Woman Proved Everyone Wrong by Painting Porch Tiles After Everyone Told Her Not To

By Isabell Rivera
 3 days ago

It looks epic!

When it comes to home renovations and extensive makeovers, women can do as good of a job as men, maybe even better! This might take some practice and a lot of patience - but it is so doable and worth it in the end.

With that said, don't let anyone tell you differently. Follow your vision and your heart. DIY queen Slone always does how she pleases, even when people - who think know better - want to give her advice. Look at her home! She did all of that!

I never thought of painting my porch - if I owned a house - but I guess everything is possible when you're a homeowner!

Noted!

I love that it is checkered. As you can see, she used a template and automotive tape to create the "grout" lines, according to her Instagram, as well as to create the checkered design. The paint she used is called "Valspar porch paint" in the colors "Urban Bronze" and "Gray Area" to cover the concrete foundation of the porch.

I had no idea the colors were bronze and gray!

It came out so good!

Looking at the few comments the video received, TikTok liked this hack as well.

TikToker @annamorsellocatania posted,

"Looks beautiful."

Indeed, it does.

And @lushdecor wrote,

"We love it!"

Me too.

Another TikToker (@rayspaintings) commented,

"I spray-painted my driveway last year, I’m biased but I still love it. Yours looks great!"

I feel like spray paint might be a little too messy - but to each their own!


steve
3d ago

It’ll look good for a short time but when that paint starts peeling, and I guarantee it will, it will look very bad and will be a massive job to strip it. Painting tile, either inside or out or by a man or woman, is just a terrible idea.

