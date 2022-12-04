ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Robb Report

The Ultimate Guide to Wagyu Beef, the World’s Most Luxurious Steak

Wagyu beef—you know, the transcendently tender, fatty, umami-rich steak—has become as synonymous with luxury as caviar or black truffles. But no matter how many Michelin-starred menus this delicacy graces, all of the facts about Wagyu steak still tend to elude even the most seasoned diners. “It’s an extremely fascinating but confusing world,” says Joe Heitzeberg, the co-founder and CEO of Crowd Cow. Heitzeberg, who admits it wasn’t until he’d spent ample time meeting with Japanese slaughterhouse owners and farmers (his minor in Japanese at the University of Washington helped) that he felt like he truly understood Wagyu. “There’s a lot of information...
MONTANA STATE
The Independent

Indian tourists with a single name cannot fly in or out of this country any longer

An embargo has been put by the United Arab Emirates on the entry of Indian passengers who have just a single name on their travel documents, including visas and passports.A circular issued by Indian airlines Air India confirmed the UAE’s revision of its travel guidelines, which state that “any passport holder with a single name (word) either in surname or given name will not be accepted by UAE immigration”.“Then such a passenger will not be issued a visa and in case the visa was issued previously then he will be [inadmissible passenger] by immigration,” it added.IndiGo airlines also issued a...
Flying Magazine

Embraer Nabs Order for 5 E195-E2 Aircraft, Keeps Airline Secret

The OEM said it will deliver four aircraft by the end of 2023, while the final aircraft will be delivered in 2024. [Courtesy: Embraer]. Aircraft manufacturer Embraer (NYSE: ERJ) announced today that it had secured a new firm order for five E195-E2 aircraft from an undisclosed airline “with exciting new plans for future growth.”
disneyfoodblog.com

You Got Bumped From a Flight. Here’s What Your Airline Owes You.

Knowing your rights when it comes to airline policies can seriously pay off. Air travel has suffered over the last couple of years as COVID-19-era layoffs led to staffing shortages and an increase in flight cancelations. You may feel the impact of the struggling industry during your next vacation, but if you know what you’re entitled to, you can minimize the damage.
Sharee B.

Jewish Denomination Receives $2.7 Million Settlement after Ban from Private Airline

An Orthodox group of Jewish passengers who identify as Haredi, received a substantial settlement last month after negotiations with a private airline company. The airline,Lufthansa which is considered Germany's flag carrier and the second largest in all of Europe, agreed to provide a payment of $2.7 million dollars in compensation for 130 passengers who attempted to board one of their flights.
BoardingArea

Rental Car Benefits Honored With Priceline OTA Bookings

Every part of the travel industry has different rules about the loyalty benefits you’ll receive when booking with a third party. Hotel bookings made through third parties, including Online Travel Agencies (OTAs), will almost always not receive benefits including status night credits or additional perks during your stay. The exception to the rule is bookings made through a corporate travel agent.
BoardingArea

Real ID Deadline Extended Again, AA Brings Back Free 24 Hour Hold Option, Airline Permanently Shuts Off Customer Service Phone Number- Travel News!

Gothamist reports NYC kills ‘Internet Master Plan’ For Universal, Public Web Access. AFAR writes that The Real ID Deadline Has Been Extended Yet Again. T+L: American Airlines Brings Back Its Free 24-hour Hold Option When Booking. Smarter Travel: This Airline Just Permanently Disconnected Its Customer Service Phone Number.
FLORIDA STATE
BoardingArea

Earn Double Marriott Bonvoy Points With Homes & Villas Through March 2023

You can earn double Marriott Bonvoy points with every stay of a minimum of two consecutive nights at greater than 70,000 participating Homes & Villas by Marriott International properties at greater than 700 locations worldwide through Friday, March 31, 2023 — you must check out on that date — which means that you will earn ten points per dollar which is spent on the base rate and qualifying charges incurred instead of the typical five points per dollar…
Futurism

Airbus to Strap Hydrogen Fuel Cell Engine to Massive Superjumbo Jet

Airbus has announced that it's strapping an experimental hydrogen fuel cell engine to a modified A380 superjumbo jet, an exciting new foray into the concept of powering commercial passenger aircraft with hydrogen alone. The company says it's planning to start test flights in 2026 and launch a fully operational first...
BoardingArea

Miles and Points On Sale — December 7 2022

Sometimes you need an infusion of miles or points to your membership account for whatever reason — perhaps to have enough to redeem for a limited time award as one example — and the best time to purchase miles or points is when they are on sale. Miles...
BoardingArea

BoardingArea

