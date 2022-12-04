Read full article on original website
SAWS board approves legislative initiatives for 88th session
The San Antonio Water System’s board of trustees unanimously approved the utility’s legislative agenda for the upcoming session on Tuesday and said goodbye to a longtime SAWS MVP. SAWS hopes to use the session to support the continued development of “stable, equitable and efficient” water supply projects across...
New BiblioTech library opens as Bexar County continues bid to provide internet access to all
Bexar County and the San Antonio Independent School District celebrated the opening of the fourth BiblioTech library Tuesday, this one at downtown’s Fox Tech campus, saying its primary goal is to give students access to the internet and opportunities they might not have otherwise. The Nelson and Tracy Wolff...
City Council chooses Mike Gallagher to represent District 10 — again
This story has been updated. San Antonio City Council on Thursday chose former Councilman Mike Gallagher to represent District 10 while Clayton Perry takes a leave of absence after his alleged hit-and-run car crash last month. The vote to appoint Gallagher was unanimous and he was sworn in immediately Thursday....
Linda Schott named interim president of Texas A&M-San Antonio
Following the resignation of Texas A&M University-San Antonio President Cynthia Teniente-Matson announced Nov. 16, the Texas A&M University System Regents named an interim president Wednesday. Regents unanimously voted to select Linda Schott as interim president at TAMU-SA on Wednesday. The transition comes as Teniente-Matson prepares to begin her new role...
Long list of applicants seek to replace Clayton Perry on City Council
San Antonio City Council will choose from more than a dozen applicants with a wide-range of political views this week when they appoint a replacement for District 10 Councilman Clayton Perry. Perry is taking a leave of absence to seek treatment after being involved in a car crash and allegedly...
Animal rights activists, carriage industry gear up for fight at City Hall
Some San Antonio City Council members want to do away with the horse-drawn carriages that operate downtown, citing concerns about the welfare of the horses. A council consideration request (CCR) filed Nov. 28 by Jalen McKee-Rodriguez (D2) and Phyllis Viagran (D3) asks city staff to come up with a plan that would “phase out” the industry by December 2023.
$500M public partnership to expand health care access in southern Bexar County
In March, Bexar County commissioners allocated millions to a public health division that would expand affordable health care into unincorporated areas of San Antonio. On Friday, that partnership was publicly announced, accomplishing the first step on a path to extending access to affordable health care and clinical services to residents in Southern Bexar County.
$44M in housing bond projects could build or rehab 2,500 affordable units
San Antonio City Council got its first look Wednesday at the projects that got the green light from city staff to receive nearly $44 million to increase and maintain affordable housing in the city. The bulk of that money comes from the city’s first $150 million housing bond that can...
North SA Chamber leader resigns; former leader to serve as interim CEO
Just over four years into her role as the first Latina to lead one of San Antonio’s largest business advocacy organizations, Cristina Aldrete is stepping down. The North San Antonio Chamber of Commerce, founded in 1974, recently announced that its board of directors accepted Aldrete’s resignation, which became effective Nov. 23.
Newly elected Congressman Greg Casar to take city politics experience to Washington
Former Austin City Councilman Greg Casar has already charted a different course than many Democratic elected leaders in Texas. In an election cycle dominated by talk of guns and abortion rights, he won a seat representing Texas’ 35th Congressional District by focusing on societal inequities like income and access to health care that were exacerbated by the pandemic.
San Antonio wants to provide vet care so low-income residents can keep their pets
Faced with more stray animals and surrendered pets ending up in shelters, the City of San Antonio and the advocacy group Texas Pets Alive! are asking the state for permission to provide medical care for low-income residents’ pets. Texas law currently prohibits shelters from providing nonemergency care to animals...
Bexar County jail faces ‘dire’ staffing issues, consultants find
A new wide-ranging study of the Bexar County Adult Detention Center recommends that the county take swift action to address its persistent staffing woes, including filling civilian positions that were frozen during the pandemic and making other changes to improve employee retention. The county commissioned the study from American Correctional...
Bexar County votes to remodel aging annex building near UTSA’s new data science school downtown
A county-owned building that had previously been considered for demolition instead will be redeveloped to keep pace with a growing need for office space and improvements near San Pedro Creek, Bexar County commissioners decided on Tuesday. An earlier plan to raze the 1950s-era Courthouse Annex Building at 203 W. Nueva...
Working with the National League of Cities helps me better serve San Antonio
For nearly 100 years, an organization called the National League of Cities has brought together a group of nonpartisan leaders from cities across the United States to share innovative solutions and work on efforts to influence federal policy. With more than 2,700 cities forming the organization, the NLC is recognized as a powerful and reliable partner organization and is well respected by policymakers at the federal level.
SAPD plans to file DWI charge against Perry, but hasn’t yet
Contrary to a media report last week, San Antonio police have not yet filed a DWI charge against Councilman Clayton Perry (D10) for his alleged involvement in a Nov. 6 hit-and-run, SAPD Capt. Jesse Salame told the San Antonio Report this week. But SAPD does plan to send that charge...
Pedro Rodriguez, ‘staunch advocate and defender’ of Chicano culture in San Antonio, dies at 86
Pedro Rodriguez was the Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center’s first director, leading the nonprofit organization from 1983 to 1998 in its vision of providing multidisciplinary cultural and artistic programs focused on Chicano, Latino and Native American arts and culture in San Antonio. “He [was] a key arts administrator and arts...
Where I Live: Arena District
The Where I Live series aims to showcase our diverse city and region by spotlighting its many vibrant neighborhoods. Each week a local resident invites us over and lets us in on what makes their neighborhood special. Have we been to your neighborhood yet? Get in touch to share your story.
Arboretum San Antonio to take root at former Southeast Side golf course
The proposed public garden devoted to trees and shrubs that San Antonio officials have envisioned for at least three years has landed a home. With the recent purchase of 170 acres on the Southeast Side, the Brooks Development Authority has assured that Arboretum San Antonio will put down its roots at the Republic Golf Club, which closed in 2020.
Former schoolhouse and playground to open as bar venue in East Side’s Healy-Murphy district
Local restaurant owners are working to redevelop the site of a onetime child care center on the near East Side into a bar venue with a schoolhouse theme. A construction crew has installed a wood fence around the old playground of the former Healy-Murphy Child Development Center and are at work on the southernmost section of the property where the bar, named Home Room, is set to open sometime next year.
CPS Energy, ERCOT say they’re ready for winter
As Texas heads into its second winter since the catastrophic freeze of February 2021, the state’s grid operator and CPS Energy said Tuesday they are prepared for a major cold weather event. It’s been almost two years since Texas faced the icy wrath of Winter Storm Uri, which left...
ABOUT
San Antonio Report is San Antonio’s online and paywall-free source for local politics, business, development, environment, education, health, arts and culture, technology news as well as op-eds and commentaries.https://sanantonioreport.org
