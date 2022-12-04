ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delishably

Simple Beef and Mushrooms in the Crockpot Couldn't Be Cozier

By Mandi Jacewicz
Delishably
Delishably
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43RJDS_0jWwfeSj00

The perfect meal for a chilly evening.

Are you looking for a "set and forget" meal this week that doesn’t involve poultry? This simple beef recipe will easily become your new favorite. TikTok content creator @ yourbarefootneighbor shares his comforting Crockpot recipe and it looks absolutely perfect for a cold night.

This magnificent meal couldn’t be easier!

View the original article to see embedded media.

This looks so good. We can’t wait to try it!This easy recipe starts by browning a package of stew meat. Then he adds the browned meat to a slow cooker. Using the same pan to cook the meat, he adds , garlic, and mushrooms and allows them to soften. He adds those to the Crockpot along with a packet of brown gravy that has been mixed in water, a can of cream of mushroom soup and a packet of onion soup mix. He cooks this meal on low for 6 hours and tells us that the meal will fall apart. Yum! This meal feels a little like a beef stroganoff, and we might consider using egg noodles alongside those tender pieces of beef. Rice could also make a wonderful companion for this creamy dish.

The audience was excited to give this recipe a taste. Viewer @LindseyJackson said, “I make this and serve it on yellow saffron rice. So good and so easy.” Viewer @Amillia noted, “I’m making this in the Instant Pot tonight. It already smells amazing.” That's great to hear. Viewer @Jen asked, “Looks so good but just curious- was it salty? Gotta watch that here at our house.” And @yourbarefootneighbor replied, “It wasn’t to me, but I’m sure you could sub out the low-sodium options.” Good to know.

We think this fabulous recipe will be a huge hit in our house!

Comments / 0

Related
The Kitchn

Cream Cheese Stuffed Mushrooms

The ideal appetizer for a holiday gathering should be bite-size and satisfyingly cheesy, have a pop of umami, and keep people coming back for more without spoiling their appetites. These cream cheese stuffed mushrooms check all the boxes. The best part is that they cannot be easier to prepare. Unlike...
diabetesselfmanagement.com

Quick and Easy Stuffed Mushrooms

These stuffed mushrooms are a cinch to prepare and are the perfect app for starting off an elegant Mediterranean-style meal. And with only 20 calories and 4 grams of carbohydrate per two-cap serving, they'll leave plenty of room for the main course!. Learn about the Mediterranean diet in "Five Reasons...
shefinds

Health Experts Say You Should Avoid This Canned Food At All Costs–It Leads To Stomach Fat!

A balanced diet is an essential part of any healthy lifestyle—especially if you want to lose weight. That means you should always try load up on fresh, whole foods such as fruits, vegetables, and whole grains rather than processed options like frozen meals and salty snacks. One major type of processed food that experts say you should cut back on if you’re trying to shed a few pounds is canned foods, which are typically loaded with sodium and preservatives. While these may be popular pantry items that can last on the shelf for a long time without going bad, the health risks they pose typically aren’t worth it. This is especially true when it comes to canned meat.
shefinds

The One Frozen Food Doctors Say You Should Stop Buying ASAP–It’s So Bad For Your Heart

If you lead a busy life and don’t frequently have time to cook, you may rely on easy-to-make or pre-prepared meals—including frozen varieties. And while we certainly don’t blame you for choosing options that can save you a bit of time, it’s important to remember that highly processed foods can be detrimental to your health, including that of your heart. In fact, there’s one frozen meal that experts say you should avoid as much as possible if you want to keep your heart health in good shape: frozen pizza.
shefinds

The One Healthy Bread You Can Eat Every Day Without Gaining Weight

When trying to lose weight or prevent weight gain, what you eat (and portion sizes) matter just as much as the amount of exercise you set aside time for. With that said, we reached out to registered dietitians, nutritionists and other health experts for tips when it comes to choosing the healthiest bread that won’t lead to weight gain (when eaten in moderation, and when paired with a balanced diet and regular exercise). Read on for suggestions, insight, and all things whole wheat and whole grain bread. from Trista Best, MPH, RD, LD, registered dietitian at Balance One Supplements, and Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet.
GOBankingRates

10 Groceries To Buy When You’re Broke

If you're on a budget, your diet doesn't need to be solely based on eating ramen noodles for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Find: Unplug These Appliances That Hike Up Your Electricity BillImportant: If...
Greatist

Fact or Fluff: Does Peanut Butter Go Bad?

Peanut butter can go bad. Eating spoiled peanut butter can cause a variety of concerns ranging from a mild tummy ache to a severe case of salmonella. Be sure to store peanut butter in a cool, dark area in a tightly sealed container. What could be more perfect than peanut...
shefinds

3 High-Protein Breakfast Foods To Blast Belly Fat

Losing weight in your midsection— or anywhere else— requires a balanced diet along with regular exercise. While working to lose weight in this area or elsewhere, it is vital to provide your body with energy from high-protein foods, especially first thing in the morning. We reached out to registered dietitians, nutritionists and other health experts for three breakfast ideas that will not only help you start your day off with needed energy, but that will also keep you satiated (and less likely to eat more and gain weight later). Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Jay Cowin, registered nutritionist and Director of Formulations at ASYSTEM, and Trista Best, registered dietitian at Balance One Supplements.
Mashed

Southern Tea Cakes Recipe

A tea cake is a Southern baked good similar to a cookie. But if you ask some people, that's a simplistic way of explaining this treat. As Etha Robinson, a former teacher and tea cake advocate, said in an interview with NPR: "it's more than a cookie ... it's an experience." The sweet creation has been a part of Juneteenth celebrations for years, as have red-hued foods, but it's also a common recipe with simple, versatile roots.
Mashed

Heinz Is Bringing Back The Cherished Christmas Dinner In A Can

Aside from giving (and receiving) gifts, singing along to "All I Want For Christmas" on the radio, and binge-watching Hallmark Christmas movies, indulging in a massive feast is undoubtedly one of the highlights of the holiday season. Imagine a hearty meal that rivals that of Thanksgiving: juicy honey-glazed ham, mashed potatoes smothered in gravy, stuffing, roasted Brussels sprouts, dinner rolls dripping in butter, and don't even get us started on all the desserts.
thecountrycook.net

Crock Pot Sloppy Joe Casserole

INGREDIENTS NEEDED: (FULL RECIPE AT THE BOTTOM OF THE POST) Spray a 5-quart oval crock pot (slow cooker) with nonstick cooking spray. In a large bowl, combine shredded potatoes with the soup, egg, salt and pepper. Stir well then spread it in the bottom of the crock pot. In a...
Tina Howell

Southern Pecan Pie, a holiday favorite

With the holidays right around the corner, this sweet and sticky Southern Pecan Pie is one of my favorite desserts to make. I grew up with a pecan tree in our backyard and have fond memories of my mom baking pecan pie in the kitchen, which is perfect for Thanksgiving, Christmas or any other time. This southern classic will not only make your house smell good but your mouth water.
Sturgis Journal

Holiday Recipe: Pineapple Upside-Down Cake

Home for the Holidays Series: This year, local reporters and editors are using Thanksgiving week to share our favorite holiday traditions and recipes with you, our readers. Melt margarine in a 9 x 1 1/2-inch round baking pan in oven. Stir in sugar and 1 tablespoon water. Arrange pineapple and...
Tina Howell

Chicken Pot Pie Soup, a simple comfort food

I love chicken pot pies and this chicken pot pie soup is easy to make and is so thick and creamy which makes it the perfect, delicious cold weather comfort food. 1/2 lb. of small russet or yellow potatoes, peeled and chopped in cubes.
Delishably

Delishably

New York, NY
774
Followers
372
Post
56K+
Views
ABOUT

Food and Drink. Recipes, news, cooking hacks, tips, and tricks from around the world written by home chefs and foodistas like you!

 https://delishably.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy