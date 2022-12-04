ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Associated Press

Study: Racial gap in grad rates drops again for bowl teams

The racial gap in graduation rates for this year’s bowl teams in college football has declined again, this time to the smallest difference in the history of a study examining the data. The Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport (TIDES) at Central Florida reported Wednesday that the overall Graduation Success Rate (GSR) for bowl-bound teams in 2022 has reached an all-time high of 83%. At the same time, improvements in the average GSR for Black football players (79.5%) slightly outpaced those of white players (91.7%). Those are all improvements from last year’s study reporting GSRs of 81.3% overall, 78%...
