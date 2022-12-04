Simple Beef and Mushrooms in the Crockpot Couldn't Be Cozier

The perfect meal for a chilly evening.

Are you looking for a "set and forget" meal this week that doesn’t involve poultry? This simple beef recipe will easily become your new favorite. TikTok content creator @ yourbarefootneighbor shares his comforting Crockpot recipe and it looks absolutely perfect for a cold night.

This magnificent meal couldn’t be easier!

This looks so good. We can’t wait to try it!This easy recipe starts by browning a package of stew meat. Then he adds the browned meat to a slow cooker. Using the same pan to cook the meat, he adds , garlic, and mushrooms and allows them to soften. He adds those to the Crockpot along with a packet of brown gravy that has been mixed in water, a can of cream of mushroom soup and a packet of onion soup mix. He cooks this meal on low for 6 hours and tells us that the meal will fall apart. Yum! This meal feels a little like a beef stroganoff, and we might consider using egg noodles alongside those tender pieces of beef. Rice could also make a wonderful companion for this creamy dish.

The audience was excited to give this recipe a taste. Viewer @LindseyJackson said, “I make this and serve it on yellow saffron rice. So good and so easy.” Viewer @Amillia noted, “I’m making this in the Instant Pot tonight. It already smells amazing.” That's great to hear. Viewer @Jen asked, “Looks so good but just curious- was it salty? Gotta watch that here at our house.” And @yourbarefootneighbor replied, “It wasn’t to me, but I’m sure you could sub out the low-sodium options.” Good to know.

We think this fabulous recipe will be a huge hit in our house!