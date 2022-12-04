Read full article on original website
Kan. congressman wants a seat on Appropriations Committee
Eastern Kansas Congressman Jake LaTurner says he plans to concentrate on issues important to his district during his second term in Congress. LaTurner, a Republican, says he wants to secure a seat on the Appropriations Committee to rein in spending in an effort to fight inflation. LaTurner also wants to secure the southern border.
Legislative veterans to lead both parties in Kansas House
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas House Republicans on Monday promoted their No. 2 leader into the top job of speaker, while Democrats picked a veteran of state and local politics to lead them over a much younger relative newcomer. State Rep. Dan Hawkins, of Wichita, faced no opposition among...
🎧 Kansas coalition of cities flexes its muscle at Capitol
TOPEKA — The Kansas League of Municipalities is a proponent of eliminating the state’s 6.5% sales tax on food purchases, but an unexpected wrinkle complicates that policy position. The 2022 Legislature and Gov. Laura Kelly approved a law dropping the statewide sales tax on groceries to 4% on...
Kansas schools to livestream with Native astronaut
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kansas schools can livestream with astronaut John Herrington, Chickasaw, on Dec. 6, 2022, when he is in Hutchinson. At 1:30 p.m. Dec. 6, Commander John Herrington will livestream a very special story time for K-3rd grade classrooms in Kansas. He will read from his own book for young children, “Mission to Space,” published by Chickasaw press and available for purchase in the Cosmosphere gift shop.
Gosnell wins Agricultural Reporting Award from Kansas Farm Bureau
MANHATTAN, Kan. — Nick Gosnell, News Director at Hutch Post and Eagle Radio in Hutchinson, was the first-place winner in the Audio/Video News Story category in the 2nd Annual Agricultural Reporting Award competition with the Kansas Farm Bureau. The award was presented Sunday in Manhattan at the Kansas Farm Bureau Annual Meeting.
KDHE reports increase in COVID cases; 13 more deaths
TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health reported 4,256 new coronavirus cases in Kansas from Nov. 30 to Dec. 7, for a total of 905,678 cases. The state reported 3,609 new cases the previous week. On Wednesday, the state reported 13 additional COVID-19 deaths since the report on Nov.30,...
Newland elected new KFB President at annual meeting
MANHATTAN — Nearly 400 Farm Bureau members of Kansas on Monday wrapped up business for their farm organization during Kansas Farm Bureau’s (KFB) 104th annual meeting. The policies adopted will now become the organization’s road map for the 2023 legislative session. Topics of discussion included water, medical marijuana and energy production.
'Troubling': ACLU issues warning ahead of Kansas library vote
TOPEKA — The American Civil Liberties Union of Kansas has advised St. Marys city commissioners to renew the imperiled lease of their local public library, saying the officials are violating the Constitution in a “dangerous exercise of power.”. The Pottawatomie Wabaunsee Regional Library’s lease is under threat after...
🎤 Supreme Court hears case that could reshape voting in the U.S.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is taking up a case with the potential to fundamentally reshape elections for Congress and the presidency. The justices are hearing arguments Wednesday over the power of state courts to strike down congressional districts drawn by the legislature because they violate state constitutions.
Oscar Mayer cold cuts recalled due to possible cross-contamination
WASHINGTON —Kraft Heinz Foods Company of Kirksville, Missouri, is recalling approximately 2,400 pounds of ready-to-eat ham and cheese loaf products due to possible cross-contamination with under-processed products, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Tuesday, according to a statement from the USDA. The...
