Travellers have been warned to expect cancellations and delays around Christmas as strikes cause disruption.Affected airports have voiced their disappointment at the industrial action due to be taken by Border Force workers at Gatwick, Heathrow, Manchester, Birmingham and Cardiff across eight days from December 23 to New Year’s Eve.Some flights are likely to be cancelled, according to Manchester Airport, and the Airport Operators Association (AOA) said if the strikes cannot be averted then “concrete and deliverable contingency measures” must be put in place.Border Force guards at airports in England, Scotland and Wales are to take strike action for eight days over...

1 HOUR AGO