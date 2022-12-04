ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman Cleans Housemate’s Towel That’s NEVER Been Washed and the Result Will Make You Want to Puke

By Amanda Hoyer
 3 days ago

What. The. Heck.

We all know how unpleasant it is to step out of the shower and feel a dirty, wet towel left there for days. The solution? Clean up after yourself is easier than you think.

If you don't wash your towel for weeks, you might as well be bathing in mud. Bacteria can grow in your damp towel within three days if it's not washed regularly, and bacteria can cause skin infections like acne or boils (ew).

She rinses the towel with hot water and soap before washing it in warm water with detergent on a power cycle (if your machine has an extra rinse setting, you can add that too). This process removes most of the dirt from the towel so that when you wash it again later on in this process, fewer contaminants will remain on its surface than if you had skipped this step entirely.

Plenty of people had some strong opinions on this generosity of this roommate.

"I wouldn’t have touched it without gloves. You’re brave!" @ Lea Blankenship

"Cue the Nick Miller, 'You wash the towel?' where he uses Schmidt’s towel." @ Kay

"Wash the whole roommate." @ LilBlueButterfly

Do not use an unwashed towel. It’s gross, it smells, and you'll be grossing yourself out every time you touch it. Even if you wipe your face with a towel, it will still have that smell. Your face is one of the most sensitive parts of your body, so even if you think a little stank can't hurt, I promise it will (and trust me on this one).

In other words, do your laundry !

