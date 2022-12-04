All is calm, all is bright, in this week’s stunning Dream Home. A luxurious log cabin with an all-white interior sits on Gull Pond Lane in the utmost private setting. “There is no need for curtains or Hamptons-style hedges with this amazingly private and secluded property,” said listing agent Simone Doroski of Nest Seekers International. “The nature of the property, and the airy layout, provide a feeling of being in the middle of the Adirondacks, but with the convenience of being a quick bike ride to the bustling village of Greenport.”

