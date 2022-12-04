INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — The Raiders were born in Oakland, and that’s where they spent most of their life. Like so many other Californians approaching their 60s, they moved to Las Vegas a few years ago to get the modern, spacious new home they could never afford back in the Golden State. But for 13 mostly thrilling years in the prime of their lives, the Raiders were major players in Hollywood — and their hold on Los Angeles’ football fans has barely loosened as the decades roll on. “A lot of old Raider fans, they stay Raider fans,” said Rams offensive lineman Coleman Shelton, a Pasadena native born in 1995 during the same summer in which the Raiders left Los Angeles. “They follow them wherever they go. ... I didn’t have any team here growing up, but obviously there were leftover fans from when the Raiders were in LA, and even when the Rams were in LA.”

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 16 MINUTES AGO