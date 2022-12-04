ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WINKNEWS.com

Mostly sunny skies with Monday highs in the 80s

High temperatures will reach the low 80s under mostly sunny skies. We will stick with a dry and pleasant forecast throughout the afternoon. Winds will be sustained between 5 and 10 mph. These will be out of the northeast initially, before shifting out of the northwest. Boaters will have excellent...
WINKNEWS.com

Gas prices dropping in SWFL

Lower gas prices can’t really be wrapped up, but it could still be the best gift this holiday season. Since more people travel for the holidays, it might also lighten the burden on Southwest Florida wallets. Gas prices have gone down around Southwest Florida. The average price for gas...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Mysterious structure discovered underneath the sand on a Florida beach

Beachgoers in Florida discovered a mysterious object buried underneath the sand, perplexing locals and officials. The object began protruding out of the sand after Hurricanes Ian and Nicole battered Volusia County earlier this year, said Kevin A. Captain, a spokesperson for Volusia County. It appears to be a wooden structure...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Higher Florida electric bills set for January

TALLAHASSEE (News Service of Florida) State regulators Tuesday approved utility costs that will translate to higher electric bills in January for Florida homeowners and businesses – and the pain won’t end there. Bills will go up in January for many customers of Florida Power & Light, along with...
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

Team Rubicon’s veteran volunteers help SWFL with post-Ian recovery

The road to recovery after Hurricane Ian will be long and hard. Still, Southwest Florida families are getting help from volunteer organizations all over the U.S., including Team Rubicon. Team Rubicon’s volunteers are veterans who come to disaster-stricken areas and do what it takes to help make communities whole again....
PUNTA GORDA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Gov. DeSantis announces up to $25 million in state funds for home repairs

Gov. Ron DeSantis, first lady Casey DeSantis and Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie held a press conference in Charlotte County where they made announcements about the state’s Hurricane Ian recovery. Since FEMA on Friday denied Florida’s request for funding for the state’s temporary and permanent repairs...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

2 Fort Myers men win $1M each on 500X The Cash scratch-off game

Two men from Fort Myers are each a million dollars richer thanks to the Florida Lottery’s 500X The Cash scratch-off game. Wesley Sanek, 39, and Michael Murray, 63, scratched their way to the big winnings, and both took the money in a one-time lump sum payment of $820,000. Sanek...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

DEO Secretary Dane Eagle to resign Dec. 30

Dane Eagle, secretary of the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity, has announced he will resign on Dec. 30. Eagle announced his resignation in a letter posted to Twitter. “This has been then [sic] honor of a lifetime,” Eagle wrote above the letter. “Bittersweet, but looking forward to the next chapter!”...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy