San Antonio, TX

Linda Schott named interim president of Texas A&M-San Antonio

Following the resignation of Texas A&M University-San Antonio President Cynthia Teniente-Matson announced Nov. 16, the Texas A&M University System Regents named an interim president Wednesday. Regents unanimously voted to select Linda Schott as interim president at TAMU-SA on Wednesday. The transition comes as Teniente-Matson prepares to begin her new role...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
$500M public partnership to expand health care access in southern Bexar County

In March, Bexar County commissioners allocated millions to a public health division that would expand affordable health care into unincorporated areas of San Antonio. On Friday, that partnership was publicly announced, accomplishing the first step on a path to extending access to affordable health care and clinical services to residents in Southern Bexar County.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
Newly elected Congressman Greg Casar to take city politics experience to Washington

Former Austin City Councilman Greg Casar has already charted a different course than many Democratic elected leaders in Texas. In an election cycle dominated by talk of guns and abortion rights, he won a seat representing Texas’ 35th Congressional District by focusing on societal inequities like income and access to health care that were exacerbated by the pandemic.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Working with the National League of Cities helps me better serve San Antonio

For nearly 100 years, an organization called the National League of Cities has brought together a group of nonpartisan leaders from cities across the United States to share innovative solutions and work on efforts to influence federal policy. With more than 2,700 cities forming the organization, the NLC is recognized as a powerful and reliable partner organization and is well respected by policymakers at the federal level.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Where I Live: Arena District

The Where I Live series aims to showcase our diverse city and region by spotlighting its many vibrant neighborhoods. Each week a local resident invites us over and lets us in on what makes their neighborhood special. Have we been to your neighborhood yet? Get in touch to share your story.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Former schoolhouse and playground to open as bar venue in East Side’s Healy-Murphy district

Local restaurant owners are working to redevelop the site of a onetime child care center on the near East Side into a bar venue with a schoolhouse theme. A construction crew has installed a wood fence around the old playground of the former Healy-Murphy Child Development Center and are at work on the southernmost section of the property where the bar, named Home Room, is set to open sometime next year.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio, TX
