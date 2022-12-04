Read full article on original website
Low-Cost Airline Norse Atlantic Will Launch Affordable Flights to Paris in 2023
It looks like the City of Light is très en vogue for 2023. Just days after JetBlue announced that it would expand its transatlantic destinations with a new nonstop route from New York to Paris, another airline is following suit. Norwegian airline Norse Atlantic Airways announced this week that...
Airline hits back after woman claimed she was stopped from boarding flight for being 'too big'
An airline has hit back after a woman claimed she was stopped from boarding a flight due to her size, saying she was ‘rude’ and ‘aggressive’ to staff. Brazilian social media influencer Juliana Nehme, 38, was due to travel from Beirut to Doha on 22 November.
From New Zealand to Costa Rica, see 5 retired planes that have been converted into hotels you can stay in
A handful of old jetliners and military aircraft have been retrofitted with beds, cafes, and showers, including one with a cockpit suite.
More than 100 Jewish passengers who were barred from flight in 'racial profiling' incident get $21,000 each from Germany's Lufthansa airline
The German airline has agreed to pay $21,000 to more than 100 Orthodox Jewish passengers who were barred from a Lufthansa flight in May, per Hamodia.
U.S. fines airlines $7.5 million and they must refund customers for canceled flights
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced action against six airlines but only one is a U.S. carrier; the others are foreign. "It's too little and too late," one consumer advocate says.
Planemakers like Airbus and Embraer are envisioning a future where the airliner looks radically different — take a look at the futuristic concepts
Airlines like United and Delta have invested millions into futuristic aircraft as the industry battles rising fuel prices and sustainability concerns
The Ultimate Guide to Wagyu Beef, the World’s Most Luxurious Steak
Wagyu beef—you know, the transcendently tender, fatty, umami-rich steak—has become as synonymous with luxury as caviar or black truffles. But no matter how many Michelin-starred menus this delicacy graces, all of the facts about Wagyu steak still tend to elude even the most seasoned diners. “It’s an extremely fascinating but confusing world,” says Joe Heitzeberg, the co-founder and CEO of Crowd Cow. Heitzeberg, who admits it wasn’t until he’d spent ample time meeting with Japanese slaughterhouse owners and farmers (his minor in Japanese at the University of Washington helped) that he felt like he truly understood Wagyu. “There’s a lot of information...
Indian tourists with a single name cannot fly in or out of this country any longer
An embargo has been put by the United Arab Emirates on the entry of Indian passengers who have just a single name on their travel documents, including visas and passports.A circular issued by Indian airlines Air India confirmed the UAE’s revision of its travel guidelines, which state that “any passport holder with a single name (word) either in surname or given name will not be accepted by UAE immigration”.“Then such a passenger will not be issued a visa and in case the visa was issued previously then he will be [inadmissible passenger] by immigration,” it added.IndiGo airlines also issued a...
Embraer Nabs Order for 5 E195-E2 Aircraft, Keeps Airline Secret
The OEM said it will deliver four aircraft by the end of 2023, while the final aircraft will be delivered in 2024. [Courtesy: Embraer]. Aircraft manufacturer Embraer (NYSE: ERJ) announced today that it had secured a new firm order for five E195-E2 aircraft from an undisclosed airline “with exciting new plans for future growth.”
You Got Bumped From a Flight. Here’s What Your Airline Owes You.
Knowing your rights when it comes to airline policies can seriously pay off. Air travel has suffered over the last couple of years as COVID-19-era layoffs led to staffing shortages and an increase in flight cancelations. You may feel the impact of the struggling industry during your next vacation, but if you know what you’re entitled to, you can minimize the damage.
Why booking directly with airlines can be more expensive
Booking directly through airlines involves navigating a maze of fees, add-on offers and confusing seat selection choices.
Jewish Denomination Receives $2.7 Million Settlement after Ban from Private Airline
An Orthodox group of Jewish passengers who identify as Haredi, received a substantial settlement last month after negotiations with a private airline company. The airline,Lufthansa which is considered Germany's flag carrier and the second largest in all of Europe, agreed to provide a payment of $2.7 million dollars in compensation for 130 passengers who attempted to board one of their flights.
Rental Car Benefits Honored With Priceline OTA Bookings
Every part of the travel industry has different rules about the loyalty benefits you’ll receive when booking with a third party. Hotel bookings made through third parties, including Online Travel Agencies (OTAs), will almost always not receive benefits including status night credits or additional perks during your stay. The exception to the rule is bookings made through a corporate travel agent.
You'll save hundreds if you book air travel in January instead of December. I found 12 deals for flexible travelers to Hawaii, Europe, and the Caribbean.
Experts told Insider if you wait to travel in January, February, or March over December, domestic and international flights are up to 75% cheaper.
Real ID Deadline Extended Again, AA Brings Back Free 24 Hour Hold Option, Airline Permanently Shuts Off Customer Service Phone Number- Travel News!
Gothamist reports NYC kills ‘Internet Master Plan’ For Universal, Public Web Access. AFAR writes that The Real ID Deadline Has Been Extended Yet Again. T+L: American Airlines Brings Back Its Free 24-hour Hold Option When Booking. Smarter Travel: This Airline Just Permanently Disconnected Its Customer Service Phone Number.
Earn Double Marriott Bonvoy Points With Homes & Villas Through March 2023
You can earn double Marriott Bonvoy points with every stay of a minimum of two consecutive nights at greater than 70,000 participating Homes & Villas by Marriott International properties at greater than 700 locations worldwide through Friday, March 31, 2023 — you must check out on that date — which means that you will earn ten points per dollar which is spent on the base rate and qualifying charges incurred instead of the typical five points per dollar…
Airbus to Strap Hydrogen Fuel Cell Engine to Massive Superjumbo Jet
Airbus has announced that it's strapping an experimental hydrogen fuel cell engine to a modified A380 superjumbo jet, an exciting new foray into the concept of powering commercial passenger aircraft with hydrogen alone. The company says it's planning to start test flights in 2026 and launch a fully operational first...
Miles and Points On Sale — December 7 2022
Sometimes you need an infusion of miles or points to your membership account for whatever reason — perhaps to have enough to redeem for a limited time award as one example — and the best time to purchase miles or points is when they are on sale. Miles...
Earn Up To 20,000 Bonus Best Western Rewards Points Through February 5 2023 — Plus…
You can earn up to 20,000 bonus Best Western Rewards points when you complete four eligible stays through Sunday, February 5, 2023 at participating hotel or resort properties in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean region which is a part of the brand portfolio of Best Western…. Earn Up...
