CUMBERLAND, MD – A Cumberland man was arrested and charged after a fit of rage inside a business on Park Street Sunday morning. According to police, William Victor Wight, 37, was charged with destruction of property, disorderly conduct, intoxicated endangerment, public disturbance and resisting arrest after he threatened to assault employees. Wight overturned a display stand inside the business in the 700 block of Park Street, breaking it, police said. "Wight resisted arrest and kicked at an officer while resisting," police reported. "[He] was taken into custody after a brief struggle."

CUMBERLAND, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO