
School absence pupils to be helped rather then punished
Children missing from school for long periods will be supported instead of being punished under a new pilot programme in Glasgow. Overall school attendance has dropped across Scotland since the disruption of the Covid pandemic. Under the new scheme, psychologists and community workers will visit homes to help pupils overcome...
Homelessness charity Shelter’s staff start ‘unprecedented’ two-week strike
More than 600 staff set to walk out over pay, with Unite saying some workers worried about becoming homeless themselves
Teachers warn of further strikes without ‘significantly improved’ pay offer
Teachers’ leaders have insisted they are “very sorry” for the disruption caused by strike action, as they warned there could be more walkouts to come without a “significantly improved” offer on pay.Unions are demanding a 10% pay rise for teaching staff, with the dispute already having seen members of the EIS union – the largest body representing teachers in Scotland – go on strike last month.Now two more unions are taking action, with members of the Scottish Secondary Teachers’ Association (SSTA) and the NASUWT union striking on Wednesday and Thursday.Union members in 17 local authorities boycotted classes on Wednesday, with...
Ambulance workers in England and Wales to strike on 21 December
Thousands of ambulance workers and other NHS staff are to strike across England and Wales on 21 December in a dispute over pay, unions have announced, as the wave of industrial action planned for the winter builds. The GMB, Unison and Unite unions are coordinating industrial action across England and...
Up to 100,000 nurses to go on strike before Christmas amid warning over urgent operations
Patients face having urgent operations cancelled in 56 trusts across England, Wales and Northern Ireland as up to 100,000 nurses go on strike before Christmas.The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) confirmed the scale of the walkouts on Tuesday as NHS trusts grapple over which services they can maintain.NHS leaders have urged the government to avert the strikes as life-sustaining care has not been exempt from action, and patients could face cancellations at short notice. The walkouts are due to take place on Thursday 15 and Tuesday 20 December. Across England, nursing staff in 44 out of 219 NHS trusts...
BBC
Barnsley: Four-day erection patient was not failed, ombudsman rules
A care home patient who suffered permanent physical damage after enduring an erection lasting up to four days was not failed by staff, an ombudsman has said. The man has Asperger's Syndrome and was being cared for at a home commissioned by Barnsley Council. His mother claimed hospital staff had...
People ‘eating pet food and heating meals with candles’ due to cost of living crisis
People are eating pet food and trying to heat meals using candles as a result of the cost of living crisis, a community food project manager has said.UK inflation has reached a 41-year high, with the cost of food and non-alcoholic drinks soaring by 16.4 per cent in the year to October, in what has been the biggest rise since 1977.Added to soaring energy bills, households are being forced to make difficult choices between heating and eating - and it is claimed some have resorted to more extreme measures. “I’m still shocked by the fact that we have people...
Farmers warn of more shortages in supermarkets
Britain’s vegetable industry could be under threat as farmers warn they’re not being paid enough to grow stables, including tomatoes, due to soaring energy costs.Shortage of labour for picking crops is also affecting industry demand within the country, with retailers opting to import produce from abroad.Energy prices have affected tomatoes in particular, due to the use of heated greenhouses.Lea Valley, which stretches from Hertfordshire and Essex to north London, produced around 75 per cent of Britain’s cucumbers and peppers in 2020.The area – dubbed the ‘cucumber capital of Britain – could see production halved from its 2020 figures by next...
BBC
Marian Clode: Farm to face trial after teacher killed by cow
A farming company is to face a trial after a primary school teacher was killed by a cow. Marian Clode was flipped over a fence as she walked along a path during a family break in Northumberland in 2016. The 61-year-old, of Greater Manchester, had been staying at a holiday...
‘I’m a homeless guy looking after a palace!’ The housesitters escaping the cost of living crisis
Massive houses, expansive gardens, occasionally a fridge full of food – and all of it free. Megan Gay and Sean Wood, both 27, have managed to dodge the cost of living crisis and the rent or mortgage hikes that are ravaging many people’s lives and savings in the UK. Their trick? Full-time housesitting. Seven months ago, the couple decided to quit London’s rental market and go on the road. Their belongings in bags, they have moved from house to house across the UK. They plan to continue living like this for at least another year.
BBC
Medieval necklace found near Northampton 'internationally important'
Archaeologists have found a "once-in-a-lifetime" gold necklace dating back to 630-670 AD and described as the richest of its type ever uncovered in Britain. The jewellery, found near Northampton, has at least 30 pendants and beads made of Roman coins, gold, garnets, glass and semi-precious stones. The 1,300-year-old object was...
Christmas rail strikes still on, says Mick Lynch after meeting minister
‘Until we get tangible outcome, action will be on,’ says RMT leader after talks with transport secretary
Travellers warned of Christmas disruption amid more strikes
Travellers have been warned to expect cancellations and delays around Christmas as strikes cause disruption.Affected airports have voiced their disappointment at the industrial action due to be taken by Border Force workers at Gatwick, Heathrow, Manchester, Birmingham and Cardiff across eight days from December 23 to New Year’s Eve.Some flights are likely to be cancelled, according to Manchester Airport, and the Airport Operators Association (AOA) said if the strikes cannot be averted then “concrete and deliverable contingency measures” must be put in place.Border Force guards at airports in England, Scotland and Wales are to take strike action for eight days over...
BBC
'Perfect storm' as thousands face homelessness in Cornwall, St Petroc's says
A homeless charity in Cornwall has said it faces a "perfect storm" of rising demand and strained finances ahead of winter. St Petroc's launched an emergency appeal for support after experiencing record demand for its services. The charity is highlighting the issue through an art project featuring portraits of people...
Timeline of escalating industrial action
Border Force officials at airports are the latest group of workers to be planning strikes, as industrial action escalates in the weeks up to Christmas and into January.The Public and Commercial Services union (PCS) said its members who check passports will walk out for several days in December.Here are some of the strikes and ballots planned:– December 7Members of the Scottish Secondary Teachers’ Association and the NASUWT went on strike in 17 local authority areas.SSTA picket line at Grange Academy supporting calls for fair pay for all scottish teachers #sstastrike #FairPay4AllTeachers #5PercentIsNotEnough pic.twitter.com/kN8605VUzy— SSTA (@SSTAtradeunion) December 7, 2022– December 8The...
Rail dispute resolution further away, says RMT union
A resolution in the long-running rail dispute is further away, after a last-minute intervention from the Government in talks over pay, jobs and conditions, a union has claimed.The Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) said it has heard from rail companies that there will be no revised offer from them, after being “instructed” by the Government instead to “take on” planned strikes next week.The RMT said: “It is now absolutely clear that the Rail Delivery Group’s attempts to resolve the dispute by making a revised and improved offer have been blocked by the Government.Driver Only Operation will make our railways...
Thousands of Army staff being trained to help cover strike action
Military personnel are being trained to step in during widespread strikes that are expected to cripple the country ahead of Christmas. The government has said around 2,000 Army staff, civil servants and volunteers are training for various roles including ambulance drivers and firefighters. Although the deployment of troops has not been confirmed, the government said that the military is a part of the contingency plans if the strikes go ahead.It comes as the country braces itself for the biggest wave of strikes the UK has seen in the lead-up to Christmas, including the first-ever walk-out for nurses. Some 100,000 nursing...
Pharmacists pour cold water on ‘Government plans to use them during NHS strikes’
Pharmacists have poured cold water on reported Government plans to draft them in for help during NHS strikes, with one branding it “categorically impossible” unless funding is increased.Senior chemist Fin McCaul said the sector was already facing a workforce crisis and could not be stretched to follow the plans without better investment.The proposals, reported in the Sunday Telegraph, would see pharmacists given permission to screen people for minor conditions and prescribe antibiotics to reduce demand for GP appointments.Under the plans, community pharmacies would be allowed to diagnose health problems such as urinary tract infections (UTIs) and Strep A, according the paper.But...
BBC
Unions 'very sorry' for teacher strike disruption
Union leaders have said they are "very sorry" as thousands of pupils across Scotland face another unscheduled day off due to teacher strikes. Members of the SSTA and NASUWT unions are taking action on Wednesday and Thursday, claiming they have no other option in their pay dispute. They have warned...
Comments / 17