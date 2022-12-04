Read full article on original website
It’s a Walk in the Woods…Branford Land Trust Annual Van Wie WalkJen PayneBranford, CT
Threats Against Synagogue Was Not Idle: 2 Men Were Charged After Threatening NYC SynagoguesAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Former Yale Soccer Coach Sentenced to Prison For Accepting Nearly $1 Million In BribesTaxBuzzMadison, CT
Residents, angered by proposed zoning code changes, again press Town Board for moratorium
Frustration over delays in the comprehensive plan update and inaction on a moratorium for Calverton boiled over in the Riverhead Town Hall meeting room yesterday. Residents making those demands have become impatient with delays and perceived inaction by the Town Board. During the long and contentious meeting, some residents took the podium to question the motivations and integrity of some board members. Tempers flared. Members of the audience from time to time heckled board members as they spoke and punctuated speakers’ comments with loud applause, shouts and an occasional whistle.
North Fork Moto opens coffee bar at LUMBER + Salt in Jamesport
NOFO Moto’s new coffee bar is located at LUMBER + Salt in Jamesport. (Courtesy of NOFO Moto) A new business has found a home at Jamesport’s LUMBER + Salt — one that involves motorcycles, dogs, and coffee. North Fork Moto, a motorcycle-lifestyle brand, has opened an artisanal...
Receiver Pravato Reminds Oyster Bay Residents to File for Property Tax Exemptions
Oyster Bay Town Receiver of Taxes Jeff Pravato has announced that residents may apply for New York State property tax exemptions from now through January 2, 2023. Homeowners wishing to receive exemptions on their 2023-2024 School taxes and 2024 General taxes must file with the Nassau County Department of Assessment or New York State prior to the January 2nd deadline.
Huntington ShopRite Opening Dec.11
ShopRite at Huntington Commons will open Dec. 11, the company announced Monday morning. Taking most of the space previously occupied by a Kmart, the grocery store’s opening has been hotly anticipated by local residents eager to see the center, formerly known as the Big H, Read More ...
Mary P. ‘Maureen’ Maroney, 84
Mary P. “Maureen” Maroney of Southold died on Dec. 3, 2022 at home. She was 84 years old. She was born on Sept. 3, 1938 in New York to Mary W. (Brehany) and Denis P. Hurley. She graduated from St. Jean Baptiste High School in New York City. After high school she attended Notre Dame College of Staten Island where she attained her masters degree.
North Fork Dream Home: Luxurious log cabin tucked away in Greenport
All is calm, all is bright, in this week’s stunning Dream Home. A luxurious log cabin with an all-white interior sits on Gull Pond Lane in the utmost private setting. “There is no need for curtains or Hamptons-style hedges with this amazingly private and secluded property,” said listing agent Simone Doroski of Nest Seekers International. “The nature of the property, and the airy layout, provide a feeling of being in the middle of the Adirondacks, but with the convenience of being a quick bike ride to the bustling village of Greenport.”
Brookhaven town board members approve Oak Street Subdivision Project in Port Jefferson Station
John Anemoyanis, 92
John Anemoyanis of Southold died on Nov. 29, 2022 at home. He was 92 years old. The family will receive visitors on Friday, Dec. 9 from 4 to 7 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. The funeral liturgy will be held on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 10 a.m. at the Transfiguration of Christ Greek Orthodox Church in Mattituck with viewing to begin at 9:30 a.m. officiated by Father Andrew Cadieux. The Rite of Committal will be private. Makaria will be held at The Halyard Restaurant, 58775 County Road 48 in Greenport immediately following the funeral service.
Town settles federal lawsuit over proposed new cell tower on Fresh Pond Avenue in Calverton
Riverhead Town has settled a federal lawsuit brought last year by a Houston-based telecommunications company seeking to erect a 120-foot monopole cell tower off Fresh Pond Avenue in Calverton. Crown Castle Towers was looking to replace two older towers it operates on two other leased sites on Fresh Pond Avenue...
Customers Welcome New Huntington Bookstore
Booklovers welcomed the opening of a new independent bookstore Saturday, ignoring the wind and rain to come out to The Next Chapter. Founded by Mallory Braun, a former rare book manager at the now-closed Book Revue, the store opened with the help of a series Read More ...
Around Town: December 4
The First Congregational Church of Riverhead will once again be constructing reverse Advent Calendars. A great project for a group of friends, organizations, family members or individually who want to fill a box with food items daily and culminating on Christmas Eve. At that time, the completed box will be donated to a local food pantry. A list of nonperishable food items is available by calling the church office at 631-727-2621.
Green Lights for Southampton Village Ocean Rescue
Legislation signed by Governor Kathy Hochul in July has officially designated Southampton Village Ocean Rescue as an emergency rescue and first aid squad, allowing its members to display a green... more. When the Pierson/Bridgehampton girls basketball team hosted Westhampton Beach in a nonleague game on December ... by Drew Budd.
Cutchogue residents sign petition against proposed lithium battery storage facility
According to Key Capture Energy, the facility would provide energy to neighbors, but residents are not buying it.
Larchmont’s Holiday Market is Open
No one does the holidays like Larchmont Nurseries. The sights, sounds and the evocative smells of Christmas are now waiting for you at Larchmont Nursery’s amazing Holiday shop. Trees, decorations, lights and indoor plants. Everything you need to deck the halls. And don’t forget the firewood!. Larchmont Nurseries...
This Morning’s Bulletin — 12.5.22
• We’re expecting increasing clouds today, with a high temperature near 49 degrees and a south wind 3 to 8 miles per hour. It will be mostly cloudy overnight, with the temperature rising to around 44 by 4 a.m. and a southeast wind 3 to 7 miles per hour. We’re expecting rain on Tuesday, mainly after 1 p.m., with a high near 58, and rain on Wednesday, with the high also near 58 degrees.
Voodoo Crab Planning to Open New Location in North Babylon
The bar and cajun restaurant Voodoo Crab is planning to open a location in North Babylon at 1156 Deer Park Avenue in the Uncle Giuseppe’s shopping center. An application in with the Town of Babylon shows that the owners are seeking to make interior alterations to 4,330-square-foot space in the center to change the use from retail to a 120-seat bar/restaurant along with associated site improvements.
Sonic says no to Riverhead because approvals took too long, according to developer
A Sonic Drive-in won’t be opening at the Osborn Avenue-Route 58 site approved last month for a drive-in restaurant by the Riverhead Planning Board, the developer of the site told RiverheadLOCAL in an email Monday. Town approvals took too long, according to Marc Kitchhoff of Inheritance Development, which owns...
It Just Won’t Sell: New England Mansion Ivana Trump Won in the Divorce
It's a stunning, 20,000-square-foot waterfront estate in Greenwich, Connecticut, perched on its own semi-private peninsula, so why won't it sell? The current owners have been trying to sell it since 2014, and after being pulled off the market for a bit, it's back at almost half the price. The current...
Town Board presented revised plans for large Main Street apartment complex
Revised plans for a large mixed-use apartment complex at the former Sears site on East Main Street were presented to the Riverhead Town Board on Thursday, nearly six years after the original development plans were first aired in Town Hall. The five-story, mixed use building at 203-213 East Main Street,...
Dream Car Restorations May Be Coming To Plainview
Last month, a team of counsel, engineers and representatives of Dream Car Restorations appeared before the Town of Oyster Bay Town Board seeking a Special Use Permit and Site Plan Approval for their planned auto restoration and repair operations just south of the Long Island Expressway on 45 South Service Rd. in Plainview.
