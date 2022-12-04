Read full article on original website
San Francisco 49ers reveal surprising Baker Mayfield plan
The Carolina Panthers made a somewhat shocking decision on Monday afternoon, releasing quarterback Baker Mayfield from the team just a few weeks after he retook the team’s starting quarterback job. The decision came just one day after the playoff-contending San Francisco 49ers lost starting Jimmy Garoppolo to an injury, leading many to believe that the Read more... The post San Francisco 49ers reveal surprising Baker Mayfield plan appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Baker Mayfield claimed by NFC team
Baker Mayfield is once again getting a fresh start, this time with the defending Super Bowl champions. Mayfield, who was waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, has been claimed by the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams will owe him the remaining $1.35 million on his contract for 2022. ESPN’s...
Browns DBs eager to catch up with Bengals chatty WR Chase
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Some of the Browns’ defensive backs were disappointed when Ja’Marr Chase missed the previous game against them because of a hip injury. They’ll finally catch up with the Bengals’ uber-confident star wide receiver on Sunday. It won’t be to exchange Christmas cards. Chase added fuel to an already heated AFC North rivalry this summer when he called out Cleveland cornerbacks Denzel Ward and Greg Newsome II during an appearance on a podcast. His comments — “they all just talk crazy” among others — got back to the Browns, who were anxious to face him on Halloween.
Past vs. future: Raiders visit Rams for LA football showdown
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — The Raiders were born in Oakland, and that’s where they spent most of their life. Like so many other Californians approaching their 60s, they moved to Las Vegas a few years ago to get the modern, spacious new home they could never afford back in the Golden State. But for 13 mostly thrilling years in the prime of their lives, the Raiders were major players in Hollywood — and their hold on Los Angeles’ football fans has barely loosened as the decades roll on. “A lot of old Raider fans, they stay Raider fans,” said Rams offensive lineman Coleman Shelton, a Pasadena native born in 1995 during the same summer in which the Raiders left Los Angeles. “They follow them wherever they go. ... I didn’t have any team here growing up, but obviously there were leftover fans from when the Raiders were in LA, and even when the Rams were in LA.”
Colorado sees flurry of decommitments after Deion Sanders hiring
In his first meeting with Colorado’s football team, new head coach Deion Sanders wasted no time telling his players that there would be major changes to the roster in the coming weeks and months. That also extends to the Buffaloes’ recruiting, where CU parted ways with seven of its...
Jets' Max Mitchell on non-football injury list, out for year
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets rookie offensive tackle Max Mitchell was placed on the non-football injury list Wednesday and will miss the rest of the season. Coach Robert Saleh declined to provide details on Mitchell’s situation as the Jets began practice preparations for their game Sunday against the AFC East-rival Buffalo Bills. “I’m not going to get into specifics right now,” Saleh said. “There’s just a lot of things that we’re trying to sort out, and for him, too.” Mitchell was a fourth-round pick out of Louisiana in April and started the first four games at right tackle. He injured a knee in Week 4 at Pittsburgh and was placed on injured reserve. He was activated two weeks ago and played seven snaps on special teams against Chicago before getting the start last Sunday at Minnesota.
Pro Picks sees Rams making history to kick off Week 14
The Los Angeles Rams can make history when Week 14 kicks off Thursday night. A loss to the Las Vegas Raiders would give the Rams 10 this season, tying the 1999 Denver Broncos for most by a defending Super Bowl champion. With plenty of games remaining, the Rams (3-9) are...
