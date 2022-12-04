Read full article on original website
Reversing Brexit now would not help UK economy, says Keir Starmer
Rejoining single market would create even more uncertainty, says Labour leader, who instead wants a ‘better Brexit’
BBC
Can Labour revive its fortunes in Scotland?
Labour has outlined proposals for a series of constitutional reforms aimed in part at reviving the party's fortunes in Scotland. Former Prime Minister Gordon Brown says the ground on which the battle is fought in Scotland "is changing forever", and that his party offers a fresh route through the debate over independence.
BBC
UK faces decade of lost growth without action, says CBI
Firms are not investing, prices are rising and the economy is contracting - a dire economic picture that is set to last into 2023, the UK's biggest business group has warned. The UK could even face a decade of lost economic growth if action is not taken, the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) boss Tony Danker said.
The journey towards a fairer Britain starts now | Keir Starmer
Labour will, says its leader, set the country on a more dynamic path by handing powers to cities and regions and reining in the unaccountable cliques of Westminster – beginning on Monday
grid.news
Putin’s propagandists have a new message about Ukraine: If we don’t win, we’ll all be tried for war crimes
Over the last two months, support for the Kremlin’s war on Ukraine has dropped dramatically among the Russian population — a roughly 20 percent drop, according to several polls, including one conducted for the Kremlin. And as that support drops, Russia’s leading propagandists are making a new case for continuing the war.
BBC
Medieval necklace found near Northampton 'internationally important'
Archaeologists have found a "once-in-a-lifetime" gold necklace dating back to 630-670 AD and described as the richest of its type ever uncovered in Britain. The jewellery, found near Northampton, has at least 30 pendants and beads made of Roman coins, gold, garnets, glass and semi-precious stones. The 1,300-year-old object was...
BBC
Crimea bridge: How Russia is rebuilding its vital link
Satellite images show how a key bridge to the Crimean peninsula, damaged by an explosion in October in mysterious circumstances, has now been largely repaired. When it was originally opened in 2018, the Kerch Bridge was hailed by Russian media as "the construction of the century", four years after Moscow illegally annexed Crimea.
BBC
Eleven gambles that went wrong for Liz Truss
In the autumn of 2022, Liz Truss bet her premiership on a so-called mini-budget that ripped up decades of economic orthodoxy. It did not pay off. I spoke to those involved about the thinking behind the biggest risks she took during her seven weeks as prime minister - and why they did not succeed.
Tories in hiding as Commons scrutinises Michelle Mone’s Covid fortunes
Tory peer not the only one to make herself scarce as Labour queries VIP access for vendor of dodgy PPE
BBC
Brussels attacks: Trial begins over 2016 attacks that killed 32
On a bridge overlooking a Brussels canal, Mohamed El Bachiri's face lights up in the winter sun as he remembers the mum of his three boys. "Loubna was an angel, she was beautiful, she was always smiling, she was an extraordinary mother and wife," says Mohamed. Thirty-four-year-old teacher Loubna Lafquiri...
BBC
Border Force staff at airports to strike over Christmas
Border Force staff are going on strike for eight days over Christmas at Heathrow, Gatwick and several other airports, the PCS union has announced. About 75% of passport control staff are PCS members - and Heathrow has warned checks may take longer on strike days. Thousands of other civil servants...
Putin says Ukraine fight is taking longer than expected
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin acknowledged Wednesday that his “special military operation” in Ukraine is taking longer than expected but hailed the seizure of his neighbor’s territory as a major achievement and said his country’s nuclear weapons are deterring escalation of the conflict.
BBC
Janusz Walus: Killer of South African anti-apartheid hero Chris Hani freed
The far-right gunman who killed South African anti-apartheid hero Chris Hani has been released on parole a week after he was stabbed in prison. Janusz Walus, 69, has been discharged under strict conditions for two years, the authorities say. He shot Hani in 1993 in a failed attempt to derail...
BBC
Blackford denies being pushed out by SNP MPs
Ian Blackford has denied he was pushed out of his role as SNP Westminster leader. Mr Blackford stood down after five years in the post after weeks of speculation that some colleagues were plotting to replace him. He told BBC Scotland he took the decision to go but also claimed...
Currys drops Royal Mail ‘for now’ as strikes threaten deliveries
Retailer says its responsibility is to ensure customers ‘get hold of their technology’ for Christmas
BBC
Ukraine war: US neither encouraged nor enabled Kyiv to strike inside Russia - Blinken
Washington has "neither encouraged nor enabled" Ukraine to strike targets inside Russia, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said. He was speaking shortly after Moscow accused Kyiv of carrying out drone attacks on three Russian airfields, two of them hundreds of miles from Ukraine. Ukraine has not commented on...
BBC
'I had £8,000 stolen but Revolut won't refund it'
Deborah Wright was left devastated when she lost £8,000 of savings from her Revolut accounts to fraud in October. She expected the electronic money firm to refund her but it refused. Other fraud victims have also had difficulty getting refunds from Revolut. Unlike banks, Revolut is not signed up...
BBC
Ukraine war: Russian military airfields hit by explosions
Russian air defences intercepted Ukrainian drones over two military airfields in Russia, hundreds of kilometres from the border between the two countries, Russia said on Monday. Falling debris from the unmanned vehicles lightly damaged two aircraft, a defence ministry statement said. Three Russian servicemen were killed and four injured in...
BBC
TV Rain: Latvia shuts down Russian broadcaster over Ukraine war coverage
Russia's last independent television channel, TV Rain, has been shut down in Latvia after less than five months on air. The channel, which is known as Dozhd in Russian, has been accused of showing content that supports Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. TV Rain has called the allegations "unfair and absurd"...
BBC
Colin Pitchfork parole hearing postponed by four months
A parole review hearing for double child killer Colin Pitchfork has been postponed by four months and will now take place in April. Pitchfork was jailed in 1988 for raping and murdering 15-year-olds Lynda Mann and Dawn Ashworth in Leicestershire. He was released in 2021 but recalled to prison two...
