Gorgeous 'Holiday Baked Brie' Appetizer Will Be the Highlight of Any Party

By Tamika M. Murray
 3 days ago

We wish she could make us one.

Look no further if you’re on the hunt for holiday recipes that’ll bring out the spirit of the season. We know exactly what your holiday guests want, and we’re bringing you the recipe today.

TikTok content creator @jodie.thedesigntwins shared her Holiday Baked Brie Appetizer recipe. It’s so amazing and won’t take long to prepare. However, hers looks so perfect. We wish she could make us one.

The Holiday Baked Brie Appetizer wants us all to dive right into the tray. It’s full of the things we love about the Autumn season. If you’ve fallen for this spectacular dish, you’re not alone. Here’s what you’ll need to make this appetizer at home. Ensure you have crescent triangles, brie cubes, cranberry sauce, pistachios, cranberries, and eggs. If you follow the recipe’s directions, you shouldn’t encounter any problems.

Let’s see how the TikTok community reacted to this wonderful treat. User @WW said, “This is beautiful!” @moviepostypattytripJESUS asked, “Can you use raspberry jelly spread around and salted pistachios?” @KathieCoulson wrote, “Looks fantastic! Are you in the PNW? Plaid wool shirt - love it.” @Diane Soren Coan replied, “I wish there were a photo of it cut open after it was cooked!” @Taeboegirl exclaimed, “That looks fabulous! I’m going to make it for Xmas!” @A'Lisa Hoover-Ozment said, “Add crumbled bacon inside. That’s how we make it! Yummo!”

We love the Holiday Baked Brie Appetizer and look forward to making it. If you enjoyed watching this recipe in action and want to see more, visit @jodie.thedesigntwins’ TikTok channel. You’ll be pleasantly surprised.

